Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) took his first professional win with victory during stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia in Anterselva. The Frenchman attacked from the day's break with some 16 kilometres remaining and finished more than a minute behind the second-placed Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Benefiting from a lack of cohesion in the group behind, Peters was quickly able to build a substantial lead. With three kilometres to go, he had a minute on the chasing Chaves and he managed to expand that to 1:34 by the finish line.

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint from a three-man group to take third close to two minutes further back, taking a few bonus seconds for his efforts. He gained over two minutes on most of the other general classification contenders and moved himself into the top 10 overall.

"It's huge. It's my first professional victory, and to do it at a Grand Tour is magic," Peters said of his win. "On the first climb eight of us went away, with guys like De Gendt and Bakelants, and then more came across including Jungels and Formolo, so only big names. I tried not to wear myself out. I knew I needed to save some freshness for the finale, to respond to the attacks from those guys with the big palmares. So I didn't do any more work than the others. I wanted to focus on the finale, and didn't want to go after people on the first climbs, so when the attacks came I was happy to follow. Then I put in one big attack and behind they looked at each other a little. I managed my effort well and that was it.

"With 1.5km to go, I said to myself I could do it. My director was shouting that there was no one behind and I knew that in the final kilometre it flattened out and then was technical so it would be hard for anyone to come back there. So I felt confident from 1500 metres."

It proved to be a day of two stages, with the bulk of the general classification riders duking it out a few minutes behind the breakaway. Movistar continued to take the race from the front and Mikel Landa attacked with three kilometres to go, leaving the race leader Richard Carapaz with the other favourites, showing that they did not plan on imposing team orders on their two leaders just yet. Carapaz was soon on the move too, following an attack from Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).

So aggressive on Tuesday's stage over the Mortirolo, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was unable to respond to the attack from Lopez and Carapaz, and had to rely on Domenico Pozzovivo to try and close the gap. A lone Roglic was happy to benefit from the efforts of his rivals with none of his team there to help him.

In the end, Landa was able to take 12 seconds on his Carapaz and Lopez and 19 on Roglic and Nibali, moving him to within a minute of the podium. Meanwhile, Carapaz now has a 1:54 gap over Nibali in the standings. It proved to be another bad day for Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who lost 20 seconds to the Nibali group, though he maintained his eighth place in the overall standings.

How it happened

After the previous day's trip to the Mortirolo, there were some tired legs in the peloton as they rolled out of Commezzadura. While the brutality had been turned down a notch, it would still be a tough day out with an early unclassified climb followed by three classified ascents, including the third category summit finish at Anterselva.

With some more big mountain stages to come, there was every chance that the peloton would allow the breakaway to go clear and there was a lot of interest in making it into the day's move. The break would go in a series of moves with a group of 11 initiating it after almost 40 kilometres of racing, before a group of chasers joined them.

The first 11 were: Andrea Vendrame and Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale), Amaro Antunes and Victor De La Parte (CCC Team), Tanel Kangert (EF Education First), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma).

Following a furious chase, Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Chris Hamilton and Jan Bakelants (Sunweb), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and former race leader Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) made it across to increase the size of the leading group to 18 with 125 kilometres of the 181-kilometre stage remaining.

At 11:51, Formolo would be a worry for several teams in the bunch behind, but with Movistar controlling the pace the gap was allowed to grow gradually up to just over six minutes with 90 kilometres remaining.

As the stage approached the first of the intermediate sprints, Bakelants decided to strike out early. By the time he got to the first classified climb of the day, just a couple of kilometres later, he had a 30-second lead over the chasers while the gap to the peloton was now some seven minutes. Worried by the gap with Formolo still up the road a number of other teams began to move up the peloton to help Movistar, who had been setting the pace for most of the day. Ineos appeared to be the most concerned for their general classification rider Pavel Sivakov, who started the day just four minutes ahead of the Italian in the overall standings.

Initially, Ineos' efforts did little to change the deficit but they would eventually start to bring the gap back, with the help of Movistar and Bahrain-Merida. As they approached the second climb of the Terento, they had brought it down to six minutes. Meanwhile, Bakelants now had a minute over his former breakaway companions. But the chasers weren't going to let him go that easily and the attacks began to fly off the front of the second group on the road.

The attacks split up the large breakaway group and they quickly began closing down Bakelants, who had been on the attack alone for close to 30 kilometres. With 45 kilometres remaining, Bakelants was caught by a small chase group that caught by a diminished leading group, but it would grow back to the full complement of 18 with 30 kilometres remaining. Attacks continued to come from the breakaway, but nothing stuck until Peters decided to have a go with 16 kilometres to go. A slow reaction from the chasers gave the Frenchman a 30-second advantage in quick order.

Peters gap would only grow as the chasing group failed to put in a coherent effort behind. A number of riders, including Chaves, jumped clear as they tried to track down Peters, but it proved to be too little too late and he could not stop the Frenchman from taking the biggest result of his career so far.

