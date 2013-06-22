Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon) won the sprint of a ten-rider strong group to take her second German women's road title, ten years after winning her first title in 2003. She beat out Elke Gebhardt (Argos-Shimano) and Romy Kasper (Dolmans-Boels).





The race was decided early, as the ten-rider group went away after only 15km and built up a lead of over three minutes. Gebhardt attacked out of the group with a little over five kilometres to go but she was gathered back in before the mass sprint. The field came into the finish nearly two and a half minutes later.





Full Results