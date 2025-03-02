Gent-Wevelgem Women past winners
Champions from from 2012-2024
|Year
|Rider Name (Country)
|2023
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|2023
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
|2022
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2021
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|2020
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels - Dolmans
|2019
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT - Rotor
|2018
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|2017
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo - Bigla
|2016
|Chantal Black (Ned) Boels - Dolmans
|2015
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Liv - Plantur
|2014
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2013
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2012
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
