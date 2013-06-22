Trending

Worrack speeds to German road title

Gebhardt, Kasper on podium

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon) won the sprint of a ten-rider strong group to take her second German women's road title, ten years after winning her first title in 2003. She beat out Elke Gebhardt (Argos-Shimano) and Romy Kasper (Dolmans-Boels).

The race was decided early, as the ten-rider group went away after only 15km and built up a lead of over three minutes. Gebhardt attacked out of the group with a little over five kilometres to go but she was gathered back in before the mass sprint. The field came into the finish nearly two and a half minutes later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-Luluemon3:02:09
2Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Dolmans-Boels
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) TEAM TIBCO
5Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) DTPC-Hodda
6Esther Fennel (Ger) RV Central Rhede 1991
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-Luluemon
8Carolin Schiff (Ger) VC Vegesack
9Melanie Hessling (Ger) OSG Dortmund
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) RSG Heinrich-Böll Gesamt-Schul0:00:05
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling0:02:27
12Martina Zwick (Ger) RV Central Rhede 1991
13Daniela Gass (Ger) VC Gippingen
14Lisa Fischer (Ger) RV Elxleben
15Elena Eggl (Ger) forice 89 Dachau
16Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.de
17Jana Schemmer (Ger) RSV Unna 1968
18Lisa Küllmer (Ger) RSC Reinheim 1980
19Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Athletik Club 1892 Weinheim
20Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) MC Pirate
21Luisa Beck (Ger) RSC Kelheim
22Corinna Lechner (Ger) SV Aufbau Altenburg
23Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Schöneberger RV Iduna
24Annabell Öschger (Ger) RSC Friesenheim
25Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) RSG Buchenau
26Sarah Scharbach (Ger) RV Concordia Reute
27Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.de
28Stefanie Paul (Ger) RSG Hannover
29Christina Koep (Ger) RC Staubwolke Quadrath
30Beate Zanner (Ger) RC Gera 92
31Ronja Köckerling (Ger) RSG Buchenau
32Carola von Skwarczinsky (Ger) RSC Waltershausen- Gotha
33Tanja Edelmann (Ger) TSG 1847 Leutkirch
34Ute Heres (Ger) Radsportclub 07 Fulda
35Theres Klein (Ger) Chemnitzer PSV0:06:06
36Manuela Hartl (Ger) ARBÖ Radteam Vitalogic NÖ0:06:51
37Brigitte Stocker (Ger) ARBÖ Radteam Vitalogic NÖ
38Ariane Horbach (Ger) BIKE AID0:09:41
39Simona Janke (Ger) RV Endspurt 08 Wuppertal
40Isabell Probst (Ger) RV Empfingen
41Inge Roersch (Ger) Polizei-SV Bonn
42Bianca Bernhard (Ger) ASC Kronach- Frankenwald
43Sabine Dittmann (Ger) RSV Werner Otto Berlin
44Nadja Schreder (Ger) RSV 1895 Passau
45Magdalena Weigl (Ger) RV Sturmvogel München 1952
46Annette Rathmann (Ger) TV Attendorn 1900
47Alexandra Nöhles (Ger) SC Union Nettetal 1996
48Sonja Rau (Ger) BIKE AID
49Janine Bubner (Ger) RK Endspurt 09 Cottbus
50Nicole Mader (Ger) RSC Kempten
51Elisabeth Bach (Ger) RV Concordia Reute
52Eva Gau (Ger) RSC Sturmvogel Bonn
53Xenia Hoyer (Ger) RSV Braunschweig 1923
54Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) RC Blau-Gelb v. 1927 Langenhag
55Heike Noever (Ger) RSV Stuttgart-Vaihingen
56Lydia Bernhard (Ger) VC Hohentwiel Singen
57Lisa Schönegg (Ger) TSV Kressbronn0:10:06

 

