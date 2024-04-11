Giro d'Abruzzo: Alexey Lutsenko cracks UAE Team Emirates on stage 3 mountain finish

By Dani Ostanek
published

Astana Qazaqstan rider beats Diego Ulissi and Adam Yates

Astana Qazaqstan Team's Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko leads a breakaway during the 14th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 152 km between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, in the French Alps, on July 15, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) overcame a UAE Team Emirates onslaught on the Giro d’Abruzzo stage 3 summit finish to sprint to victory and the race lead at Prati di Tivo.

The Kazakhstani rider survived multiple attacks from Adam Yates and Pavel Sivakov inside the final half of the 14.7km, 7% mountain before making it to the final metres in an elite group with Yates and a resurgent Diego Ulissi.

