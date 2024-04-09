Giro d'Abruzzo: Enrico Zanoncello wins photo finish sprint on stage 1

By James Moultrie
published

Matteo Malucelli narrowly second in Pescara with Manuel Peñalver in third

Enrico Zanoncello wins the photo finish on stage 1 of the Giro d'Abruzzo
Enrico Zanoncello wins the photo finish on stage 1 of the Giro d'Abruzzo (Image credit: RCS/Il Giro d'Abruzzo)
Enrico Zanoncello (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) pipped Matteo Malucelli (JCL Team UKYO) by the narrowest of margins to win the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the revived Giro d’Abruzzo.

Max Kanter (Astana Qazaqstan) opened up the sprint in a solid position after strong work from his team but still had 250 metres to go in the wind and was quickly overtaken by the two Italians and Manuel Peñalver (Polti Kometa) who finished third. 

