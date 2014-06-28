Lisa Brennauer (Germany) reached the finishing circuit in Doha on her own (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Lisa Brennauer sprinted to her second German national title in two days, adding the road title to the time trial title she won a day earlier. She outsprinted her Specialized-Lululemon teammate Trixi Worrack, who took second. Third place went to Martina Zwick (Bigla).

The women rode 7 laps of the 17.2 km circuit course in Baunatal, for a total of 120,4 km. An early break got away and had a lead of up to two minutes. On the fourth lap, Romy Kasper (Boels – Dolmans) moved up to join them, and soon she and Christina Koep (Koga Ladies) were alone in the lead. They took nearly a minute lead into the sixth lap, ahead of a 40-woman strong field containing all the favourites.

Koep fell back, and soon the break was entirely over. A group of 23 went into the final lap, with newly crowned time trial champion Brennauer jumping into the lead. She had a gap of about 40 seconds going into the final 10 km. Trixi Worrack (Specialized-LuluLemon) and Claudia Lichtenberg (team) gave chase.

Worrack moved up to her trade team teammate, but Brennauer outsprinted her to take the victory and her second national title in two days.

Results