Gent-Wevelgem Women 2025 route
|Distance
|169.1 kilometres
|Start
|Menin Gate, Ypres
|Finish
|Vanackerestraat, Wevelgem
|Start time
|13:20 CET
|Finish time
|17:47 CET
The 2025 edition of the Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour race uses the same course as in previous years, starting under the Menin Gate in remembrance of soldiers killed on the Flanders Fields during World War I.
The race is slightly shorter by 2.1km of official roll-out from Ypres. The first climb comes after 96.5km on a large loop that includes four ascents: the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, Monteberg and the first trip over the Kemmelberg from the slightly easier Belvedère side comes at kilometre 113.1.
Another lap of the circuit sends the women's peloton again over the Scherpenberg and Baneberg, with the final steeper ascent of the Kemmelberg from Ossuaire with 34.3km to go.
Gent-Wevelgem Women 2025 Climbs
- Scherpenberg, kilometre 96.5 (72.4km to go)
- Baneberg, kilometre 105.3 (63.6km to go)
- Monteberg, kilometre 111.2 (57.7km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Belvedère), kilometre 113.1 (55.8km to go)
- Scherpenberg, kilometre 120.5 (48.4km to go)
- Baneberg, kilometre 129.3 (39.6km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Ossuaire), kilometre 134.6 (34.3km to go)
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Katrijn De Clercq sustains broken chin in Le Samyn des Dames crash
Le Samyn des Dames: Lorena Wiebes powers to dominant sprint victory
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katrijn De Clercq sustains broken chin in Le Samyn des Dames crashBelgian rider went down hard in final 40km of semi-Classic
-
Jonas Vingegaard heads up list of 2025 Paris-Nice contendersTeam time trial to be vital in deciding victory at spring stage race
-
Best bike panniers: From commuting and touring to grocery gettingThe best bike panniers all in one place, across all sizes and prices
-
Ename Samyn Classic: Mathieu van der Poel sprints to first road victory of 2025Paul Magnier second, Emilien Jeannière third in bunch sprint in Dour