Greipel wins German national road title

Degenkolb second, Bauhaus third

Image 1 of 16

The 2014 German road race podium

The 2014 German road race podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 16

The 2014 German road race podium with Andre Greipel in the national jersey

The 2014 German road race podium with Andre Greipel in the national jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 16

One day in his team kit was enough for Andre Greipel who defended his title

One day in his team kit was enough for Andre Greipel who defended his title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 16

Phil Bauhaus (Team Stölting) was third

Phil Bauhaus (Team Stölting) was third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 16

Rick Zabel (BMC) was tenth

Rick Zabel (BMC) was tenth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 16

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the German national road race

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the German national road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 16

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 16

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was too fast for John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was too fast for John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 16

Giant-Shimano missed out today but will look to bounce back at the Tour de France

Giant-Shimano missed out today but will look to bounce back at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 16

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) missed out today

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) missed out today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 16

It was wet early on for the riders

It was wet early on for the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 16

The peloton navigates a wet section of road

The peloton navigates a wet section of road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 16

Jens Voigt (Trek) signs on for the final time in his carrer

Jens Voigt (Trek) signs on for the final time in his carrer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 16

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Julian Kern signs on

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Julian Kern signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 16

Paul Martens signs on

Paul Martens signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 16

Silvio Herklotz on the startline

Silvio Herklotz on the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) successfully defended his German national road race title, winning the bunch sprint by half a bike length over John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano). Third place went to 19-year-old Phil Bauhaus of Team Stölting.

"I am very, very happy," Greipel said after the race. "The race was not easy, you couldn't really relax. Marcel Sieberg once again prepared the sprint perfectly for me."

He also paid tribute to his teammate and good friend in his first tweet after the race, saying, "Proud to be one more year German champion....thanks to my mate ‪@MarcelSieberg very special moment....‪#nowords"

One of the top favourites in a bunch sprint was not there at the end. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) suffered from cramps in the final lap of the circuit course and was not part of the final sprint.

The men were riding 12 laps of the 17.2 km circuit course, for a total of 206.4km. Only minutes after the race started, four riders got away. Mario Vogt (rad-net ROSE), Grischa Janorschke (Team Vorarlberg), Philipp Zwingenberger (KED-Stevens) and Nils Politt (Team Stölting) were subsequently joined by Arne Egner and Christian Mager, both Team Stölting. They rode out a gap of up to five and a half minutes.

When the gap dropped under two minutes, world and national time trial champion Tony Martin moved to the front of the field and attacked. Working slowly but surely, he caught the leading group, 1:15 ahead of the favourites' group.