Back in the group of favourites, the action lit up as Landa attacked under the three kilometres to go banner. Initially, there was no reaction and Landa was able to slip up the road with relative ease. Lopez was the next to go, taking Carapaz with him as Pozzovivo tried to minimise the loses for his leader Nibali. After a big effort the previous day, it was perhaps an off-day for the Italian and he'll be hoping to recover for the tougher days at the end of this week.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:41:34 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:34 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:51 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:02:02 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:22 10 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:34 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:37 12 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:48 13 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:03:05 14 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:29 16 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:35 17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:41 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:49 19 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:27 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:04:39 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:04:43 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:46 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:06 28 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:05:09 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 33 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 34 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:23 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:05:31 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:42 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:47 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:53 40 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:03 41 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:10 42 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 43 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 44 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:19 45 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:21 46 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:51 47 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:06 48 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:28 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:34 50 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:36 51 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:39 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:12 53 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:19 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:39 56 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:06 57 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:09:31 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:30 62 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:49 65 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:51 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 68 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:31 70 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 72 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:20 73 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:20 74 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:51 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 78 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 80 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 81 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:02 83 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:54 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 86 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 89 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:00 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:17:24 91 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 92 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 93 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:28 94 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 96 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 97 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 98 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 99 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 101 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 102 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 103 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 104 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 105 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:33 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 108 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:00 109 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:26 110 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:27:23 111 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:04 112 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 114 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 115 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 116 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 117 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:08 118 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:25 119 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 120 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:09 122 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:30:12 124 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 125 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 126 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 127 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 128 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 129 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 130 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:30:16 131 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:20 132 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:28 133 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 134 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:31 135 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:00 136 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:09 138 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:11 139 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:31:30 141 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:50 142 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:03 143 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DNF Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin

Stage points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 6 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 6 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 5 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 11 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 4 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 15 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2

Mountain 1 - Elvas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 3 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Terento # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 3 - Anterselva # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 4 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Sprints 1 - Bressanone # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprints 2 - Brunico # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 3 4 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14 pts 2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 7 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 9 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1 11 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 12 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 43 pts 2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 4 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 23 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 6 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 6 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 13 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 6 14 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 6

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 14:15:11 2 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:15 3 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 5 EF Education First 0:01:47 6 Team Sunweb 0:02:13 7 Bahrain-Merida 0:04:45 8 Team Ineos 0:05:59 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:11 10 Movistar Team 0:06:16 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:39 12 Astana Pro Team 0:09:49 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:58 14 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:25 15 CCC Team 0:11:41 16 Lotto Soudal 0:12:45 17 Bardiani CSF 0:13:07 18 Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:52 19 Dimension Data 0:16:21 20 Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:20 21 Groupama-FDJ 0:54:03 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:17:18

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 74:48:18 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:16 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:03 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:07 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:06:17 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:48 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:13 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:08:21 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:59 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:20 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:32 13 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:14:42 14 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:15:44 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:45 16 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:34 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:17 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:26:12 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:28:42 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:33 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:51 23 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:37:20 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:03 25 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:46:13 26 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:46:28 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:46:55 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:28 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:50:14 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:56:52 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:05 32 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:01:15 33 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:50 34 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:05:56 35 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:08 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:08:06 37 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:08:35 38 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:20 40 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 1:13:19 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1:13:49 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:14:45 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:59 44 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:19:39 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:19:55 46 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:20:39 47 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:29:26 48 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:31 49 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:30:32 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:34 51 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:12 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:35:54 53 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:37:27 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:37:38 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:39:17 56 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:25 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:41:36 58 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:43:41 59 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1:44:02 60 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:35 61 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 1:50:31 62 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:51:37 63 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:52 64 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:54:14 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:59:19 66 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2:03:25 67 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:05:37 68 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 2:08:32 69 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:59 70 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2:13:26 71 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 2:15:30 72 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:16:01 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:18:07 74 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:18:20 75 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 2:20:20 76 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:22:46 77 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:24:51 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 2:26:49 79 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:28:23 80 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:28:31 81 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:29:31 82 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:29:41 83 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:30:55 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:43 85 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:35:14 86 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 2:35:23 87 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:37:55 88 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:40:17 89 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:40:39 90 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:45:42 91 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:47:27 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:53:23 93 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:56:34 94 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:59:03 95 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:01:24 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 3:03:13 97 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3:03:19 98 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:04:01 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:04:57 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:13:42 101 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:14:42 102 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:15:44 103 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:16:52 104 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:58 105 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 3:18:28 106 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 3:18:48 107 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 3:21:38 108 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:21:43 109 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:23:47 110 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:24:03 111 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3:25:05 112 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:26:26 113 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:27:11 114 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:27:29 115 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:56 116 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:35:17 117 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3:36:55 118 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 3:43:31 119 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3:44:23 120 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:48:17 121 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3:50:37 122 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:51:37 123 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:52:06 124 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:58:00 125 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4:00:07 126 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 4:00:52 127 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4:01:48 128 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:04:17 129 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:04:47 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:06:05 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4:06:06 132 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 4:06:43 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4:10:00 134 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 4:11:36 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 4:21:53 136 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 4:26:26 137 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4:28:40 138 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4:29:35 139 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4:30:40 140 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:35:43 141 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:38:46 142 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4:44:15 143 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 4:57:23 144 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4:57:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 200 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 187 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 83 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 81 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 50 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 7 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 46 8 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 13 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 16 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 20 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 26 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 26 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 27 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 28 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 22 29 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 22 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 31 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 20 32 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 20 33 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 19 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 36 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 18 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 17 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 39 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 14 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 41 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 42 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 43 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 44 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 12 45 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 47 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 12 48 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 49 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 50 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 11 52 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 53 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 54 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 9 57 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 9 58 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 8 59 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 60 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 7 63 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 64 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 65 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 66 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 6 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 69 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 71 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 72 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 5 73 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 5 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 5 75 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 76 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 77 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 4 78 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 79 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 4 80 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 4 81 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 82 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 83 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 84 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 85 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 86 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 87 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 88 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 2 89 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 90 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 93 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2 94 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 95 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 97 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 98 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1 99 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma -6

