Image 1 of 73 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) wins the Olympic men's road race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 73 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 73 The British team took control of the race from the opening kilometres until the end (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 73 The peloton winds their way up the Box Hill climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 73 The early break entered the Box Hill circuits with around five minutes over the main field (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 73 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) attacked throughout the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 73 Bradley Wiggins leads the British chase over the top of the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 73 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) in the main bunch (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 73 Castroviejo (Spain) and Duggan (USA) lead the break up the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 73 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) attacks with Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) in tow (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 73 David Millar (Great Britain) leads the peloton on Box Hill (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 73 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) checks that the rest of the team is with him (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 73 The British team did not quite live up to their pre-race billing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 73 Luca Paolini was a forceful presence for Italy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 73 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) before the start of the London 2012 Olympic road race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 73 Alexander Kristoff took Norway's first cycling medal since 1984. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 73 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) put in a mammoth effort, but the task was too big for a five-man team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 73 Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome lead the peloton for Great Britain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 73 David Millar and Great Britain were unable to control the race as they had wished. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 73 The peloton flashes past Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 73 The London 2012 Olympics peloton tackles Box Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 73 The British and Spanish teams set the early tempo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 73 Marco Pinotti leads the day's early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 73 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) signs on for the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 73 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) congratulates gold medalist Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 73 Rigoberto Uran and Alexander Vinokourov (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 73 The peloton rolls out (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) wins the 2012 Olympic road race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) celebrates victory in the 2012 Olympic road race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 73 2012 Olympic road race champion Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) raises his arms to celebrate the Olympic road race championship (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 73 Denis Menchov (Russia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 73 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 73 The police motos ready for the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 73 Germany's Andre Greipel and John Degenkolb prior to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 73 Germany's Andre Greipel and John Degenkolb prior to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 73 The Netherlands' Lars Boom and Robert Gesink (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 73 Manuel Cardoso (Portugal) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 73 Norway's Alexander Kristoff, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Lars Petter Nordhaug prior to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 73 The peloton at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 73 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) was aggressive all afternoon. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 73 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) repeatedly looked to break the deadlock. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 73 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 73 Huge crowds gathered on Box Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) had too much for Rigoberto Uran (Colombia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) stands for the national anthem. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) crosses the line in London. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 73 Mark Cavendish was the favourite but his Great Britain team couldn't control the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 73 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) took the medals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 73 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) were the top three at London 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 73 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) outsprints Rigoberto Uran (Colombia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 73 Fabian Cancellara's challenge was ended by a crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) crosses the line victorious. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) can scarcely believe what he was accomplished. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 73 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) was a surprise winner at the London 2012 Olympics. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) tastes success in London. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) cannot believe what he has done. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) celebrates on the podium in London. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) wins the Olympic road race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) beats Rigoberto Uran (Colombia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) finishes his career with Olympic gold. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) triumphs on The Mall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) had too much for Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) in the sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) with gold on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) wins the London 2012 Olympics road race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 73 Andre Greipel (Germany) won the bunch sprint but there were no medals on offer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 73 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) atop the London podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 73 Lars Boom (Netherlands) leads Philippe Gilbert (Belgium). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) won the gold medal in the men's road race at the 2012 London Olympic Games, outsprinting his breakaway companion Rigoberto Uran of Colombia. The two had jumped from a large break group near the end of the race, and tore down The Mall alone to the finish line. Behind them, Norwegian Alexander Kristoff won the sprint of the chase group for the bronze medal.

Vinokourov, who is retiring this season, was overjoyed at the finish. It was his second medal, after winning silver in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The wily veteran timed his moves perfectly, first upon jumping from the escape group and then taking advantage of a moment of inattention by Uran to go for the gold.

"I didn't win any stages of the Tour, but today the dream has come true," Vinokourov said at the finish.

"It is nice to finish off my career with a gold medal. I will still race in the time trial on Wednesday, but I will just spin. I have what I have wanted. I have the gold medal and I can envision my retirement."

"After so many crashes, returning to cycling was difficult for me. I still have a metal plate in my femur, so it was not easy. I was still hoping for a good result. My family and my children were behind me the entire time."

It was a major blow for the sprinters, and especially for the British team, which worked hard but fruitlessly to set things up for world champion Mark Cavendish. But perhaps the biggest loser of the day was Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland, who held a promising position in the lead group until a crash into the barriers with just over 10km to go dropped him. He finished the race, but appeared to have been injured, and his participation in Wednesday's time trial was put into question.

A large early break

As expected, the early break formed soon after the London start. Strong in numbers and in talent, Jurgen Roelandts (Belgium) and Marco Pinotti (Italy) were joined by Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan), Denis Menchov (Russia), Stuart O’Grady (Australia), Tim Duggan (USA), Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain), Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia), Michael Schar (Switzerland), Alexander Kristoff (Norway) and Sungbaek Park (Korea).

Great Britain’s appearance on the front soon followed, a mirror of their approach that was successfully applied last year in Copenhagen’s Worlds. With the gap stretching to 4:30 David Millar, Britain’s road captain, dropped down the line of the peloton, searching for expected allies in Germany. A parley with Greipel led to a brief cooperation with Tony Martin’s legs sacrificed as he joined the home nation on the front.

