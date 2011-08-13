Image 1 of 9 Benjamin ‘Benny’ Hill (Jayco/2XU) takes out stage five and the gold medal in the Victorian Open Mens Road Race Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 9 The women’s podium (l-r): Jessica Mundy (2nd,Team SASI), Loren Rowney (1st,Bundaberg Sugar), and Kendelle Hodges (3rd,Jayco/VIS). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 9 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) with her gold medal after winning the Victorian Open Womens Road Race Championship in Anakie. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) broke away on the first lap in a bold move to try and disrupt the plans of others. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 9 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) rides himself into the Tour lead on stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 9 Tour leader Edward Bissaker (Jayco/AIS) in yellow struggles up a climb during stage five in Anakie. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 9 Jayco/2XU team manager and former European pro-rider Patrick Jonker with his gold medallist and stage winner Benjamin Hill. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 9 Stage winner Benjamin Hill (centre) of Jayco/2XU receives a spray from runner-up Patrick Shaw (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers and third-placed Nathan Haas also of Genesys Wealth Advisers. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 9 Time for some Benny Hill music: Jayco/2xu's Benjamin Hill proudly displays his gold medal from stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Canberra cyclists Nathan Haas and Rebecca Wiasak took a strangledhold on the men's and women's divisions of the Tour of Geelong on Saturday after solid performances in the Victorian open road championships at Anakie.

Haas, 22, finished third to fellow Canberra rider Benjamin Hill in the Eastern Oak 143km men's title which Wiasak rode conservatively to record ninth place in the 95km GMHBA women's championship, won by Queenslander Loren Rowney. Wiasak, the former Geelong journalist and middle distance runner who turned to professional road cycling only last year, will take a 47 seconds' lead into today's final stage, the Victorian open criterium championship, from Werribee's Kendelle Hodges,with South Australian Jessica Mundy a further 50 seconds back in third place. Haas has 1:13 on Ballarat's Patrick Shaw, with West Australian Anthony Giapocco next at 55 seconds in arrears.

All three riders are members of the powerful Tasmanian-based Genesys Wealth Advisers outfit, managed skillfully by Hobart's Andrew Christie-Johnson. Wiasak, brilliant winner of Friday's stage one women's tour time trial, is confident she will be wearing yellow after tomorrow's 36km Eastern Gardens criterium.

"I do sprints quite well," she said. "It's exciting to be in a position to win the tour."

The women's road race, conducted over two laps of a 47.7km Brisbane Ranges bushland circuit, was a relatively tame affair as the 35-strong field grappled with several sharp climbs along the scenic route.

The bunch sprint to the Anakie township finish line featured 21 riders, with Rowney, a Gold Coast university student, winning clearly from Mundy and Hodges.

The 21-year-old Hill (Jayco 2XU) clocked the biggest win of his short career in his bunch sprint victory over Shaw and Haas.

"I kicked early and went as hard as I could," he said. "It's so exciting to win a Scody Cup stage and be the Victorian road champion."

Haas, winner of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland last month, suggested that "only an accident" could stop him from winning his second straight Scody Cup tour.

"I've got to give full credit to my Genesys team," he said. "It never ceases to amaze me how good my teammates are."

Full Results

Women stage 2 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 2:52:22 2 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 3 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 4 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 5 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 6 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 7 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 8 Gracie Elvin (Canberra CC) 9 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID) 10 Sue Forsyth (VicRoads) 11 Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes) 12 Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes) 13 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 14 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID) 15 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize cycling team) 16 Jane Walker (QSM Racing) 17 India Faehndrich (VicRoads) 18 Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes) 19 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize cycling team) 20 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling) 21 Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire) 22 Tanya Matthewson (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:08 23 Megan Bagworth (VicRoads) 24 Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) 25 Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing) 26 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 27 Heidi Buntrock (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 28 Corissa Smith (QSM Racing) 0:03:16 29 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:03:41 30 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID) 0:03:44 31 Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:04:25 32 Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:04:31 33 Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes) 34 Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:18:26 35 Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling) 0:28:03 36 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) dnf Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) dnf Maddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar) dnf Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire) dnf Chloe Mcintosh (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC) dns Antonia Abbisogni (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) dns Bridget Officer (Xosize cycling team)

