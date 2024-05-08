'There'll be a big battle for positions' – Ineos, Geraint Thomas take aim at Giro d'Italia gravel

By
published

Local coach Dario Cioni on the secrets of the trek over the strade bianche on stage 6

Giro d'Italia: Ineos took the lead last time the race used the strade bianche in 2021 for leader Egan Bernal
Giro d'Italia: Ineos took the lead last time the race used the strade bianche in 2021 for leader Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years ago, the gravel stage to Montalcino proved the keystone in Egan Bernal's Giro d'Italia victory, and the tone for the day was set by his Ineos guard's infernal pace-making on the approach to the first sector, where the peloton was sundered into shards behind them.

RCS Sport has opted for a rather sparser spread of sterrato on the Giro's return to the dirt roads on stage 6 to Rapolano Terme, but the same principles apply. The entry to the first of three sectors of gravel will be the day's defining moment, and Ineos will again vie to lead the way on behalf of their leader.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.