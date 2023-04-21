Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 10 preview
Stage 10: Scandiano - Viareggio, 196 km - Hilly
Another day of two parts, and much will depend on the mood in the peloton after the Giro’s first rest day. With 2,600m of climbing, there is scope for an early break to stay away to the finish on the Tuscan coast, but the fast run-in to Viareggio might yet see the sprinters’ teams fire into action.
The route climbs to above 1,500m on the category 2 Passo delle Radici at nearly 90km in the stage, before a long and steady drop into Tuscany. If the break’s lead is within manageable proportions at that point, the peloton will surely crank into action to peg them back.
The fast closing kilometres brings the race through Camaiore, familiar from so many opening stages of Tirreno-Adriatico, before sweeping along the coast to the finish in Viareggio.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
