Worrack speeds to German road title
Gebhardt, Kasper on podium
Elite Women - Road Race: Allgäu -
Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon) won the sprint of a ten-rider strong group to take her second German women's road title, ten years after winning her first title in 2003. She beat out Elke Gebhardt (Argos-Shimano) and Romy Kasper (Dolmans-Boels).
The race was decided early, as the ten-rider group went away after only 15km and built up a lead of over three minutes. Gebhardt attacked out of the group with a little over five kilometres to go but she was gathered back in before the mass sprint. The field came into the finish nearly two and a half minutes later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-Luluemon
|3:02:09
|2
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Dolmans-Boels
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) TEAM TIBCO
|5
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) DTPC-Hodda
|6
|Esther Fennel (Ger) RV Central Rhede 1991
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-Luluemon
|8
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) VC Vegesack
|9
|Melanie Hessling (Ger) OSG Dortmund
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) RSG Heinrich-Böll Gesamt-Schul
|0:00:05
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|12
|Martina Zwick (Ger) RV Central Rhede 1991
|13
|Daniela Gass (Ger) VC Gippingen
|14
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) RV Elxleben
|15
|Elena Eggl (Ger) forice 89 Dachau
|16
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.de
|17
|Jana Schemmer (Ger) RSV Unna 1968
|18
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) RSC Reinheim 1980
|19
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Athletik Club 1892 Weinheim
|20
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) MC Pirate
|21
|Luisa Beck (Ger) RSC Kelheim
|22
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) SV Aufbau Altenburg
|23
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Schöneberger RV Iduna
|24
|Annabell Öschger (Ger) RSC Friesenheim
|25
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) RSG Buchenau
|26
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) RV Concordia Reute
|27
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.de
|28
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) RSG Hannover
|29
|Christina Koep (Ger) RC Staubwolke Quadrath
|30
|Beate Zanner (Ger) RC Gera 92
|31
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) RSG Buchenau
|32
|Carola von Skwarczinsky (Ger) RSC Waltershausen- Gotha
|33
|Tanja Edelmann (Ger) TSG 1847 Leutkirch
|34
|Ute Heres (Ger) Radsportclub 07 Fulda
|35
|Theres Klein (Ger) Chemnitzer PSV
|0:06:06
|36
|Manuela Hartl (Ger) ARBÖ Radteam Vitalogic NÖ
|0:06:51
|37
|Brigitte Stocker (Ger) ARBÖ Radteam Vitalogic NÖ
|38
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) BIKE AID
|0:09:41
|39
|Simona Janke (Ger) RV Endspurt 08 Wuppertal
|40
|Isabell Probst (Ger) RV Empfingen
|41
|Inge Roersch (Ger) Polizei-SV Bonn
|42
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) ASC Kronach- Frankenwald
|43
|Sabine Dittmann (Ger) RSV Werner Otto Berlin
|44
|Nadja Schreder (Ger) RSV 1895 Passau
|45
|Magdalena Weigl (Ger) RV Sturmvogel München 1952
|46
|Annette Rathmann (Ger) TV Attendorn 1900
|47
|Alexandra Nöhles (Ger) SC Union Nettetal 1996
|48
|Sonja Rau (Ger) BIKE AID
|49
|Janine Bubner (Ger) RK Endspurt 09 Cottbus
|50
|Nicole Mader (Ger) RSC Kempten
|51
|Elisabeth Bach (Ger) RV Concordia Reute
|52
|Eva Gau (Ger) RSC Sturmvogel Bonn
|53
|Xenia Hoyer (Ger) RSV Braunschweig 1923
|54
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) RC Blau-Gelb v. 1927 Langenhag
|55
|Heike Noever (Ger) RSV Stuttgart-Vaihingen
|56
|Lydia Bernhard (Ger) VC Hohentwiel Singen
|57
|Lisa Schönegg (Ger) TSV Kressbronn
|0:10:06
