Giro d'Abruzzo: Jan Christen grabs race lead with stage 2 victory

By James Moultrie
published

19-year-old holds off Alexey Lutsenko for first pro win

Jan Christen of Switzerland and Team UAE Emirates compete in the breakaway during the to the 75th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024, Stage 2 a 162.7km stage from Canals to Mancom de la Valldigna on February 01, 2024 in Canals, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jan Christen of UAE Team Emirates on the attack at stage 2 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Teenager Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates) took a thrilling first professional victory and moved into the leader’s jersey on stage 2 of the Giro d’Abruzzo after an opportunistic attack with 6.2km to go.

UAE Team Emirates controlled most of the 162km stage until 19-year-old Christen got the attacks going on the final uncategorised climb. He was marked heavily by Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) on the uphill but didn’t give up the ghost with his winning move coming on the flat run to Magliano de' Marsi.

