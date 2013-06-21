Martin defends German time trial title
Gretsch, Schumacher round out podium behind reigning world champion
Elite Men - Time Trial: Allgäu -
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) successfully defended his German national time trial title, covering the 50km course in a time of 1:00:58. That was a minute and a half faster than the second-placed finisher, Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano), who came in at 1:02.31. Third place went to Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches), with a time of 1:02:51.
“I won by one and a half mintues. That shows me that my formis right going into the Tour, since the time trial competition in Germany is very good,” Martin said. “It was a totally normal time trial, uncomplicated, and the course suited me.”
Former World and German time trial champion, and Martin's Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate, Bert Grabsch finished ninth, over five minutes down.
As defending champion Martin started the race last and it soon became obvious that the title would be his. He caught his two-minute man, Lars Teutenberg, at the halfway point, and also setting a new best time of 30:52. Both he and Teutenberg eventually caught and passed Grabsch, Martin's four-minute man, in the second half of the race.
|1
|Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
|1:00:58
|2
|Patrick Gretsch (Team Argos-Shimano)
|0:01:33
|3
|Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Onfone)
|0:01:53
|4
|Lars Teutenberg (FC Lexxi Speedbike)
|0:02:48
|5
|Dominik Nerz (BMC Racing Team)
|0:03:18
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano)
|0:03:23
|7
|Sven Forberger (Team NSP-Ghost)
|0:03:28
|8
|Friedrich Meingast (RC Herpersdorf 1919)
|0:04:41
|9
|Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
|0:04:43
|10
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Team Heizomat)
|0:05:22
|11
|Giulio Focardi (Radsport Pur e.V.)
|12
|Martin Reimer (MTN-Qhubeka)
|0:05:25
|13
|Stefan Gaebel (RSV Speiche)
|0:06:17
|14
|Kai Hliza (RSC Bad Dürkheim)
|0:06:30
|15
|Nils Plötner (Team Stölting)
|0:07:22
|16
|Nico Hesslich (RSC Cottbus)
|0:07:42
|17
|Stefan Fussstetter (RSV Irschenberg)
|18
|Sergej Fuchs (Team NSP-Ghost)
|0:07:59
|19
|Enrico Heinowsky (Berliner TSC)
|0:09:42
|20
|Sascha Starker (SSG Bensheim)
|0:10:11
|21
|Richard Stockhausen (BIKE AID)
|0:10:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy