Giro d'Italia: Nans Peters wins stage 17

Carapaz stays in the overall lead

Image 1 of 47

Nans Peters wins stage 17 at the Giro

Nans Peters wins stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 47

Bahrain-Merida on the Giro podium for top team after stage 17

Bahrain-Merida on the Giro podium for top team after stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 47

Richard Carapaz and Miguel Angel Lopez ride to the finish of stage 17 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz and Miguel Angel Lopez ride to the finish of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Richard Carapaz and Miguel Angel Lopez ride to the finish of stage 17 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz and Miguel Angel Lopez ride to the finish of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 17 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 47

Nans Peters on the Giro podium after winning stage 17

Nans Peters on the Giro podium after winning stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 47

Mikel Landa on the attack late during stage 17 at the Giro

Mikel Landa on the attack late during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

Nans Peters solos to victory during stage 17 at the Giro

Nans Peters solos to victory during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 47

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 47

Nans Peters on the Giro podium after winning stage 17

Nans Peters on the Giro podium after winning stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 47

Arnaud Demare in the points jersey after stage 17 at the Giro

Arnaud Demare in the points jersey after stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 47

Nans Peters wins stage 17 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Nans Peters wins stage 17 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 47

Nans Peters solos to the win during stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Nans Peters solos to the win during stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 47

Nate Brown rides ahead of Hugh Carthy during stage 17 at the Giro

Nate Brown rides ahead of Hugh Carthy during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 47

Salvatore Puccio drives the pace for Team Ineos during stage 17 at the Giro

Salvatore Puccio drives the pace for Team Ineos during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 47

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 47

Breakaway riders try to stay away near the end of stage 17 at the Giro

Breakaway riders try to stay away near the end of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 47

Valerio Conti attacks near the end of stage 17 at the Giro

Valerio Conti attacks near the end of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 47

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 47

Mitchelton-Scott's Esteban Chaves attacks near the end of stage 17 at the Giro

Mitchelton-Scott's Esteban Chaves attacks near the end of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 47

Mitchelton-Scott's Esteban Chaves

Mitchelton-Scott's Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 47

Esteban Chaves rides to second place during stage 17 at the Giro

Esteban Chaves rides to second place during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 47

Richard Carapaz gained a few more seconds on his GC rivals at the end of the Giro's stage 17

Richard Carapaz gained a few more seconds on his GC rivals at the end of the Giro's stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 47

Mikel Landa attacks from the pink jersey group near the end of stage 17 at the Giro

Mikel Landa attacks from the pink jersey group near the end of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 47

Congratulations for Nans Peters after winning stage 17 at the Giro

Congratulations for Nans Peters after winning stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 47

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the maglia rosa

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 47

Pink bar tape for Giro leader Richard Carapaz

Pink bar tape for Giro leader Richard Carapaz
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez in white before the start of stage 17 at the Giro

Miguel Angel Lopez in white before the start of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 47

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 47

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 47

Richard Carapaz in pink during stage 17 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz in pink during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 47

Movistar protect Richard Carapaz during stage 17 at the Giro

Movistar protect Richard Carapaz during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 47

Thomas De Gendt in the break during stage 17 at the Giro

Thomas De Gendt in the break during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 47

Bahrain-Merida's Vimcenzo Nibali

Bahrain-Merida's Vimcenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 47

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 47

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 47

Connor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy)

Connor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) meets his fans at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) meets his fans at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) meets his fans at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) meets his fans at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 47

Chad Haga (Team Sunweb) at the start of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Chad Haga (Team Sunweb) at the start of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali's specially designed shoes at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali's specially designed shoes at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 47

Esteban Chaves (Michelton Scot)

Esteban Chaves (Michelton Scot)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 47

Rafal Majka (Bora hansgrohe)

Rafal Majka (Bora hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 47

Franciso Ventos (Team CCC)

