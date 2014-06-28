Brennauer makes it a double in German nationals
Worrack and Zwick round out podium
Road race - Women: Baunatal-Edermünde -
Lisa Brennauer sprinted to her second German national title in two days, adding the road title to the time trial title she won a day earlier. She outsprinted her Specialized-Lululemon teammate Trixi Worrack, who took second. Third place went to Martina Zwick (Bigla).
The women rode 7 laps of the 17.2 km circuit course in Baunatal, for a total of 120,4 km. An early break got away and had a lead of up to two minutes. On the fourth lap, Romy Kasper (Boels – Dolmans) moved up to join them, and soon she and Christina Koep (Koga Ladies) were alone in the lead. They took nearly a minute lead into the sixth lap, ahead of a 40-woman strong field containing all the favourites.
Koep fell back, and soon the break was entirely over. A group of 23 went into the final lap, with newly crowned time trial champion Brennauer jumping into the lead. She had a gap of about 40 seconds going into the final 10 km. Trixi Worrack (Specialized-LuluLemon) and Claudia Lichtenberg (team) gave chase.
Worrack moved up to her trade team teammate, but Brennauer outsprinted her to take the victory and her second national title in two days.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon)
|3:07:05
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|Martina Zwick (Bigla Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)
|5
|Anna Knauer (Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team)
|6
|Stephanie Pohl
|7
|Melanie Hessling
|8
|Beate Zanner
|9
|Yvonne Fiedler
|10
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Team Giant-Shimano)
|11
|Mieke Kröger (Futurumshop.nl-Zannata)
|12
|Sophie Lacher
|13
|Luisa Beck
|14
|Carolin Schiff
|15
|Ariane Horbach
|16
|Esther Fennel
|17
|Romy Kasper (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team)
|18
|Stephanie Borchers
|19
|Kathrin Hammes
|0:00:42
|20
|Corinna Lechner
|0:02:14
|21
|Annabell Öschger
|0:02:17
|22
|Elke Gebhardt (Bigla Cycling Team)
|23
|Lisa Robb
|0:05:12
|24
|Elena Eggl
|25
|Jasmin Rebmann
|26
|Sarah Lena Hofmann
|27
|Marlen Schulz
|28
|Tatjana Paller
|29
|Chris Knobbe-thomsen
|30
|Manuela Nitschke
|31
|Stefanie Paul
|32
|Melanie Wotsch
|33
|Sabina Ossyra
|34
|Elena Büchler
|35
|Stefanie Meizer
|36
|Bianca Bernhard
|37
|Sarah Scharbach
|38
|Kersti Brachtendorf
|39
|Ellen Heiny
|40
|Theres Klein
|41
|Dorothee Lorch
|42
|Madeleine Ortmüller
|43
|Lisa Küllmer
|44
|Christina Koep
|45
|Lisa Heckmann
|0:06:57
|46
|Marie-therese Ludwig
|0:08:59
|47
|Nadja Schreder
|48
|Simona Janke
|49
|Franka Heidenreich
|0:10:36
|50
|Melanie Berger
|0:14:02
|51
|Luisa Kattinger
|52
|Bettina Lambracht
|53
|Arabelle Reiner
|54
|Sandra Wichmann
|55
|Annika Wohlfahrt
|56
|Mandy Platzdasch
|57
|Lisa SchÖnegg
|58
|Gudrun Stock
|0:17:31
|DNF
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Julia Deuerlein
|DNF
|Anna Bornemann
|DNF
|Sonja Rau
|DNF
|Kathrin Rauscher
|DNF
|Nicole Mader
|DNF
|Lisa Happke
|DNF
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann
|DNF
|Lisa Hempfner
|DNF
|Sandra Klotz
|DNF
|Benita Wesselhoeft
|DNF
|Heike Noever
|DNF
|Claudia Moser
|DNF
|Stephanie Hermann
|DNF
|Alexandra Nohles
|DNF
|Francis Cerny
|DNF
|Lena Bischoff-stein
|DNF
|Sam Sandten
|DNF
|Yasmin Anstruther
|DNF
|Daniela Gass
|DNF
|Lisa Gärtitz
|DNF
|Katja Winkler
|DNF
|Lydia Bernhard
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy