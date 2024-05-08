'The break was just incredibly fast' - Giro d'Italia sprinters miss out in Lucca as the breakaway steals the show

Milan laments lack of help from rivals teams as Groves suspects the race motorbikes helped the break

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) before stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) before stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sprinters still fought shoulder to shoulder at the finish of stage 5 on the wide roads near the walls that surround Lucca but were only fighting for fifth place, bragging rights and points for the cyclamen jersey.

The stage victory escaped them, with Benjamin Thomas giving Cofidis an emotional first victory of the season.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.