Franciso Ventos (Team CCC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 47

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the right

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the right
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 47

Nans Peters solos to the win during stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Nans Peters solos to the win during stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 47

Nans Peters solos to the win during stage 17 at the Giro

Nans Peters solos to the win during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) took his first professional win with victory during stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia in Anterselva. The Frenchman attacked from the day's break with some 16 kilometres remaining and finished more than a minute behind the second-placed Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Benefiting from a lack of cohesion in the group behind, Peters was quickly able to build a substantial lead. With three kilometres to go, he had a minute on the chasing Chaves and he managed to expand that to 1:34 by the finish line.

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint from a three-man group to take third close to two minutes further back, taking a few bonus seconds for his efforts. He gained over two minutes on most of the other general classification contenders and moved himself into the top 10 overall.

"It's huge. It's my first professional victory, and to do it at a Grand Tour is magic," Peters said of his win. "On the first climb eight of us went away, with guys like De Gendt and Bakelants, and then more came across including Jungels and Formolo, so only big names. I tried not to wear myself out. I knew I needed to save some freshness for the finale, to respond to the attacks from those guys with the big palmares. So I didn't do any more work than the others. I wanted to focus on the finale, and didn't want to go after people on the first climbs, so when the attacks came I was happy to follow. Then I put in one big attack and behind they looked at each other a little. I managed my effort well and that was it.

"With 1.5km to go, I said to myself I could do it. My director was shouting that there was no one behind and I knew that in the final kilometre it flattened out and then was technical so it would be hard for anyone to come back there. So I felt confident from 1500 metres."

It proved to be a day of two stages, with the bulk of the general classification riders duking it out a few minutes behind the breakaway. Movistar continued to take the race from the front and Mikel Landa attacked with three kilometres to go, leaving the race leader Richard Carapaz with the other favourites, showing that they did not plan on imposing team orders on their two leaders just yet. Carapaz was soon on the move too, following an attack from Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).

So aggressive on Tuesday's stage over the Mortirolo, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was unable to respond to the attack from Lopez and Carapaz, and had to rely on Domenico Pozzovivo to try and close the gap. A lone Roglic was happy to benefit from the efforts of his rivals with none of his team there to help him.

In the end, Landa was able to take 12 seconds on his Carapaz and Lopez and 19 on Roglic and Nibali, moving him to within a minute of the podium. Meanwhile, Carapaz now has a 1:54 gap over Nibali in the standings. It proved to be another bad day for Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who lost 20 seconds to the Nibali group, though he maintained his eighth place in the overall standings.

How it happened

After the previous day's trip to the Mortirolo, there were some tired legs in the peloton as they rolled out of Commezzadura. While the brutality had been turned down a notch, it would still be a tough day out with an early unclassified climb followed by three classified ascents, including the third category summit finish at Anterselva.

With some more big mountain stages to come, there was every chance that the peloton would allow the breakaway to go clear and there was a lot of interest in making it into the day's move. The break would go in a series of moves with a group of 11 initiating it after almost 40 kilometres of racing, before a group of chasers joined them.

The first 11 were: Andrea Vendrame and Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale), Amaro Antunes and Victor De La Parte (CCC Team), Tanel Kangert (EF Education First), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma).

Following a furious chase, Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Chris Hamilton and Jan Bakelants (Sunweb), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and former race leader Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) made it across to increase the size of the leading group to 18 with 125 kilometres of the 181-kilometre stage remaining.

At 11:51, Formolo would be a worry for several teams in the bunch behind, but with Movistar controlling the pace the gap was allowed to grow gradually up to just over six minutes with 90 kilometres remaining.