Women Mountain 1 - Lap 1 M6 Clearing # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 5 pts 2 Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes) 3 3 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 2

Women Mountain 2 - Lap 1 M19 Concealed Entrance HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 5 pts 2 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 3 3 Sue Forsyth (VicRoads) 2

Women Mountain 3 - Lap 1 M40 East Street HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 3 pts 2 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2 3 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 1

Women Mountain 4 - Lap 1 m53 Black Arrow HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 5 pts 2 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID) 3 3 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 2

Women Mountain 5 - Lap 2 M6 Clearing HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 5 pts 2 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 3 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 2

Women Mountain 6 - Lap 2 M19 Concealed Entrance HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 5 pts 2 Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire) 3 3 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 2

Women Mountain 7 - Lap 2 M40 East Street HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 3 pts 2 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2 3 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 1 Lap 2 M48 Peppercorn Place Sprint

Women Mountain 8 - M53 Black Arrow HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 5 pts 2 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 3 3 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 2

Women Sprint 1 - Lap 1 M13 Stony Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Forsyth (VicRoads) 3 pts 2 Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar) 2 3 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 1

Women Sprint 2 - Lap 1 M27 Meridith PS # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 3 pts 2 Sue Forsyth (VicRoads) 2 3 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 1

Women Sprint 3 -Lap 1 M48 Peppercorn Place # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 2 3 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 1

Women Sprint 4 - Lap 1 M59 'Anakie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2 3 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID) 1

Women Sprint 5 - Lap 2 M13 Stony Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar) 2 3 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 1

Women Sprint 6 - Lap 2 M27 Meridith # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2 3 Sue Forsyth (VicRoads) 1

Women Sprint 7 - Lap 2 M48 Peppercorn Place # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 2 3 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 1

Women General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID) 3:35:35 2 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:47 3 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:37 4 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 0:01:48 5 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:06 6 Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes) 0:02:09 7 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:13 8 Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire) 0:02:17 9 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:18 10 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:32 11 Sue Forsyth (VicRoads) 0:02:36 12 India Faehndrich (VicRoads) 0:02:56 13 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize cycling team) 0:04:17 14 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:04:36 15 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize cycling team) 0:05:09 16 Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes) 17 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID) 0:05:54 18 Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing) 0:07:01 19 Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:07:13 20 Megan Bagworth (VicRoads) 0:07:54 21 Jane Walker (QSM Racing) 0:08:44 22 Corissa Smith (QSM Racing) 0:09:40 23 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:10:20 24 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:10:46 25 Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes) 0:11:28 26 Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes) 0:11:46 27 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:13:29 28 Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:26:40 29 Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling) 0:31:31 30 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:36:26 DNF Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) DNF Antonia Abbisogni (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) DNF Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID) DNF Maddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar) DNF Bridget Officer (Xosize cycling team) DNF Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire)

Women mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 21 pts 2 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 11 3 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 10 4 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 7 5 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 7 6 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 5 7 Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes) 3 8 Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire) 3 9 Sue Forsyth (VicRoads) 2

Women sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 16 pts 2 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 7 3 Sue Forsyth (VicRoads) 6 4 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 6 5 Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar) 4 6 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 1 7 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID) 1 8 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 1

Women teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Suzuki/Ntid 10:50:58 2 Bundaberg Sugar 0:07:31 3 Vicroads 0:09:23 4 Quinlan Cranes 0:10:24 5 Jayco Vis Womens Road Team 0:14:57 6 Qsm Racing 0:21:13 7 Team Sasi Cycling 0:32:03

