Martin defends German time trial title

Gretsch, Schumacher round out podium behind reigning world champion

Reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to victory in the German TT championship

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
2013 German men's time trial podium (L-R): Patrick Gretsch, Tony Martin and Stefan Schumacher

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) successfully defended his German national time trial title, covering the 50km course in a time of 1:00:58. That was a minute and a half faster than the second-placed finisher, Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano), who came in at 1:02.31. Third place went to Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches), with a time of 1:02:51.

“I won by one and a half mintues. That shows me that my formis right going into the Tour, since the  time trial competition in Germany is very good,” Martin said. “It was a totally normal time trial, uncomplicated, and the course suited me.”

Former World and German time trial champion, and Martin's Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate, Bert Grabsch finished ninth, over five minutes down.

As defending champion Martin started the race last and it soon became obvious that the title would be his. He caught his two-minute man, Lars Teutenberg, at the halfway point, and also setting a new best time of 30:52. Both he and Teutenberg eventually caught and passed Grabsch, Martin's four-minute man, in the second half of the race.

Full Results
1Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)1:00:58
2Patrick Gretsch (Team Argos-Shimano)0:01:33
3Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Onfone)0:01:53
4Lars Teutenberg (FC Lexxi Speedbike)0:02:48
5Dominik Nerz (BMC Racing Team)0:03:18
6Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano)0:03:23
7Sven Forberger (Team NSP-Ghost)0:03:28
8Friedrich Meingast (RC Herpersdorf 1919)0:04:41
9Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)0:04:43
10Jan-Niklas Droste (Team Heizomat)0:05:22
11Giulio Focardi (Radsport Pur e.V.)
12Martin Reimer (MTN-Qhubeka)0:05:25
13Stefan Gaebel (RSV Speiche)0:06:17
14Kai Hliza (RSC Bad Dürkheim)0:06:30
15Nils Plötner (Team Stölting)0:07:22
16Nico Hesslich (RSC Cottbus)0:07:42
17Stefan Fussstetter (RSV Irschenberg)
18Sergej Fuchs (Team NSP-Ghost)0:07:59
19Enrico Heinowsky (Berliner TSC)0:09:42
20Sascha Starker (SSG Bensheim)0:10:11
21Richard Stockhausen (BIKE AID)0:10:20

