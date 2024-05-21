Snow, rain, rider protests and confusion end with Umbrail Pass removed from Giro d'Italia stage 16

By
published

Shortened 121km stage with new start expected at 14:15 CEST from Lasa

Tadej Pogačar before stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogačar before stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

After significant pushback from riders and teams due to concerns about racing in freezing rain and snow, race Giro d’Italia organiser RCS Sport has announced that the Umbrail Pass has been removed from the route of Stage 16.

There was huge confusion this morning with the race set to roll out of Livigno as planned until RCS Sport accepted that the weather was worsening and so they agreed to remove the Umbrail Pass. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