Results

Men stage 5 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 3:29:24 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 6 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 7 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 8 Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.COM) 9 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 10 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 11 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 12 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 13 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 14 Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 15 Luke Fetch (search2retain) 16 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 17 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 18 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 19 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:06 20 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 0:00:11 21 Jay Bourke (search2retain) 0:00:43 22 Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc) 23 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:58 24 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 26 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM) 27 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 28 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 29 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:01:27 30 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 31 Brodie Talbot (search2retain) 32 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 33 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU) 34 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 35 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 36 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 37 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM) 38 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 39 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 40 Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.COM) 0:01:33 41 Johnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:01:47 42 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:02:35 43 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 44 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 45 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 46 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 47 Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc) 48 Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club) 0:03:09 49 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:11 50 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:21 51 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 52 Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC) 0:03:25 53 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:04:52 54 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 0:06:56 55 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:11:13 56 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:11:23 57 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 58 Jake Klajnblat (search2retain) 59 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:13:54 60 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 0:18:00 61 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 0:21:55 62 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 63 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 64 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 65 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 66 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 67 Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.COM) 0:28:32 68 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 69 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 70 Lachlan Ambrose (VicRoads) 71 Josh Aldridge (VicRoads) 72 Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU) 73 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) DNF Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNF James Boal (search2retain) DNF Cal Britten (search2retain) DNF Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) DNF Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNF Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) DNF Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes) DNF Peter Dennis (Hawthorn Cycling Club) DNF Peter Ladd (Bendigo & District CC) DNF David Pell (Bendigo & District CC) DNF Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU) DNF Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) DNF Cameron Clamp (LSDsports.com) DNF Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) DNF Lewis Rattray (MTBA) DNF David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel) DNF Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes) DNF Luke Aggett (Port Fairy Cycling Club Inc) DNF John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts) DNF Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) DNF Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes) DNF Michael Verheyen (Plan B) DNF Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts) DNF Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) DNF Nathan Elliott (search2retain) DNF Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.COM) DNF Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek) DNF Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing) DNF Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing) DNF Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing) DNF Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) DNF Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing) DNF Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU) DNF Benjamin Douglas (LSDsports.com) DNF Cameron Peterson (V Australia) DNF Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) DNF Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) DNF Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling) DNF James Northey (Pure Black Racing) DNF Casey Munro (VicRoads) DNF Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes) DNF Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) DNF Will Wettenhall (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC) DNF Blaise Bourke (Hawthorn Cycling Club) DNF James Henry (Warragul Cycling Club Inc) DNF Daniel Strauss (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNF Corey Roberts (Norwood CC) DNF Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) DNF Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.COM) DNF Lucas Renieris (LSDsports.com) DNF Nicholas Walker (V Australia) DNF George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) DNF Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) DNF Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel) DNF Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire) DNF Jason Costin (Footscray Cycling Club Inc) DNS James Oram (Pure Black Racing) DNS Brendan Brooks (Jayco 2XU) DNS Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain) DNS Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling) DNS Blake Hose (John West Cycling) DNS Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) DNS Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling) DNS Gabriel Carey (LSDsports.com) DNS James Brosnahan (LSDsports.com) DNS Duncan Houston (V Australia) DNS Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNS Richard Jeramiah (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNS Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNS Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNS Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) DNS Rico Rogers (VicRoads) DNS Fergus Maclachlan (VicRoads) DNS James Herd (The Carrington Hotel) DNS Zander Hitchcock (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Lachlan Doak (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Neil Robinson (MTBA) DNS David Woolsey (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNS Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) DNS Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)

Men Mountain 1 - Lap 1 M6 Clearing HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 5 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 2

Men Mountain 2 - Lap 1 M19 Concealed Entrance HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 3 3 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM) 2

Men Mountain 3 - Lap 1 M40 East Street HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 1

Men Mountain 4 - Lap 1 M53 Black Arrow HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 2

Men Mountain 5 - Lap 2 M6 Clearing HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2

Men Mountain 6 - Lap 2 M19 Concealed entrance HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 3 3 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 2

Men Mountain 7 - Lap 2 M40 East Street HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 1

Men Mountain 8 - Lap 2 M53 Black Arrow HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2

Men Mountain 9 - Lap 3 M6 Clearing HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 5 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2

Men Mountain 10 - Lap 3 M19 Concealed Entrance HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 2

