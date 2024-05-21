100% of riders vote to have Umbrail Pass removed from stage 16 of Giro d'Italia

'They have unanimously stated they will not participate in the stage under the current conditions' says CPA letter

LIVIGNO MOTTOLINO ITALY MAY 19 A general view of the peloton climbing the snowy Mottolino 2387m during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 15 a 222km stage from Manerba del Garda to Livigno Mottolino 2387m UCIWT on May 19 2024 in Livigno Mottolino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Snow roadside for stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders have unanimously agreed not to participate in stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia unless the course is changed to remove the Umbrail Pass from the route on a day where the climb and following descent is forecast to have snow and freezing rain combined with extreme temperatures.

On Monday race organisers RCS Sport, the UCI race commissaries, and team rider’s association representatives held a meeting to decide on how to protect the rider’s health without overly disrupting the race and then in the afternoon RCS Spot announced the stage would go on as planned 'if weather conditions are deemed normal'. 

The plan, said organisers, was to allow extra team vehicles in the race convoy with race commissaire cars also able to hand out clothing plus a special ‘parking zone’ would be created at the summit of the Umbrail Pass, where the stage could be neutralised for three minutes to allow riders to change clothing.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.