Trending

Hill finally gets his reward with win into Anakie

Haas takes overall lead

Image 1 of 9

Benjamin ‘Benny’ Hill (Jayco/2XU) takes out stage five and the gold medal in the Victorian Open Mens Road Race Championship.

Benjamin ‘Benny’ Hill (Jayco/2XU) takes out stage five and the gold medal in the Victorian Open Mens Road Race Championship.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 9

The women’s podium (l-r): Jessica Mundy (2nd,Team SASI), Loren Rowney (1st,Bundaberg Sugar), and Kendelle Hodges (3rd,Jayco/VIS).

The women’s podium (l-r): Jessica Mundy (2nd,Team SASI), Loren Rowney (1st,Bundaberg Sugar), and Kendelle Hodges (3rd,Jayco/VIS).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 9

Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) with her gold medal after winning the Victorian Open Womens Road Race Championship in Anakie.

Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) with her gold medal after winning the Victorian Open Womens Road Race Championship in Anakie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 9

Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) broke away on the first lap in a bold move to try and disrupt the plans of others.

Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) broke away on the first lap in a bold move to try and disrupt the plans of others.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 9

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) rides himself into the Tour lead on stage five.

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) rides himself into the Tour lead on stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 9

Tour leader Edward Bissaker (Jayco/AIS) in yellow struggles up a climb during stage five in Anakie.

Tour leader Edward Bissaker (Jayco/AIS) in yellow struggles up a climb during stage five in Anakie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 9

Jayco/2XU team manager and former European pro-rider Patrick Jonker with his gold medallist and stage winner Benjamin Hill.

Jayco/2XU team manager and former European pro-rider Patrick Jonker with his gold medallist and stage winner Benjamin Hill.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 9

Stage winner Benjamin Hill (centre) of Jayco/2XU receives a spray from runner-up Patrick Shaw (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers and third-placed Nathan Haas also of Genesys Wealth Advisers.

Stage winner Benjamin Hill (centre) of Jayco/2XU receives a spray from runner-up Patrick Shaw (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers and third-placed Nathan Haas also of Genesys Wealth Advisers.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 9

Time for some Benny Hill music: Jayco/2xu's Benjamin Hill proudly displays his gold medal from stage five.

Time for some Benny Hill music: Jayco/2xu's Benjamin Hill proudly displays his gold medal from stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Canberra cyclists Nathan Haas and Rebecca Wiasak took a strangledhold on the men's and women's divisions of the Tour of Geelong on Saturday after solid performances in the Victorian open road championships at Anakie.

Haas, 22, finished third to fellow Canberra rider Benjamin Hill in the Eastern Oak 143km men's title which Wiasak rode conservatively to record ninth place in the 95km GMHBA women's championship, won by Queenslander Loren Rowney. Wiasak, the former Geelong journalist and middle distance runner who turned to professional road cycling only last year, will take a 47 seconds' lead into today's final stage, the Victorian open criterium championship, from Werribee's Kendelle Hodges,with South Australian Jessica Mundy a further 50 seconds back in third place. Haas has 1:13 on Ballarat's Patrick Shaw, with West Australian Anthony Giapocco next at 55 seconds in arrears.

All three riders are members of the powerful Tasmanian-based Genesys Wealth Advisers outfit, managed skillfully by Hobart's Andrew Christie-Johnson. Wiasak, brilliant winner of Friday's stage one women's tour time trial, is confident she will be wearing yellow after tomorrow's 36km Eastern Gardens criterium.

"I do sprints quite well," she said. "It's exciting to be in a position to win the tour."

The women's road race, conducted over two laps of a 47.7km Brisbane Ranges bushland circuit, was a relatively tame affair as the 35-strong field grappled with several sharp climbs along the scenic route.

The bunch sprint to the Anakie township finish line featured 21 riders, with Rowney, a Gold Coast university student, winning clearly from Mundy and Hodges.

