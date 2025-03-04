Gent-Wevelgem Women 2025 route

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Gent-Wevelgem Women route summary
Distance169.1 kilometres
StartMenin Gate, Ypres
FinishVanackerestraat, Wevelgem
Start time13:20 CET
Finish time17:47 CET

The 2025 edition of the Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour race uses the same course as in previous years, starting under the Menin Gate in remembrance of soldiers killed on the Flanders Fields during World War I. 

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