But as the field reached the first climb up Box Hill the gap continued to grow, reaching 5:27 at the crest.

A probing attack from Michael Rogers did little to crack the opposition but its mere intent provided Britain with enough evidence that Australia would not provide unilateral allegiance in a desire for a sprint finish.

And once Rogers was absorbed the Belgian team played their hand, massing on the front of the peloton at the start of the fourth climb of Box Hill. Nervous looks and accelerations took over but it was Vincenzo Nibali who grabbed the initiative, launching a vicious attack. Robert Gesink, Martin Elmiger, Philippe Gilbert and Greg van Avermaet latched on, as Britain was forced to react with Stannard and Froome setting a pace for Cavendish.

At the crest of the climb the Nibali group had over 15 seconds with a second batch of riders making contact on the descent.

On fifth ascent Nibali and Gilbert attacked again. This time they were joined by a group of immense firepower with Lars Boom, Jakob Fuglsang, Sylvain Chavanel, Gregory Rast (Switzerland), Andriy Grivko (Ukraine), Niki Terpstra (Netherlands), Luca Paolini (Italy), Jack Bauer (New Zealand) and Taylor Phinney.

The gap from the bunch to the lead group had been reduced to 3:50 at the top of the fifth ascent of Box Hill, but Nibali’s group had established a 30 second advantage.

With 100 kilometres to go Cavendish’s chances hung by a knife edge.

There was a brief discussion, Wiggins and Millar in conversation, before the expected reaction came. And by the sixth climb of Box Hill the Nibali group reached the top of the climb 1:15 down on the leaders, while the peloton crosses the summit 45 seconds later.

The gap continued to drop with Wiggins and Froome dictating the majority of the pace. The gap to the leaders was soon under a minute with just 20 seconds the advantage for Nibali and his accomplices. Gilbert, sensing that the move was losing its spark, and in a bid to cement a Belgian foot hold, attacked. However he was soon brought back.

Britain continued with their efforts, attempting to grind the opposition into the ground and with 170km raced Cavendish still has all four teammates on the front. The race has swung back in the sprinter’s favour.

However when the two breaks merged new life was breathed into tired legs, the Italian team, along with Timmy Duggan, the most animated aggressors. A 45 second buffer was established with the British team creating a brief lull in their chase.

With three men in the lead break Belgium’s strong position was clear and Gilbert set the pace on the foot of Box Hill for the penultimate climb. Fuglsang, who may not ride for his trade team again this year, showed his strength as he took over from Gilbert but by the top of the climb the British team has them at less than one minute.

Gilbert once again attacked, this time with more purpose. Tom Boonen meanwhile had moved closer to the head of the field, watching as Britain expended energy in the chase. Gilbert pushed his advantage to almost a minute on the final loop over Box Hill with the remnants of the break starting to splinter over the road.

The final climb of Box Hill was the last chance saloon for a number of riders, and continuous attacks were launched but the British kept their form and tempo, unrelenting in the pressure as they cushioned Cavendish towards the top. However with fresh legs having made it to the lead group on the climb the sprinters’ faced a new challenge.

Fabian Cancellara, Luis Leon Sanchez, and Alejandro Valverde were among the fresher riders and the Spanish, with three riders, brought the gap to 57 seconds, having already reeled in Gilbert.

Germany and Australia sensed the danger, moving onto the tail end of the British train.

A drag race ensued with the British team still ploughing ahead of the bunch as break sensed that Cavendish’s men had lost their grip.

Wiggins moved to the front, surely earlier than he would have liked, as he drove to peloton in pursuit. Froome soon cracked as Cancellara huffed and puffed, moving his pawns, Rast and Schar, to the head of affairs. With 25 kilometres the gap had inched out to 1:05.

Stannard was almost single-handed in the chase, while the break continued to work with greater purpose, urgency and efficiency.

Wiggins again took charge and the response was immediate with 15 seconds shaved off the gap, but with 20 km it was still 51 seconds.

Shockingly, Cancellara misjudged a corner and crashed into the barriers. The lead group was momentarily stunned but again quickly picked up the speed. The Swiss start was soon back in the field, and then back at the race doctor's car, looking as if he may have re-injured the right collarbone which he shattered earlier this year.

Success from the lead group

Soon enough the lead group realized it would most likely get through to the end, and with 10 km to go, the unanimity in the group was over as each rider tried to figure out how to grab the gold. Vinokourov and Uran were the first to jump, building up a small lead.

No one in any of the groups was willing to work together any more, virtually handing the two top medals to Vinokourov and Uran – who were of course only reluctantly cooperating with one another.

Vinokourov took off with about 200 metres to go, catching Uran off guard. He rode joyfully over the finish line, followed by the Colombian. The first chase group came in only eight seconds later, with Kristoff taking bronze. Andre Griepel led the defeated peloton to the finish about 30 seconds later. Cancellara came in some five minutes down.

