Tony Martin wins German time trial title

Politt is second, Sutterlin third

Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma39:11:00
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:17
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:59
4Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:09
5Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid0:01:23
6Jason Osborne (Ger)0:01:27
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
8Julian Braun (Ger) Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:02:10
9Christopher Hatz (Ger) Herrmann Radteam0:02:19
10Kersten Thiele (Ger)0:02:31