As the stage approached the first of the intermediate sprints, Bakelants decided to strike out early. By the time he got to the first classified climb of the day, just a couple of kilometres later, he had a 30-second lead over the chasers while the gap to the peloton was now some seven minutes. Worried by the gap with Formolo still up the road a number of other teams began to move up the peloton to help Movistar, who had been setting the pace for most of the day. Ineos appeared to be the most concerned for their general classification rider Pavel Sivakov, who started the day just four minutes ahead of the Italian in the overall standings.

Initially, Ineos' efforts did little to change the deficit but they would eventually start to bring the gap back, with the help of Movistar and Bahrain-Merida. As they approached the second climb of the Terento, they had brought it down to six minutes. Meanwhile, Bakelants now had a minute over his former breakaway companions. But the chasers weren't going to let him go that easily and the attacks began to fly off the front of the second group on the road.

The attacks split up the large breakaway group and they quickly began closing down Bakelants, who had been on the attack alone for close to 30 kilometres. With 45 kilometres remaining, Bakelants was caught by a small chase group that caught by a diminished leading group, but it would grow back to the full complement of 18 with 30 kilometres remaining. Attacks continued to come from the breakaway, but nothing stuck until Peters decided to have a go with 16 kilometres to go. A slow reaction from the chasers gave the Frenchman a 30-second advantage in quick order.

Peters gap would only grow as the chasing group failed to put in a coherent effort behind. A number of riders, including Chaves, jumped clear as they tried to track down Peters, but it proved to be too little too late and he could not stop the Frenchman from taking the biggest result of his career so far.

Back in the group of favourites, the action lit up as Landa attacked under the three kilometres to go banner. Initially, there was no reaction and Landa was able to slip up the road with relative ease. Lopez was the next to go, taking Carapaz with him as Pozzovivo tried to minimise the loses for his leader Nibali. After a big effort the previous day, it was perhaps an off-day for the Italian and he'll be hoping to recover for the tougher days at the end of this week.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:41:34
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:34
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:51
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
6Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:02:02
7Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:08
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:22
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:34
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:37
12Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:48
13Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:03:05
14Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:03:29
16Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:35
17Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:41
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:49
19Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:27
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:04:39
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
22Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:04:43
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:46
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
27Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:06
28Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
29Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:05:09
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
32Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
33Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
34Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:05:23
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:05:31
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:42
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:47
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:05:53
40Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:03
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:10
42Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
43Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
44Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:19
45Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:21
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:51
47François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:06
48Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:28
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:34
50Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:36
51Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:39
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:12
53Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:19
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:39
56Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:06
57Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:09:31
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:30
62Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:49
65Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:51
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
68Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:31
70Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
72Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:20
73Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:20
74Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:51
76Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
78Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
79Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
80Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
81Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:02
83Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:54
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
86Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
87Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
88Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
89Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:16:00
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:17:24
91Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
92Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
93Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:28
94Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
95Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
96Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
98Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
99Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
101Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
102Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
103Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
104Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
105Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:33
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
108Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:00
109Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:26
110Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:23
111Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:04
112Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
113Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
114Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
115Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
116Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
117Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:08
118Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:29:25
119Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
120Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
121Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:09
122Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
123Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:30:12
124Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
125Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
126Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
127Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
128Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
129Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
130Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:30:16
131Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:20
132Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:28
133Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
134Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:31
135Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:00
136Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:31:09
138Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:31:11
139Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:31:30
141Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:50
142Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:03
143Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin

Stage points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott12
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
6Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb6
8Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First5
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
11Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team4
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
13Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
15Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2

Mountain 1 - Elvas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb3pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 2 - Terento
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 3 - Anterselva
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott4
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Sprints 1 - Bressanone
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprints 2 - Brunico
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb3
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
5Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14pts
2Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb7
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
10Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1
11Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1
12Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb43pts
2Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec23
4Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy23
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
6Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe17
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb17
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
11Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott6
12Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
13Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team6
14Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team6

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo14:15:11
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:15
3Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
5EF Education First0:01:47
6Team Sunweb0:02:13
7Bahrain-Merida0:04:45
8Team Ineos0:05:59
9UAE Team Emirates0:06:11
10Movistar Team0:06:16
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:39
12Astana Pro Team0:09:49
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:58
14Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:25
15CCC Team0:11:41
16Lotto Soudal0:12:45
17Bardiani CSF0:13:07
18Israel Cycling Academy0:13:52
19Dimension Data0:16:21
20Katusha-Alpecin0:19:20
21Groupama-FDJ0:54:03
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:17:18

