Trending

Brennauer makes it a double in German nationals

Worrack and Zwick round out podium

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) reached the finishing circuit in Doha on her own

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) reached the finishing circuit in Doha on her own
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Lisa Brennauer sprinted to her second German national title in two days, adding the road title to the time trial title she won a day earlier. She outsprinted her Specialized-Lululemon teammate Trixi Worrack, who took second. Third place went to Martina Zwick (Bigla).

The women rode 7 laps of the 17.2 km circuit course in Baunatal, for a total of 120,4 km. An early break got away and had a lead of up to two minutes. On the fourth lap, Romy Kasper (Boels – Dolmans) moved up to join them, and soon she and Christina Koep (Koga Ladies) were alone in the lead. They took nearly a minute lead into the sixth lap, ahead of a 40-woman strong field containing all the favourites.

Koep fell back, and soon the break was entirely over. A group of 23 went into the final lap, with newly crowned time trial champion Brennauer jumping into the lead. She had a gap of about 40 seconds going into the final 10 km. Trixi Worrack (Specialized-LuluLemon) and Claudia Lichtenberg (team) gave chase.

Worrack moved up to her trade team teammate, but Brennauer outsprinted her to take the victory and her second national title in two days.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon)3:07:05
2Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon)
3Martina Zwick (Bigla Cycling Team)0:00:23
4Charlotte Becker (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)
5Anna Knauer (Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team)
6Stephanie Pohl
7Melanie Hessling
8Beate Zanner
9Yvonne Fiedler
10Claudia Lichtenberg (Team Giant-Shimano)
11Mieke Kröger (Futurumshop.nl-Zannata)
12Sophie Lacher
13Luisa Beck
14Carolin Schiff
15Ariane Horbach
16Esther Fennel
17Romy Kasper (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team)
18Stephanie Borchers
19Kathrin Hammes0:00:42
20Corinna Lechner0:02:14
21Annabell Öschger0:02:17
22Elke Gebhardt (Bigla Cycling Team)
23Lisa Robb0:05:12
24Elena Eggl
25Jasmin Rebmann
26Sarah Lena Hofmann
27Marlen Schulz
28Tatjana Paller
29Chris Knobbe-thomsen
30Manuela Nitschke
31Stefanie Paul
32Melanie Wotsch
33Sabina Ossyra
34Elena Büchler
35Stefanie Meizer
36Bianca Bernhard
37Sarah Scharbach
38Kersti Brachtendorf
39Ellen Heiny
40Theres Klein
41Dorothee Lorch
42Madeleine Ortmüller
43Lisa Küllmer
44Christina Koep
45Lisa Heckmann0:06:57
46Marie-therese Ludwig0:08:59
47Nadja Schreder
48Simona Janke
49Franka Heidenreich0:10:36
50Melanie Berger0:14:02
51Luisa Kattinger
52Bettina Lambracht
53Arabelle Reiner
54Sandra Wichmann
55Annika Wohlfahrt
56Mandy Platzdasch
57Lisa SchÖnegg
58Gudrun Stock0:17:31
DNFAna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)
DNFJulia Deuerlein
DNFAnna Bornemann
DNFSonja Rau
DNFKathrin Rauscher
DNFNicole Mader
DNFLisa Happke
DNFLiv-Susanne Bachmann
DNFLisa Hempfner
DNFSandra Klotz
DNFBenita Wesselhoeft
DNFHeike Noever
DNFClaudia Moser
DNFStephanie Hermann
DNFAlexandra Nohles
DNFFrancis Cerny
DNFLena Bischoff-stein
DNFSam Sandten
DNFYasmin Anstruther
DNFDaniela Gass
DNFLisa Gärtitz
DNFKatja Winkler
DNFLydia Bernhard

Latest on Cyclingnews