Giro del Piemonte past winners

1906-2011

2011Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
2010Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
2009Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence - Lotto
2008Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas
2007---
2006Daniele Bennati (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2005Murilo Fischer (Bra) Naturino-Sapore di Mare
2004Allan Davis (Aus) Liberty Seguros
2003Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Alessio
2002Luca Paolini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Nico Mattan (Bel) Cofidis
2000Not held
1999Andrea Tafi (Ita)
1998Marco Serpellini (Ita)
1997Gianluca Bortolami (Ita)
1996Richard Virenque (Fra)
1995Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
1994Nicola Miceli(Ita)
1993Beat Zberg (Swi)
1992Erik Breukink (Ned)
1991Djamolidine Abdoujaparov (Usb)
1990Franco Ballerini (Ita)
1989Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
1988Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1987Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
1986Gianni Bugno (Ita)
1985Charly Mottet (Fra)
1984Christian Jourdan (Fra)
1983Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1982Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
1981Marino Amadori (Ita)
1980Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1979Silvano Contini (Ita)
1978Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1977Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1974Francesco Moser (Ita)
1973Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1971Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1970Italo Zilioli(Ita)
1969Marino Basso (Ita)
1967Guido De Rosso (Ita)
1966Rudi Altig (Ger)
1965Romeo Venturelli (Ita)
1964Willy Bocklant (Bel)
1963Adriano Durante (Ita)
1962Vito Taccone (Ita)
1961Angelo Conterno (Ita)
1960Alfredo Sabbadin (Ita)
1959Silvano Ciampi (Ita)
1958Nino Defilippis (Ita)
1957Silvano Ciampi (Ita)
1956Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
1955Giuseppe Minardi (Ita)
1954Nino Defilippis (Ita)
1953Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
1952Giorgio Albani (Ita)
1951Gino Bartali (Ita)
1950Alfredo Martini (Ita)
1949Adolfo Leoni (Ita)
1948Renzo Soldani (Ita)
1947Vito Ortelli (Ita)
1946Sergio Maggini (Ita)
1945Secondo Barisone (Ita)
1942Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
1941Aldo Bini (Ita)
1940Cino Cinelli (Ita)
1939Gino Bartali (Ita)
1938Pietro Rimoldi (Ita)
1937Gino Bartali (Ita)
1936Aldo Bini (Ita)
1935Aldo Bini (Ita)
1934Learco Guerra (Ita)
1933Antonio Folco (Ita)
1932Giuseppe Martano (Ita)
1931Mario Cipriani (Ita)
1930Ambrogio Morelli (Ita)
1929Antonio Negrini (Ita)
1928Marco Giuntelli (Ita)
1927Alfredo Binda (Ita)
1926Alfredo Binda (Ita)
1925Gaetano Belloni (Ita)
1924Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1923Bartolomeo Aymo (Ita)
1922Angelo Cremo (Ita)
1921Giovanni Brunero (Ita)
1920Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1919Costante Girar-dengo (Ita)
1918Ugo Bianchi (Ita)
1917Domenico Schierano (Ita)
1916Francesco Cerutti (Ita)
1915Natale Bosco (Ita)
1914Giuseppe Santhia (Ita)
1913Romolo Verde (Ita)
1912Costante Costa (Ita)
1911Mario Bruchera (Ita)
1910Vincenzo Borgarello (Ita)
1908Giovanni Gerbi (Ita)
1907Giovanni Gerbi (Ita)
1906Giovanni Gerbi (Ita)

