'The team were almost happier than me' - Benjamin Thomas secures Cofidis' first 2024 win at Giro d'Italia

By
published

Frenchman gunning for gold in Omnium this summer in Paris Olympics

Benjamin Thomas and Cofidis celebrate winning stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia
Benjamin Thomas and Cofidis celebrate winning stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Breakaway wins on flat stages in the first week of a Grand Tour are becoming increasingly rare in modern cycling, but Benjamin Thomas' success on stage 5 in the Giro d’Italia not only proved the exception to the rule but also simultaneously netted Cofidis their long-sought first victory of 2024.

With his own most recent victory, a time trial stage in the 4 Days of Dunkirk back in 2023, Thomas said afterwards that even he was having a hard time believing that he had managed to both fend off his three breakaway companions and keep the peloton at bay.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.