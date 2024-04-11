Giro d'Abruzzo: Alexey Lutsenko cracks UAE Team Emirates on stage 3 mountain finish

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) overcame a UAE Team Emirates onslaught on the Giro d’Abruzzo stage 3 summit finish to sprint to victory and the race lead at Prati di Tivo.

The Kazakhstani rider survived multiple attacks from Adam Yates and Pavel Sivakov inside the final half of the 14.7km, 7% mountain before making it to the final metres in an elite group with Yates and a resurgent Diego Ulissi.

The Briton needed a two-second advantage in order to leapfrog Lutsenko and grab the blue jersey and also wanted to win the stage. But it was Lutsenko who surged first in the final sprint, jumping from Ulissi’s wheel inside the final 100 metres to score his first win of the 2024 season. Yates was unable to respond.

Ulissi took second place, two seconds back and just ahead of Yates. Yannis Voisard

(Tudor Pro Cycling) and George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) rounded out the top five, 21 seconds down, on the queen stage of the four-day race.

More to follow.

Results