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team74:48:18
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:16
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:03
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:07
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:06:17
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:48
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:13
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:08:21
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:59
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:09:20
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:32
13Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:14:42
14Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:15:44
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:45
16Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:23:34
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:25:17
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
19Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:26:12
20Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:28:42
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:32:33
22Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:51
23Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:37:20
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:03
25Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:46:13
26Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:46:28
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:46:55
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:28
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:50:14
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:56:52
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:05
32Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:01:15
33Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:02:50
34Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:05:56
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:06:08
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:08:06
37Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:08:35
38François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:09:20
40Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos1:13:19
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1:13:49
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb1:14:45
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:18:59
44Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:19:39
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:19:55
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:20:39
47José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:29:26
48Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:31
49Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:30:32
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:31:34
51Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:12
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:35:54
53Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:37:27
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:37:38
55Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:39:17
56Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:25
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:41:36
58Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1:43:41
59Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1:44:02
60Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:35
61Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data1:50:31
62Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:51:37
63Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:53:52
64Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:54:14
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:59:19
66Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2:03:25
67Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:05:37
68Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team2:08:32
69Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:12:59
70Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2:13:26
71Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy2:15:30
72Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:16:01
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2:18:07
74Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:18:20
75Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First2:20:20
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2:22:46
77Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:24:51
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data2:26:49
79Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:28:23
80Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:28:31
81Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:29:31
82Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2:29:41
83Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:30:55
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:43
85Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:35:14
86Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos2:35:23
87Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2:37:55
88Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos2:40:17
89Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:40:39
90Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:45:42
91Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2:47:27
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:53:23
93Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:56:34
94Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2:59:03
95Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:01:24
96Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos3:03:13
97Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3:03:19
98Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:04:01
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:04:57
100Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:13:42
101Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:14:42
102Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:15:44
103Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3:16:52
104Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:17:58
105Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First3:18:28
106Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First3:18:48
107Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy3:21:38
108Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:21:43
109Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:23:47
110Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:24:03
111Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3:25:05
112Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:26:26
113Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:27:11
114Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:27:29
115Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:30:56
116Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:35:17
117Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team3:36:55
118Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data3:43:31
119Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3:44:23
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:48:17
121Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3:50:37
122Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:51:37
123Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:52:06
124Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:58:00
125Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4:00:07
126Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy4:00:52
127Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4:01:48
128Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:04:17
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:04:47
130Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:06:05
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4:06:06
132Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team4:06:43
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ4:10:00
134Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team4:11:36
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ4:21:53
136Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy4:26:26
137Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4:28:40
138Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4:29:35
139Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4:30:40
140Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:35:43
141Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates4:38:46
142Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4:44:15
143Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo4:57:23
144Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4:57:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ200pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe187
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team83
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec81
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy50
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma49
7Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane46
8José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team44
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec44
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott44
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida43
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe41
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF36
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
15Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
16Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec33
17Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team30
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates28
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
20Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe26
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb26
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe26
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25
26Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo23
27Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First22
29Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data22
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
31Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane20
32Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team20
33Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ19
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
36Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First18
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott17
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
39Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos14
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
41Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
42Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
43Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
44Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team12
45Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott12
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
47Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy12
48Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
49Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
50Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
51Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First11
52Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott11
53Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
54Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ9
57Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ9
58Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy8
59Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
60Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
62Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos7
63Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
64Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
65Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
66Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos6
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
69Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
71Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
72Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First5
73Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team5
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb5
75Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
76Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy5
77Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos4
78Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
79Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team4
80Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team4
81Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
82Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
83Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma3
84Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
85Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
86Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2
87François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
88Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos2
89Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
90Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
92Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
93Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2
94Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
95Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
97Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
98Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1
99Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma-6

