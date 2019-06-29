Trending

Lisa Klein takes German time trial title

Kroger is second, Brennauer third

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:38:49
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:06
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:27
4Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:00:45
5Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:01:46
6Corinna Lechner (Ger)0:01:59
7Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:49
8Lisa Fischer (Ger)0:03:08
9Lisa Brommel (Ger)0:03:26
10Adelheid Schutz Ger)0:03:46