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 229 pts 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 66 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 57 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 48 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 37 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 11 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 30 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 24 15 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 16 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 18 17 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 20 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 21 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 22 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 10 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 26 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 27 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 9 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 30 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 33 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 6 36 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 38 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 39 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 40 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 4 42 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 43 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 4 44 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 3 45 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 2 46 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 47 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 48 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 52 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 53 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 54 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 55 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1 56 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 58 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 74:54:35 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:02:04 3 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:08:25 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:28 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:00 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:31:03 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:50:35 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:56:33 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:02:18 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 1:07:02 11 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:14:22 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:24:15 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:31:10 14 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:08 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:37:24 16 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:45:20 17 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:47:57 18 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:18:34 19 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:23:14 20 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:24:38 21 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 2:29:06 22 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:34:22 23 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:39:25 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:41:10 25 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2:57:02 26 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:09:27 27 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 3:12:31 28 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 3:15:21 29 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:29:00 30 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 3:37:14 31 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:45:20 32 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:53:50 33 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:58:00 34 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:59:48 35 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:32:29 36 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4:37:58

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 78 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 67 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 5 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 8 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 26 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 22 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 11 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 12 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 16 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 22 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 24 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 25 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 6 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 27 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 28 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 30 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 31 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 32 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 33 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 35 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 36 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 3 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 38 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 39 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 40 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 42 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 44 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 45 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 46 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 47 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 48 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 49 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 50 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 51 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1 52 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 54 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 55 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 56 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 58 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 63 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 4 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 42 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 8 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 26 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 11 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 17 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 17 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 22 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 10 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 27 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 28 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 9 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 30 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 8 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 32 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 33 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 34 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 37 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 38 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 6 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 6 40 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 41 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 42 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 6 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 44 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 47 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 5 48 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 49 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 5 50 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 51 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 52 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 55 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 4 56 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 57 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 59 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4 60 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 3 62 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 64 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 65 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 66 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 67 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 69 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 70 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 71 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 72 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 73 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 74 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 75 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 76 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 77 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 78 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 79 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 80 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 81 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 82 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1 83 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 85 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 86 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1 87 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 816 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 760 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 570 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 316 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 306 6 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 259 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 246 8 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 214 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 195 10 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 180 11 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 150 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 119 13 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 88 15 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 85 17 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 19 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 55 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 24 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 49 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 43 26 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 42 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 28 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 41 29 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 30 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 40 31 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 38 32 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 38 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 38 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 35 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 38 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 38 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 38 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 40 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 29 41 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 43 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 24 44 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 45 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 18 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 47 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 48 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 49 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 53 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 10 54 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 9 55 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 56 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 9 57 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 6 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 59 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 6 60 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 6

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 224:50:05 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:27:01 3 Astana Pro Team 0:28:04 4 EF Education First 0:31:47 5 Team Ineos 0:35:20 6 Mitchelton-Scott 0:49:46 7 Trek-Segafredo 1:14:57 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:17 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:15:23 10 UAE Team Emirates 1:34:46 11 Team Jumbo-Visma 1:41:13 12 AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:19 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:25:39 14 Team Sunweb 2:31:28 15 CCC Team 3:10:56 16 Dimension Data 3:19:18 17 Katusha-Alpecin 3:58:17 18 Lotto Soudal 4:10:51 19 Bardiani CSF 5:02:04 20 Groupama-FDJ 5:30:59 21 Israel Cycling Academy 6:03:10 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9:38:52