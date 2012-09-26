Trending

Contador wins Milano-Torino

Ulissi, Kessiakoff complete podium at Italy's oldest Classic

Image 1 of 17

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) wins Milano-Torino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) wins Milano-Torino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Contador on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Cnotador goes deep on the climb to the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

The podium: Diego Ulisi (Lampre-ISD), Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

riders from RadioShack-Nissan sign on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) was all smiles after winnnig Milano-Torino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) celebrates with his Pistolero salute

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Contador shows off his jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Contador attacked hard on the climb to the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) made his comeback after his short ban

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador before the start of the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

Liquigas-Cannondale line-up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

The stand out pink and blue colours of Lampre - ISD

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) won the Milan-Turin race thanks to a powerful acceleration one kilometre from the finish at the summit of the Superga climb overlooking Turin.

The oldest race on the Italian race calendar finished atop the Superga after a first passage and a short final circuit. Contador was unstoppable on the final part of the climb, attacking and winning alone. Italy’s Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) finished second, Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana Pro Team) was third, with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) fourth.

Saxo Bank worked hard for Contador all race, chasing down the early break by Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord Named) and Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and then pulling back a six-rider move after the first climb of the Superga sparked by Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale).

It was Contador's first one-day race victory since he turned professional in 2002. All his other victories have come in stage races.

"This is a great win. My teammates believed I could do it from the start of the race and so I couldn't mess it up. After all the work they did for me at the Vuelta, I still feel indebted to them and wanted to pay them back with another win," Contador said.

“This morning, when I woke up, weighed 2.4kg more than at the Vuelta, I knew there were 190 kilometres of racing and that I hadn't trained yesterday and had only done 40km the day before. But the point was to get to the finish line with some strength in my legs.

“I had to make a full-on effort. Joaquim [Rodriguez] had taken a few metres and I had to work to catch him. I took a few breaths on his wheel and then tried to go. I'm very, very happy to win, especially in Italy."

Contador dedicated his victory to Victor Cabedo –the young Basque rider who was recently killed in an accident while out training.

Ulissi was disappointed that he was unable to go with Contador in the final kilometre of the race but his ride boosted his confidence for Saturday's Il Lombardia.

"I'm sorry I didn’t manage to finish off a good race with the win," he said in a press release from his Lampre-ISD team.

" I raced well, dosing my energy and reading the race carefully. I didn’t have a great moment on the first climb of the Superga but I felt better on the final climb. I followed Kessiakoff and kept him within distance and then got on Rodriguez's wheel. But when Contador went it was game over even though I tried to close the gap. Still, at least I'm confident I'll be in the action at Il Lombardia."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4:32:12
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:15
3Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:36
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
6Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:43
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:45
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:53
11Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
13Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
16John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
17Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:11
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:18
20Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:01:20
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Pro Team Astana
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
36Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
37Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
39Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Sharp
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
47Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
48Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
49Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
50Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
51Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
53Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
54Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
55Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
57Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
58Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
59Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
60Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
62Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
64Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
65Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
66Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
67Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
68Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
69Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
70Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
71Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
72Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
73Simone Ponzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
74Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
75Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
76Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
77Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
78Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano
79Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
81Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
84Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
86Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
87Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
88Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Warren Barguil (Fra) Argos - Shimano
92Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
93Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
94Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
95Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named

