Hill finally gets his reward with win into Anakie
Haas takes overall lead
Canberra cyclists Nathan Haas and Rebecca Wiasak took a strangledhold on the men's and women's divisions of the Tour of Geelong on Saturday after solid performances in the Victorian open road championships at Anakie.
Haas, 22, finished third to fellow Canberra rider Benjamin Hill in the Eastern Oak 143km men's title which Wiasak rode conservatively to record ninth place in the 95km GMHBA women's championship, won by Queenslander Loren Rowney. Wiasak, the former Geelong journalist and middle distance runner who turned to professional road cycling only last year, will take a 47 seconds' lead into today's final stage, the Victorian open criterium championship, from Werribee's Kendelle Hodges,with South Australian Jessica Mundy a further 50 seconds back in third place. Haas has 1:13 on Ballarat's Patrick Shaw, with West Australian Anthony Giapocco next at 55 seconds in arrears.
All three riders are members of the powerful Tasmanian-based Genesys Wealth Advisers outfit, managed skillfully by Hobart's Andrew Christie-Johnson. Wiasak, brilliant winner of Friday's stage one women's tour time trial, is confident she will be wearing yellow after tomorrow's 36km Eastern Gardens criterium.
"I do sprints quite well," she said. "It's exciting to be in a position to win the tour."
The women's road race, conducted over two laps of a 47.7km Brisbane Ranges bushland circuit, was a relatively tame affair as the 35-strong field grappled with several sharp climbs along the scenic route.
The bunch sprint to the Anakie township finish line featured 21 riders, with Rowney, a Gold Coast university student, winning clearly from Mundy and Hodges.
The 21-year-old Hill (Jayco 2XU) clocked the biggest win of his short career in his bunch sprint victory over Shaw and Haas.
"I kicked early and went as hard as I could," he said. "It's so exciting to win a Scody Cup stage and be the Victorian road champion."
Haas, winner of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland last month, suggested that "only an accident" could stop him from winning his second straight Scody Cup tour.
"I've got to give full credit to my Genesys team," he said. "It never ceases to amaze me how good my teammates are."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|2:52:22
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|4
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|5
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|6
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|7
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|8
|Gracie Elvin (Canberra CC)
|9
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)
|10
|Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
|11
|Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)
|12
|Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes)
|13
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|14
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
|15
|Lucy Coldwell (Xosize cycling team)
|16
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|17
|India Faehndrich (VicRoads)
|18
|Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes)
|19
|Miranda Griffiths (Xosize cycling team)
|20
|Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
|21
|Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)
|22
|Tanya Matthewson (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:02:08
|23
|Megan Bagworth (VicRoads)
|24
|Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|25
|Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing)
|26
|Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|27
|Heidi Buntrock (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|28
|Corissa Smith (QSM Racing)
|0:03:16
|29
|Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:03:41
|30
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID)
|0:03:44
|31
|Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:04:25
|32
|Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:04:31
|33
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes)
|34
|Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:18:26
|35
|Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:28:03
|36
|Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
|dnf
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|dnf
|Maddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar)
|dnf
|Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire)
|dnf
|Chloe Mcintosh (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC)
|dns
|Antonia Abbisogni (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|dns
|Bridget Officer (Xosize cycling team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|5
|pts
|2
|Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)
|3
|3
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|5
|pts
|2
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|3
|3
|Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|3
|pts
|2
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|2
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
|3
|3
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|5
|pts
|2
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|3
|3
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)
|3
|3
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|3
|pts
|2
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|2
|3
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|1
|Lap 2 M48 Peppercorn Place Sprint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|3
|3
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)
|2
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|3
|pts
|2
|Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
|2
|3
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|2
|3
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|2
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)
|2
|3
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|2
|3
|Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|2
|3
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)
|3:35:35
|2
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|0:00:47
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:37
|4
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|0:01:48
|5
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|0:02:06
|6
|Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:02:09
|7
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:02:13
|8
|Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:02:17
|9
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:02:18
|10
|Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:02:32
|11
|Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
|0:02:36
|12
|India Faehndrich (VicRoads)
|0:02:56
|13
|Miranda Griffiths (Xosize cycling team)
|0:04:17
|14
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|0:04:36
|15
|Lucy Coldwell (Xosize cycling team)
|0:05:09
|16
|Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes)
|17
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID)
|0:05:54
|18
|Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing)
|0:07:01
|19
|Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:07:13
|20
|Megan Bagworth (VicRoads)
|0:07:54
|21
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|0:08:44
|22
|Corissa Smith (QSM Racing)
|0:09:40
|23
|Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|0:10:20
|24
|Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:10:46
|25
|Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:11:28
|26
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:11:46
|27
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|0:13:29
|28
|Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:26:40
|29
|Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:31:31
|30
|Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:36:26
|DNF
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|DNF
|Antonia Abbisogni (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|DNF
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
|DNF
|Maddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar)
|DNF
|Bridget Officer (Xosize cycling team)
|DNF
|Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|21
|pts
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|11
|3
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|10
|4
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|7
|5
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|7
|6
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|5
|7
|Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)
|3
|8
|Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)
|3
|9
|Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|16
|pts
|2
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|7
|3
|Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
|6
|4
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|6
|5
|Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)
|4
|6
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
|1
|7
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)
|1
|8
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki/Ntid
|10:50:58
|2
|Bundaberg Sugar
|0:07:31
|3
|Vicroads
|0:09:23
|4
|Quinlan Cranes
|0:10:24
|5
|Jayco Vis Womens Road Team
|0:14:57
|6
|Qsm Racing
|0:21:13
|7
|Team Sasi Cycling
|0:32:03
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|3:29:24
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|6
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|7
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|8
|Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.COM)
|9
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|10
|Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
|11
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|12
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|13
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|14
|Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|15
|Luke Fetch (search2retain)
|16
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|17
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|18
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
|19
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:06
|20
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:11
|21
|Jay Bourke (search2retain)
|0:00:43
|22
|Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
|23
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:58
|24
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|25
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|26
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM)
|27
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|28
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|29
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:01:27
|30
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|31
|Brodie Talbot (search2retain)
|32
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|33
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
|34
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|35
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|36
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|37
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM)
|38
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|39
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|40
|Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.COM)
|0:01:33
|41
|Johnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:01:47
|42
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:02:35
|43
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|44
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|45
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|46
|James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
|47
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|48
|Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|0:03:09
|49
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:03:11
|50
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:21
|51
|Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
|52
|Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|0:03:25
|53
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|0:04:52
|54
|David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:06:56
|55
|Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:11:13
|56
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:11:23
|57
|Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
|58
|Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)
|59
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:13:54
|60
|Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:18:00
|61
|James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:21:55
|62
|Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
|63
|Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|64
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|65
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|66
|Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|67
|Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.COM)
|0:28:32
|68
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|69
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|70
|Lachlan Ambrose (VicRoads)
|71
|Josh Aldridge (VicRoads)
|72
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
|73
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|DNF
|James Boal (search2retain)
|DNF
|Cal Britten (search2retain)
|DNF
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|DNF
|Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|DNF
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
|DNF
|Peter Dennis (Hawthorn Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Peter Ladd (Bendigo & District CC)
|DNF
|David Pell (Bendigo & District CC)
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
|DNF
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|DNF
|Cameron Clamp (LSDsports.com)
|DNF
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
|DNF
|David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
|DNF
|Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
|DNF
|Luke Aggett (Port Fairy Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)
|DNF
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|DNF
|Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Nathan Elliott (search2retain)
|DNF
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.COM)
|DNF
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
|DNF
|Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
|DNF
|Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
|DNF
|Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
|DNF
|Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
|DNF
|Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
|DNF
|Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
|DNF
|Benjamin Douglas (LSDsports.com)
|DNF
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|DNF
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|DNF
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|James Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|DNF
|Casey Munro (VicRoads)
|DNF
|Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
|DNF
|Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|DNF
|Will Wettenhall (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC)
|DNF
|Blaise Bourke (Hawthorn Cycling Club)
|DNF
|James Henry (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Daniel Strauss (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|DNF
|Corey Roberts (Norwood CC)
|DNF
|Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.COM)
|DNF
|Lucas Renieris (LSDsports.com)
|DNF
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|DNF
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|DNF
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|DNF
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
|DNF
|Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNF
|Jason Costin (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|DNS
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|DNS
|Brendan Brooks (Jayco 2XU)
|DNS
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
|DNS
|Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
|DNS
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
|DNS
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|DNS
|Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
|DNS
|Gabriel Carey (LSDsports.com)
|DNS
|James Brosnahan (LSDsports.com)
|DNS
|Duncan Houston (V Australia)
|DNS
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|DNS
|Richard Jeramiah (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|DNS
|Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|DNS
|Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|DNS
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|DNS
|Rico Rogers (VicRoads)
|DNS
|Fergus Maclachlan (VicRoads)
|DNS
|James Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
|DNS
|Zander Hitchcock (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNS
|Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNS
|Lachlan Doak (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNS
|Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNS
|Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNS
|Neil Robinson (MTBA)
|DNS
|David Woolsey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|DNS
|Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|DNS
|Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|3
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|pts
|2
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|3
|3
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|3
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|3
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|3
|3
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|3
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|2
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|3
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8:24:00
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:13
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:18
|4
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|0:01:46
|5
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
|0:02:01
|6
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:03
|7
|Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:02:18
|8
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|0:02:24
|9
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|10
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|0:02:33
|11
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:02:51
|12
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:52
|13
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:03:01
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:19
|15
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:47
|16
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|0:03:57
|17
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:04:01
|18
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|0:04:12
|19
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|20
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:04:31
|21
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|0:04:35
|22
|Luke Fetch (search2retain)
|0:04:51
|23
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM)
|0:04:52
|24
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:04:58
|25
|Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.COM)
|0:05:03
|26
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:05:48
|27
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|0:05:50
|28
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:05:56
|29
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|0:06:01
|30
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:06:13
|31
|Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.COM)
|0:06:21
|32
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:06:23
|33
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:06:25
|34
|Jay Bourke (search2retain)
|0:06:33
|35
|Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:06:46
|36
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:06:48
|37
|Brodie Talbot (search2retain)
|0:07:09
|38
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|0:07:13
|39
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:07:28
|40
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|0:09:08
|41
|James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
|0:10:45
|42
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:14:11
|43
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:14:56
|44
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|0:15:16
|45
|Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:16:20
|46
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:17:01
|47
|David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:17:06
|48
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|0:17:46
|49
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|0:18:37
|50
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:21:10
|51
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM)
|0:23:30
|52
|Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:25:57
|53
|Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:28:00
|54
|Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
|0:28:35
|55
|James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:28:45
|56
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:30:27
|57
|Lachlan Ambrose (VicRoads)
|0:33:28
|58
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:33:34
|59
|Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)
|0:35:48
|60
|Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.COM)
|0:37:51
|61
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|0:43:03
|62
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:44:21
|63
|Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:45:19
|64
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|0:54:51
|65
|Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
|66
|Josh Aldridge (VicRoads)
|1:06:31
|67
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|1:10:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|42
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|37
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|29
|4
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|22
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|10
|6
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|8
|7
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|7
|8
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|6
|9
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|10
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|4
|11
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|4
|12
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|3
|13
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|3
|14
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|2
|15
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|2
|16
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|1
|17
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|18
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|1
|19
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|1
|20
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM)
|1
|Men criterium championship classification
|Criterium Championship After Stage 5
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|19
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|14
|3
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|13
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|6
|5
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|6
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|4
|7
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|4
|8
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|9
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|1
|10
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|30
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|20
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|4
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|16
|5
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|7
|6
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|8
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|5
|9
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|5
|10
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|11
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|4
|12
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|2
|13
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM)
|2
|14
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|4
|pts
|2
|Nathan Elliott (search2retain)
|2
|3
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|25:15:58
|2
|Jayco 2Xu
|0:01:50
|3
|Pure Black Racing
|0:03:49
|4
|Suzuki/Trek
|0:06:23
|5
|Budget Forklifts
|0:09:33
|6
|V Australia
|0:11:30
|7
|Bikebug.Com
|0:11:46
|8
|Search2Retain
|0:12:19
|9
|Team Sasi Cycling
|0:13:11
|10
|Plan B
|0:15:08
|11
|Team Jayco - Ais
|0:30:18
|12
|The Carrington Hotel
|1:05:39
|13
|Quinlan Cranes
|1:11:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|108
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|74
|3
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.COM)
|66
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|54
|5
|Rico Rogers (VicRoads)
|53
|6
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|47
|7
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|46
|8
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|44
|9
|Bradley Linfield
|43
|10
|Nicholas Schultz
|39