Martin took three others with him into the penultimate lap, with a gap of 1:08. By the time the final lap started, Martin and Janorschke were alone with 15 seconds, and were soon caught by the ever-smaller field setting up the expected bunch sprint.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)4:49:51
2John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano)
3Phil Bauhaus (Team Stölting)
4Alexander Krieger (Team Stuttgart)
5Henning Bommel (Rad-Net Rose Team)
6Sascha Weber (Veranclassic - Doltcini)
7Ralf Matzka (Team NetApp – Endura)
8Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar Team)
9Willi Willwohl (LKT Team Brandenburg)
10Rick Zabel (BMC Racing Team)
11Nikodemus Holler (Team Stuttgart)
12Marcel Meisen (Kwadro - Stannah)
13Matthias Plarre (Leopard Development Team)
14Jonas Koch (LKT Team Brandenburg)
15Benjamin Edmüller (Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer)
16Oliver Mattheis (Team Heizomat)
17Eric SÜßemilch (MLP Team Bergstraße)
18Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid - Ride for Help)
19Alexander Grad (Team Heizomat)
20Florenz Knauer (Team Heizomat)
21Michael Schweizer (Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
22Joshua Huppertz
23Julian Kern (AG2R La Mondiale)
24Florian Bissinger (WSA-Greenlife)
25Emanuel Buchmann (Rad-Net Rose Team)
26Jonas Tenbrock
27Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling)
28Christian Knees (Team Sky)
29Tino Thömel (Team Stuttgart)
30Simon Nuber
31Paul Martens (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
32Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
33Jan Dieteren (Team Stölting)
34Tim Schlichenmaier (MLP Team Bergstraße)
35Dominic Klemme (IAM Cycling)
36Linus Gerdemann (MTN - Qhubeka)
37Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team)
38Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol)
39Felix Dehmel (Team Stölting)
40Johannes Frohlinger (Team Giant-Shimano)0:00:06
41Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus)
42Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing)
43Andreas Schillinger (Team NetApp – Endura)
44Julien Essers (Team Heizomat)
45Thomas Koep (Team Stölting)
46Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Shimano)
47Danilo Hondo (Trek Factory Racing)
48Silvio Herklotz (Team Stölting)
49Markus Eichler (Team Stölting)0:00:12
50Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
51Sven Forberger0:00:24
52Lucas Liß (Team Stölting)0:00:28
53Dirk Finders (Josan - To Win Cycling Team)
54Arnold Fiek0:00:38
55Benedikt Kendler (Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer)0:00:40
56Mike Egger (MLP Team Bergstraße)
57Marco KÖnig (Leopard Development Team)
58Lars Teutenberg
59Paul Voss (Team NetApp – Endura)0:00:43
60Nikias Arndt (Team Giant-Shimano)0:00:44
61Heinrich Berger0:00:46
62Nils Politt (Team Stölting)0:00:50
63Jan Oelerich (Team Stölting)
64Maximilian Werda (Team Stölting)
65Frank LÜtters0:00:58
66Holger Burkhardt
67Jonathan Dinkler0:01:02
68Max Walscheid (Team Stölting)0:01:06
69Jan Droste (Team Heizomat)
70Andre Niklas Benoit (Team Kuota)
71Ole Quast
72Robert Retschke (Team Kuota)0:01:18
73Dominic Weinstein (Rad-Net Rose Team)0:01:33
74Andreas Stauff (MTN - Qhubeka)0:01:52
75Tim Gebauer (Team Stölting)
76Stefan Schafer (LKT Team Brandenburg)0:01:55
77Carl Soballa (LKT Team Brandenburg)
78Michael Schwarzmann (Team NetApp – Endura)0:02:08
79Philipp Lesche0:03:10
80Maximilian Friesinger
81Nico Denz
82Tobias Knaup (LKT Team Brandenburg)
83Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
84Konrad Geßner0:05:13
85Fabian Schormair (Team Heizomat)
86Lukas Löer
87Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team)
88Nils Schomber (Rad-Net Rose Team)
89Maximilian Schachmann (Development Team Giant-Shimano)0:06:17
90Marco Mathis (Rad-Net Rose Team)
91Theo Reinhardt (Rad-Net Rose Team)
92Matthias Friedemann
93Mario Vogt (Rad-Net Rose Team)0:08:32
94Christian Mager (Team Stölting)
95Grischa Janorschke (Team Vorarlberg)
96Fabian Genuit
97Philipp Sohn0:10:06
98Joschka Beck
99Felix Intra (Rad-Net Rose Team)
100Dominik Merseburg
101Sascha Starker
102Felix Hötte
103Richard Stockhausen (Bike Aid - Ride for Help)
104Jan Brockhoff (Development Team Giant-Shimano)
105Marcel Kittel (Team Giant-Shimano)0:10:11
106Patrick Lechner (Bike Aid - Ride for Help)0:12:02
107Benjamin Stauder
108Robert Da Costa Meira
109Philipp Zwingenberger
110Fabian Danner
111Adrian Auerbacher
112Alexander Nordhoff
113Florian Kretschy
114Lorenz Fiege
115Lucas Carstensen
116Dennis Klemme
117Fabian Brintrup (Rad-Net Rose Team)
118Max Valtey
119Benedikt Becker
120Nick Möller
121Stefan Gaebel
122Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid - Ride for Help)
123Michael Kurth (Team Kuota)
124Marius Jessenberger
125Michel Koch (Cannondale)
126Christoph Springer (Team Vorarlberg)
127Fabian Schnaidt (Team Vorarlberg)
128Tim Reske (LKT Team Brandenburg)
129Fabian Bruno (MLP Team Bergstraße)
130Fabio Nappa (MLP Team Bergstraße)
131Peter Clauss
132Erik Bothe (MLP Team Bergstraße)
133Daniel Westmattelmann (Team Kuota)
134Felix Donath
135Florian Nowak (Team Stuttgart)
136Max Walsleben (Team Stuttgart)
137Patrick Nagler
138Moritz Schaffner (Rad-Net Rose Team)0:14:14

