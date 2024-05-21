100% of riders vote to have Umbrail Pass removed from stage 16 of Giro d'Italia

Riders have unanimously agreed not to participate in stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia unless the course is changed to remove the Umbrail Pass from the route on a day where the climb and following descent is forecast to have snow and freezing rain combined with extreme temperatures.



On Monday race organisers RCS Sport, the UCI race commissaries, and team rider’s association representatives held a meeting to decide on how to protect the rider’s health without overly disrupting the race and then in the afternoon RCS Spot announced the stage would go on as planned 'if weather conditions are deemed normal'.

The plan, said organisers, was to allow extra team vehicles in the race convoy with race commissaire cars also able to hand out clothing plus a special ‘parking zone’ would be created at the summit of the Umbrail Pass, where the stage could be neutralised for three minutes to allow riders to change clothing.

"The prior meeting's discussions do not align with EWP [Extreme Weather Protocol] guidelines under UCI regulation or the ethics of the sport, especially given the current forecast," said the CPA in a letter shared on social media. "Riders aim to compete and entertain, not to face a situation where they must stop at an altitude of 2,498 meters in a cat park, change clothes in 2-degree weather with a high likelihood of snow, and then continue racing.



"Such conditions pose significant health risks, particularly during the descent of the Umbrail Pass. It is 2024; stopping and restarting races in such conditions is unacceptable. As one DS put it, 'this will be a shit show.'"

It has been pouring with rain all night in the start location of Livigno, and at the time of writing the temperature was sitting at 1°C. Cyclingnews understands that a final decision will be taken before the stage starts after a meeting with the RCS.



The statement from the riders association said that given the forecast route alterations should be implemented.



"This includes removing the Umbrail Pass climb where these severe weather conditions exist to ensure rider health and safety," said the letter signed by CPA president Adam Hansen. "The riders are united on this issue, with 100% of the teams voting in favor of the change.

"They have unanimously stated they will not participate in the stage under the current conditions. This collective decision highlights the seriousness of the situation and the need for immediate action."

The proposed alterations are to sign on at Livigno, be transported by vehicles to the other side of the Umbrail Pass and start from there.

More to come ...