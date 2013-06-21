Brennauer wins first German elite time trial championship
Trade teammate Worrack second, Fennel third
Elite Women - Time Trial: Allgäu -
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:34:47
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:00:11
|3
|Esther Fennel (RV Central Rhede 1991)
|0:00:25
|4
|Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo)
|0:00:31
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Wiggle Honda)
|0:01:17
|6
|Elke Gebhardt (Team Argos-Shimano)
|0:01:30
|7
|Stephanie Pohl (Team Futurumshop)
|0:01:31
|8
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:41
|9
|Adelheid Schütz (VC Corona Weiden)
|0:01:45
|10
|Lina-Kristin Schink (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
|0:01:55
|11
|Manuela Hartl (ARBÖ Radteam Vitalogic)
|0:02:24
|12
|Madeleine Ortmüller
|0:02:33
|13
|Lisa Fischer
|0:02:53
|14
|Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|0:02:54
|15
|Corinna Lechner
|0:02:58
|16
|Ronja Köckerling
|0:03:03
|17
|Kathrin Hammes
|0:03:21
|18
|Heike Noever
|0:03:36
|19
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda)
|0:03:42
|20
|Elena Eggle
|0:03:43
|21
|Stefanie Paul
|0:03:49
|22
|Jana Schemmer
|0:03:53
|23
|Lisa Küllmer
|0:03:59
|24
|Magdalena Weigl
|0:04:00
|25
|Stefanie Meizer
|0:04:23
|26
|Christina Koep
|0:04:31
|27
|Inge Rörsch
|0:04:32
|28
|Melanie Wotsch
|0:04:42
|29
|Theres Klein
|0:04:45
|30
|Annika Seeg
|0:04:51
|31
|Jasmin Rebmann
|0:05:18
|32
|Carola Von Skwarczinsky
|33
|Elena Buchler
|0:05:19
|34
|Gunda Häusler
|0:05:29
|35
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann
|0:05:39
|36
|Sabine Dittmann
|0:05:53
|37
|Bianca Bernhard
|38
|Sarah Scharbach
|0:05:54
|39
|Luisa Beck
|0:06:03
|40
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Team Futurumshop)
|0:06:24
|41
|Sonja Ludwig
|42
|Stefanie Annika Wasmundt
|0:06:33
|43
|Eva Gau
|0:06:36
|44
|Sonja Rau
|0:06:53
|45
|Lina Van Zwieten
|0:07:23
|46
|Xenia Hoyer
|0:07:24
|47
|Elisabeth Bach
|0:07:26
|48
|Lisa Hopfinger
|0:08:46
|49
|Lydia Bernhard
|0:09:27
