Gent-Wevelgem Women past winners

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 24 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at podium as race winner during the 13rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2024 Womens Elite a 1712km one day race from Ieper to Wevelgem UCIWWT on March 24 2024 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates her victory at 2024 Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
YearRider Name (Country)
2023Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
2023Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
2022Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
2021Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
2020Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels - Dolmans
2019Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT - Rotor
2018Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
2017Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo - Bigla
2016Chantal Black (Ned) Boels - Dolmans
2015Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Liv - Plantur
2014Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
2013Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano
2012Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
