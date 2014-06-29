Greipel wins German national road title
Degenkolb second, Bauhaus third
Road race - Men: Baunatal-Edermünde -
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) successfully defended his German national road race title, winning the bunch sprint by half a bike length over John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano). Third place went to 19-year-old Phil Bauhaus of Team Stölting.
"I am very, very happy," Greipel said after the race. "The race was not easy, you couldn't really relax. Marcel Sieberg once again prepared the sprint perfectly for me."
He also paid tribute to his teammate and good friend in his first tweet after the race, saying, "Proud to be one more year German champion....thanks to my mate @MarcelSieberg very special moment....#nowords"
One of the top favourites in a bunch sprint was not there at the end. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) suffered from cramps in the final lap of the circuit course and was not part of the final sprint.
The men were riding 12 laps of the 17.2 km circuit course, for a total of 206.4km. Only minutes after the race started, four riders got away. Mario Vogt (rad-net ROSE), Grischa Janorschke (Team Vorarlberg), Philipp Zwingenberger (KED-Stevens) and Nils Politt (Team Stölting) were subsequently joined by Arne Egner and Christian Mager, both Team Stölting. They rode out a gap of up to five and a half minutes.
When the gap dropped under two minutes, world and national time trial champion Tony Martin moved to the front of the field and attacked. Working slowly but surely, he caught the leading group, 1:15 ahead of the favourites' group.
Martin took three others with him into the penultimate lap, with a gap of 1:08. By the time the final lap started, Martin and Janorschke were alone with 15 seconds, and were soon caught by the ever-smaller field setting up the expected bunch sprint.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
|4:49:51
|2
|John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano)
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Team Stölting)
|4
|Alexander Krieger (Team Stuttgart)
|5
|Henning Bommel (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|6
|Sascha Weber (Veranclassic - Doltcini)
|7
|Ralf Matzka (Team NetApp – Endura)
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar Team)
|9
|Willi Willwohl (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|10
|Rick Zabel (BMC Racing Team)
|11
|Nikodemus Holler (Team Stuttgart)
|12
|Marcel Meisen (Kwadro - Stannah)
|13
|Matthias Plarre (Leopard Development Team)
|14
|Jonas Koch (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|15
|Benjamin Edmüller (Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer)
|16
|Oliver Mattheis (Team Heizomat)
|17
|Eric SÜßemilch (MLP Team Bergstraße)
|18
|Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid - Ride for Help)
|19
|Alexander Grad (Team Heizomat)
|20
|Florenz Knauer (Team Heizomat)
|21
|Michael Schweizer (Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
|22
|Joshua Huppertz
|23
|Julian Kern (AG2R La Mondiale)
|24
|Florian Bissinger (WSA-Greenlife)
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|26
|Jonas Tenbrock
|27
|Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling)
|28
|Christian Knees (Team Sky)
|29
|Tino Thömel (Team Stuttgart)
|30
|Simon Nuber
|31
|Paul Martens (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|32
|Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
|33
|Jan Dieteren (Team Stölting)
|34
|Tim Schlichenmaier (MLP Team Bergstraße)
|35
|Dominic Klemme (IAM Cycling)
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (MTN - Qhubeka)
|37
|Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team)
|38
|Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol)
|39
|Felix Dehmel (Team Stölting)
|40
|Johannes Frohlinger (Team Giant-Shimano)
|0:00:06
|41
|Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus)
|42
|Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing)
|43
|Andreas Schillinger (Team NetApp – Endura)
|44
|Julien Essers (Team Heizomat)
|45
|Thomas Koep (Team Stölting)
|46
|Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Shimano)
|47
|Danilo Hondo (Trek Factory Racing)
|48
|Silvio Herklotz (Team Stölting)
|49
|Markus Eichler (Team Stölting)
|0:00:12
|50
|Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
|51
|Sven Forberger
|0:00:24
|52
|Lucas Liß (Team Stölting)
|0:00:28
|53
|Dirk Finders (Josan - To Win Cycling Team)
|54
|Arnold Fiek
|0:00:38
|55
|Benedikt Kendler (Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer)
|0:00:40
|56
|Mike Egger (MLP Team Bergstraße)
|57
|Marco KÖnig (Leopard Development Team)
|58
|Lars Teutenberg
|59
|Paul Voss (Team NetApp – Endura)
|0:00:43
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Team Giant-Shimano)
|0:00:44
|61
|Heinrich Berger
|0:00:46
|62
|Nils Politt (Team Stölting)
|0:00:50
|63
|Jan Oelerich (Team Stölting)
|64
|Maximilian Werda (Team Stölting)
|65
|Frank LÜtters
|0:00:58
|66
|Holger Burkhardt
|67
|Jonathan Dinkler
|0:01:02
|68
|Max Walscheid (Team Stölting)
|0:01:06
|69
|Jan Droste (Team Heizomat)
|70
|Andre Niklas Benoit (Team Kuota)
|71
|Ole Quast
|72
|Robert Retschke (Team Kuota)
|0:01:18
|73
|Dominic Weinstein (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|0:01:33
|74
|Andreas Stauff (MTN - Qhubeka)
|0:01:52
|75
|Tim Gebauer (Team Stölting)
|76
|Stefan Schafer (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|0:01:55
|77
|Carl Soballa (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|78
|Michael Schwarzmann (Team NetApp – Endura)
|0:02:08
|79
|Philipp Lesche
|0:03:10
|80
|Maximilian Friesinger
|81
|Nico Denz
|82
|Tobias Knaup (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|83
|Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
|84
|Konrad Geßner
|0:05:13
|85
|Fabian Schormair (Team Heizomat)
|86
|Lukas Löer
|87
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team)
|88
|Nils Schomber (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|89
|Maximilian Schachmann (Development Team Giant-Shimano)
|0:06:17
|90
|Marco Mathis (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|91
|Theo Reinhardt (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|92
|Matthias Friedemann
|93
|Mario Vogt (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|0:08:32
|94
|Christian Mager (Team Stölting)
|95
|Grischa Janorschke (Team Vorarlberg)
|96
|Fabian Genuit
|97
|Philipp Sohn
|0:10:06
|98
|Joschka Beck
|99
|Felix Intra (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|100
|Dominik Merseburg
|101
|Sascha Starker
|102
|Felix Hötte
|103
|Richard Stockhausen (Bike Aid - Ride for Help)
|104
|Jan Brockhoff (Development Team Giant-Shimano)
|105
|Marcel Kittel (Team Giant-Shimano)
|0:10:11
|106
|Patrick Lechner (Bike Aid - Ride for Help)
|0:12:02
|107
|Benjamin Stauder
|108
|Robert Da Costa Meira
|109
|Philipp Zwingenberger
|110
|Fabian Danner
|111
|Adrian Auerbacher
|112
|Alexander Nordhoff
|113
|Florian Kretschy
|114
|Lorenz Fiege
|115
|Lucas Carstensen
|116
|Dennis Klemme
|117
|Fabian Brintrup (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|118
|Max Valtey
|119
|Benedikt Becker
|120
|Nick Möller
|121
|Stefan Gaebel
|122
|Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid - Ride for Help)
|123
|Michael Kurth (Team Kuota)
|124
|Marius Jessenberger
|125
|Michel Koch (Cannondale)
|126
|Christoph Springer (Team Vorarlberg)
|127
|Fabian Schnaidt (Team Vorarlberg)
|128
|Tim Reske (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|129
|Fabian Bruno (MLP Team Bergstraße)
|130
|Fabio Nappa (MLP Team Bergstraße)
|131
|Peter Clauss
|132
|Erik Bothe (MLP Team Bergstraße)
|133
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Team Kuota)
|134
|Felix Donath
|135
|Florian Nowak (Team Stuttgart)
|136
|Max Walsleben (Team Stuttgart)
|137
|Patrick Nagler
|138
|Moritz Schaffner (Rad-Net Rose Team)
|0:14:14
