Gent-Wevelgem Women 2025 route

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gent-Wevelgem Women route summary Distance 169.1 kilometres Start Menin Gate, Ypres Finish Vanackerestraat, Wevelgem Start time 13:20 CET Finish time 17:47 CET

The 2025 edition of the Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour race uses the same course as in previous years, starting under the Menin Gate in remembrance of soldiers killed on the Flanders Fields during World War I.

The race is slightly shorter by 2.1km of official roll-out from Ypres. The first climb comes after 96.5km on a large loop that includes four ascents: the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, Monteberg and the first trip over the Kemmelberg from the slightly easier Belvedère side comes at kilometre 113.1.

Another lap of the circuit sends the women's peloton again over the Scherpenberg and Baneberg, with the final steeper ascent of the Kemmelberg from Ossuaire with 34.3km to go.

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2025 Climbs