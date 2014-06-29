Image 1 of 16 The 2014 German road race podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 16 The 2014 German road race podium with Andre Greipel in the national jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 16 One day in his team kit was enough for Andre Greipel who defended his title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 16 Phil Bauhaus (Team Stölting) was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 16 Rick Zabel (BMC) was tenth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 16 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the German national road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 16 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 16 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was too fast for John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 16 Giant-Shimano missed out today but will look to bounce back at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 16 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) missed out today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 16 It was wet early on for the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 16 The peloton navigates a wet section of road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 16 Jens Voigt (Trek) signs on for the final time in his carrer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 16 Ag2r-La Mondiale's Julian Kern signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 16 Paul Martens signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 16 Silvio Herklotz on the startline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) successfully defended his German national road race title, winning the bunch sprint by half a bike length over John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano). Third place went to 19-year-old Phil Bauhaus of Team Stölting.

"I am very, very happy," Greipel said after the race. "The race was not easy, you couldn't really relax. Marcel Sieberg once again prepared the sprint perfectly for me."

He also paid tribute to his teammate and good friend in his first tweet after the race, saying, "Proud to be one more year German champion....thanks to my mate ‪@MarcelSieberg very special moment....‪#nowords"

One of the top favourites in a bunch sprint was not there at the end. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) suffered from cramps in the final lap of the circuit course and was not part of the final sprint.

The men were riding 12 laps of the 17.2 km circuit course, for a total of 206.4km. Only minutes after the race started, four riders got away. Mario Vogt (rad-net ROSE), Grischa Janorschke (Team Vorarlberg), Philipp Zwingenberger (KED-Stevens) and Nils Politt (Team Stölting) were subsequently joined by Arne Egner and Christian Mager, both Team Stölting. They rode out a gap of up to five and a half minutes.

When the gap dropped under two minutes, world and national time trial champion Tony Martin moved to the front of the field and attacked. Working slowly but surely, he caught the leading group, 1:15 ahead of the favourites' group.

Martin took three others with him into the penultimate lap, with a gap of 1:08. By the time the final lap started, Martin and Janorschke were alone with 15 seconds, and were soon caught by the ever-smaller field setting up the expected bunch sprint.