Men Mountain 11 - Lap 3 M40 East Street HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 1

Men Mountain 12 - Lap 3 M53 Black Arrow HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 3 3 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 2

Men Sprint 1 - Lap 1 M13 Stony Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 2 3 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 1

Men Sprint 2 - Lap 1 M27 Meredith PS # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 1

Men Sprint 3 - Lap 1 M48 Peppercorn Place # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Scott Law (V Australia) 2 3 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 1

Men Sprint 4 - Lap 1 M59 Anakie PS # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Men Sprint 5 - Lap 2 M13 Stony Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 2 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Men Sprint 6 - Lap 2 M27 Meredith PS # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Men Sprint 7 - Lap 2 m48 Peppercorn Place # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 1

Men Sprint 8 - Lap 2 M59 Anakie PS # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Men Sprint 9 - Lap 3 M13 Stony Creek Men Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 2 3 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Men Sprint 10 - Lap 3 M27 Meredith PS # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 1

Men Sprint 11 - Lap 3 M48 Peppercorn Place # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 2 3 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 1

Men most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2 pts

Men general Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8:24:00 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:13 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:18 4 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:46 5 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 0:02:01 6 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:03 7 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:18 8 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:24 9 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 10 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 0:02:33 11 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:51 12 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:52 13 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:03:01 14 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:19 15 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:47 16 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:03:57 17 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:01 18 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:12 19 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 20 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:31 21 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 0:04:35 22 Luke Fetch (search2retain) 0:04:51 23 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM) 0:04:52 24 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:58 25 Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.COM) 0:05:03 26 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:05:48 27 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 0:05:50 28 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:56 29 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:06:01 30 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU) 0:06:13 31 Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.COM) 0:06:21 32 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:06:23 33 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 0:06:25 34 Jay Bourke (search2retain) 0:06:33 35 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 0:06:46 36 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:48 37 Brodie Talbot (search2retain) 0:07:09 38 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:07:13 39 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:07:28 40 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:09:08 41 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 0:10:45 42 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:14:11 43 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 0:14:56 44 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:15:16 45 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:16:20 46 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:17:01 47 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 0:17:06 48 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 0:17:46 49 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 0:18:37 50 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:21:10 51 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM) 0:23:30 52 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 0:25:57 53 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:28:00 54 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 0:28:35 55 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 0:28:45 56 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:30:27 57 Lachlan Ambrose (VicRoads) 0:33:28 58 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:33:34 59 Jake Klajnblat (search2retain) 0:35:48 60 Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.COM) 0:37:51 61 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 0:43:03 62 Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU) 0:44:21 63 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:45:19 64 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 0:54:51 65 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 66 Josh Aldridge (VicRoads) 1:06:31 67 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 1:10:42

Men Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 42 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 37 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 29 4 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 22 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 6 Scott Law (V Australia) 8 7 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 7 8 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 6 9 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 10 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 4 11 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 4 12 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 3 13 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 3 14 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 2 15 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 16 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 1 17 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 18 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1 19 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 1 20 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM) 1 Men criterium championship classification Criterium Championship After Stage 5 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 3 Scott Law (V Australia) 13 4 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 6 5 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 6 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 4 7 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 4 8 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 3 9 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 1 10 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 1

Men Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 30 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 4 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 16 5 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 7 6 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 6 7 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 8 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 5 9 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 5 10 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 11 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 4 12 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 2 13 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM) 2 14 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 1

Men Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 4 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (search2retain) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2

Men Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 25:15:58 2 Jayco 2Xu 0:01:50 3 Pure Black Racing 0:03:49 4 Suzuki/Trek 0:06:23 5 Budget Forklifts 0:09:33 6 V Australia 0:11:30 7 Bikebug.Com 0:11:46 8 Search2Retain 0:12:19 9 Team Sasi Cycling 0:13:11 10 Plan B 0:15:08 11 Team Jayco - Ais 0:30:18 12 The Carrington Hotel 1:05:39 13 Quinlan Cranes 1:11:02