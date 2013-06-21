Trending

Brennauer wins first German elite time trial championship

Trade teammate Worrack second, Fennel third

Full Results
1Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon)0:34:47
2Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:11
3Esther Fennel (RV Central Rhede 1991)0:00:25
4Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo)0:00:31
5Charlotte Becker (Wiggle Honda)0:01:17
6Elke Gebhardt (Team Argos-Shimano)0:01:30
7Stephanie Pohl (Team Futurumshop)0:01:31
8Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:01:41
9Adelheid Schütz (VC Corona Weiden)0:01:45
10Lina-Kristin Schink (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)0:01:55
11Manuela Hartl (ARBÖ Radteam Vitalogic)0:02:24
12Madeleine Ortmüller0:02:33
13Lisa Fischer0:02:53
14Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)0:02:54
15Corinna Lechner0:02:58
16Ronja Köckerling0:03:03
17Kathrin Hammes0:03:21
18Heike Noever0:03:36
19Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda)0:03:42
20Elena Eggle0:03:43
21Stefanie Paul0:03:49
22Jana Schemmer0:03:53
23Lisa Küllmer0:03:59
24Magdalena Weigl0:04:00
25Stefanie Meizer0:04:23
26Christina Koep0:04:31
27Inge Rörsch0:04:32
28Melanie Wotsch0:04:42
29Theres Klein0:04:45
30Annika Seeg0:04:51
31Jasmin Rebmann0:05:18
32Carola Von Skwarczinsky
33Elena Buchler0:05:19
34Gunda Häusler0:05:29
35Liv-Susanne Bachmann0:05:39
36Sabine Dittmann0:05:53
37Bianca Bernhard
38Sarah Scharbach0:05:54
39Luisa Beck0:06:03
40Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Team Futurumshop)0:06:24
41Sonja Ludwig
42Stefanie Annika Wasmundt0:06:33
43Eva Gau0:06:36
44Sonja Rau0:06:53
45Lina Van Zwieten0:07:23
46Xenia Hoyer0:07:24
47Elisabeth Bach0:07:26
48Lisa Hopfinger0:08:46
49Lydia Bernhard0:09:27

Latest on Cyclingnews