'Just grateful I can still be a cyclist' - Michael Valgren back to his best in Giro d'Italia breakaway

Long road back from career-threatening injury sees Dane take second behind Benjamin Thomas in Lucca

Michael Valgren leads the breakaway on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia
Michael Valgren leads the breakaway on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

He may have narrowly missed on the win, but it was an emotional symbol of top form returning for Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost) at the Giro d’Italia as he took second on stage 5, removing any doubt that he is truly back after a long injury recovery.

Valgren was only bested by Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) in Lucca after a four-man breakaway cooperated brilliantly to stay away from a charging peloton. It showed that he really is back at the top of the sport, that 18 months of hard work and small wins have paid off.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

