Alexey Lutsenko wins Giro d'Abruzzo as Sivakov triumphs on final stage

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) triumphed at the Giro d'Abruzzo
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) triumphed at the Giro d'Abruzzo (Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) secured overall victory at the Giro d'Abruzzo, beating Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) and George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) after the three attacked and stayed away from the peloton during the 173km final stage to L'Aquila.

Sivakov won the stage on the rising finish, with Bennett finishing a single second behind, and Lutsenko third, as Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) led the chase group home at 39 seconds down.