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo229pts
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team66
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec57
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec53
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida48
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin42
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team39
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott37
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma30
11Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos30
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team24
15Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team18
16Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team18
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team18
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16
20Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
21Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb10
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
26Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
27Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos9
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
29Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
30Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8
31Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe7
33François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First6
36Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
38Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
39Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
40Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott4
42José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
43Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy4
44Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team3
45Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos2
46Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
47Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
48Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
50Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
52Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
53Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
54Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
55Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1
56Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1
57Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1
58Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team74:54:35
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:02:04
3Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:08:25
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:28
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:00
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:31:03
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:50:35
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:56:33
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:02:18
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos1:07:02
11Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:14:22
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:24:15
13Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:31:10
14Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:08
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1:37:24
16Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:45:20
17Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:47:57
18Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:18:34
19Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:23:14
20Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:24:38
21Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos2:29:06
22Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:34:22
23Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:39:25
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2:41:10
25Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2:57:02
26Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:09:27
27Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First3:12:31
28Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy3:15:21
29Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:29:00
30Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data3:37:14
31Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:45:20
32Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:53:50
33Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:58:00
34Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:59:48
35Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates4:32:29
36Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4:37:58

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec78pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane67
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec50
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF45
5José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team31
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ29
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
8Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane26
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb22
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
11Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
12Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
15Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
16Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
22Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
24Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
25Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First6
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
27Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
30Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
31Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
32Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
35Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
36Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy3
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
38Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
39Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
40Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
42Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
44Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
45Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
46Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
47Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
48Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
49Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
50Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
51Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1
52Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
54Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1
55Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
56Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
58Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec63pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo46
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ45
4Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane42
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe37
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
8Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF28
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team26
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team24
11José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team21
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma17
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb17
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
16Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
17Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
18Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
22Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team10
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott10
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
27Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First9
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe8
30Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team8
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
32Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
33Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
34Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
36Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
37Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
38Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos6
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott6
40Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
41Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
42Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy6
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
44Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
46Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
47Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos5
48Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
49Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy5
50Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
51Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
52Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
55Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First4
56Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
57Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
59Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4
60Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
61Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First3
62Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
64Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
66Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
67Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
70Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
71Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
72Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
73Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
74Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
75Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
76Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
77Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
78Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
79Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1
80François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
81Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
82Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1
83Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
85Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1
86Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1
87Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec816pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane760
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF570
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo316
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec306
6Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane259
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team246
8François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale214
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team195
10Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First180
11Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo150
12Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec119
13Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF115
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott88
15Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec85
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane85
17Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale68
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe67
19José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team57
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida55
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo55
22Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates52
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team50
24Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos49
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb43
26Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos42
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team41
28Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team41
29Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe41
30Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy40
31Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First38
32Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team38
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team38
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep38
35Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos38
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott38
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal34
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe31
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates29
40Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin29
41Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team28
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
43Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team24
44Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
45Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First18
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin17
47Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb17
48Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
49Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
50Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
53Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy10
54Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First9
55Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
56Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team9
57Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team6
58Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
59Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott6
60Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team6

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team224:50:05
2Bahrain-Merida0:27:01
3Astana Pro Team0:28:04
4EF Education First0:31:47
5Team Ineos0:35:20
6Mitchelton-Scott0:49:46
7Trek-Segafredo1:14:57
8Bora-Hansgrohe1:15:17
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:15:23
10UAE Team Emirates1:34:46
11Team Jumbo-Visma1:41:13
12AG2R La Mondiale1:45:19
13Deceuninck-QuickStep2:25:39
14Team Sunweb2:31:28
15CCC Team3:10:56
16Dimension Data3:19:18
17Katusha-Alpecin3:58:17
18Lotto Soudal4:10:51
19Bardiani CSF5:02:04
20Groupama-FDJ5:30:59
21Israel Cycling Academy6:03:10
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9:38:52

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida
2Trek-Segafredo
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Team Ineos
5UAE Team Emirates
6Groupama-FDJ
7CCC Team
8Dimension Data
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Team Sunweb
11Lotto Soudal
12Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
13Movistar Team5pts
14Mitchelton-Scott5
15Katusha-Alpecin5
16EF Education First5
17Bardiani CSF5
18Astana Pro Team10
19Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
20Israel Cycling Academy35
21Team Jumbo-Visma100
22Deceuninck-QuickStep185