The 21-year-old Hill (Jayco 2XU) clocked the biggest win of his short career in his bunch sprint victory over Shaw and Haas.

"I kicked early and went as hard as I could," he said. "It's so exciting to win a Scody Cup stage and be the Victorian road champion."

Haas, winner of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland last month, suggested that "only an accident" could stop him from winning his second straight Scody Cup tour.

"I've got to give full credit to my Genesys team," he said. "It never ceases to amaze me how good my teammates are."

Full Results

Women stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)2:52:22
2Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
3Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
4Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
5Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
6Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
7Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
8Gracie Elvin (Canberra CC)
9Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)
10Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)
11Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)
12Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes)
13Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
14Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
15Lucy Coldwell (Xosize cycling team)
16Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
17India Faehndrich (VicRoads)
18Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes)
19Miranda Griffiths (Xosize cycling team)
20Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
21Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)
22Tanya Matthewson (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:02:08
23Megan Bagworth (VicRoads)
24Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
25Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing)
26Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
27Heidi Buntrock (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
28Corissa Smith (QSM Racing)0:03:16
29Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:03:41
30Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID)0:03:44
31Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:04:25
32Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)0:04:31
33Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes)
34Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire)0:18:26
35Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)0:28:03
36Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
dnfEmma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
dnfMaddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar)
dnfCarley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire)
dnfChloe Mcintosh (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC)
dnsAntonia Abbisogni (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
dnsBridget Officer (Xosize cycling team)

Women Mountain 1 - Lap 1 M6 Clearing
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)5pts
2Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)3
3Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)2

Women Mountain 2 - Lap 1 M19 Concealed Entrance HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)5pts
2Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)3
3Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)2

Women Mountain 3 - Lap 1 M40 East Street HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)3pts
2Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2
3Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)1

Women Mountain 4 - Lap 1 m53 Black Arrow HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)5pts
2Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)3
3Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)2

Women Mountain 5 - Lap 2 M6 Clearing HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)5pts
2Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
3Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)2

Women Mountain 6 - Lap 2 M19 Concealed Entrance HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)5pts
2Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)3
3Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)2

Women Mountain 7 - Lap 2 M40 East Street HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)3pts
2Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2
3Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)1
Lap 2 M48 Peppercorn Place Sprint

Women Mountain 8 - M53 Black Arrow HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)5pts
2Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)3
3Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)2

Women Sprint 1 - Lap 1 M13 Stony Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)3pts
2Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)2
3Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)1

Women Sprint 2 - Lap 1 M27 Meridith PS
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)3pts
2Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)2
3Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)1

Women Sprint 3 -Lap 1 M48 Peppercorn Place
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)2
3Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)1

Women Sprint 4 - Lap 1 M59 'Anakie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2
3Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)1

Women Sprint 5 - Lap 2 M13 Stony Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)2
3Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)1

Women Sprint 6 - Lap 2 M27 Meridith
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2
3Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)1

Women Sprint 7 - Lap 2 M48 Peppercorn Place
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)2
3Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)1

Women General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)3:35:35
2Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:47
3Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:37
4Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)0:01:48
5Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:06
6Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)0:02:09
7Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:13
8Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)0:02:17
9Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:18
10Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:32
11Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)0:02:36
12India Faehndrich (VicRoads)0:02:56
13Miranda Griffiths (Xosize cycling team)0:04:17
14Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:04:36
15Lucy Coldwell (Xosize cycling team)0:05:09
16Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes)
17Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID)0:05:54
18Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing)0:07:01
19Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)0:07:13
20Megan Bagworth (VicRoads)0:07:54
21Jane Walker (QSM Racing)0:08:44
22Corissa Smith (QSM Racing)0:09:40
23Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:10:20
24Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:10:46
25Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes)0:11:28
26Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes)0:11:46
27Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:13:29
28Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire)0:26:40
29Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)0:31:31
30Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)0:36:26
DNFEmma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
DNFAntonia Abbisogni (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
DNFLaura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
DNFMaddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar)
DNFBridget Officer (Xosize cycling team)
DNFCarley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire)

Women mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)21pts
2Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)11
3Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)10
4Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)7
5Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)7
6Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)5
7Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)3
8Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)3
9Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)2

Women sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)16pts
2Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)7
3Sue Forsyth (VicRoads)6
4Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)6
5Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)4
6Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)1
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)1
8Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)1

Women teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki/Ntid10:50:58
2Bundaberg Sugar0:07:31
3Vicroads0:09:23
4Quinlan Cranes0:10:24
5Jayco Vis Womens Road Team0:14:57
6Qsm Racing0:21:13
7Team Sasi Cycling0:32:03

Results

Men stage 5 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)3:29:24
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Christopher Winn (V Australia)
6Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
7Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
8Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.COM)
9James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
10Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
11Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
12Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
13Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
14Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
15Luke Fetch (search2retain)
16Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
17Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
18Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
19Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:00:06
20Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)0:00:11
21Jay Bourke (search2retain)0:00:43
22Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
23Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:58
24Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
26Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM)
27Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
28Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
29Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:01:27
30Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
31Brodie Talbot (search2retain)
32Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
33Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
34Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
35Samuel Davis (Plan B)
36Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
37Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM)
38Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
39William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
40Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.COM)0:01:33
41Johnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:01:47
42Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:02:35
43Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
44Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
45Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
46James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
47Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
48Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club)0:03:09
49Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:11
50Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:21
51Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
52Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)0:03:25
53Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:04:52
54David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)0:06:56
55Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)0:11:13
56Scott Law (V Australia)0:11:23
57Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
58Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)
59Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)0:13:54
60Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)0:18:00
61James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)0:21:55
62Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
63Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
64Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
65Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
66Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
67Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.COM)0:28:32
68Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
69Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
70Lachlan Ambrose (VicRoads)
71Josh Aldridge (VicRoads)
72Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
73Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
DNFStuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNFJames Boal (search2retain)
DNFCal Britten (search2retain)
DNFMitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
DNFLiam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNFLuke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFGlenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
DNFPeter Dennis (Hawthorn Cycling Club)
DNFPeter Ladd (Bendigo & District CC)
DNFDavid Pell (Bendigo & District CC)
DNFLuke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
DNFMatt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
DNFCameron Clamp (LSDsports.com)
DNFJason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
DNFLewis Rattray (MTBA)
DNFDavid Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
DNFTravers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
DNFLuke Aggett (Port Fairy Cycling Club Inc)
DNFJohn Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
DNFNicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFKel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)
DNFMichael Verheyen (Plan B)
DNFDarcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
DNFBrian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
DNFNathan Elliott (search2retain)
DNFPhilip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.COM)
DNFBrendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
DNFJoel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
DNFHadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
DNFPeter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
DNFMichael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
DNFBevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
DNFMatthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
DNFBenjamin Douglas (LSDsports.com)
DNFCameron Peterson (V Australia)
DNFBenjamin Kersten (V Australia)
DNFAndrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFJoshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFJames Northey (Pure Black Racing)
DNFCasey Munro (VicRoads)
DNFKris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
DNFClement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
DNFWill Wettenhall (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC)
DNFBlaise Bourke (Hawthorn Cycling Club)
DNFJames Henry (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
DNFDaniel Strauss (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
DNFCorey Roberts (Norwood CC)
DNFNick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
DNFJake Magee (BIKEBUG.COM)
DNFLucas Renieris (LSDsports.com)
DNFNicholas Walker (V Australia)
DNFGeorge Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
DNFFraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
DNFEtienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
DNFBen Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
DNFJason Costin (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
DNSJames Oram (Pure Black Racing)
DNSBrendan Brooks (Jayco 2XU)
DNSNeil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
DNSMatthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
DNSBlake Hose (John West Cycling)
DNSDean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
DNSShannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
DNSGabriel Carey (LSDsports.com)
DNSJames Brosnahan (LSDsports.com)
DNSDuncan Houston (V Australia)
DNSMichael Gallagher (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNSRichard Jeramiah (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNSEvan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNSSean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNSLouis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
DNSRico Rogers (VicRoads)
DNSFergus Maclachlan (VicRoads)
DNSJames Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
DNSZander Hitchcock (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSLiam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSLachlan Doak (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSKevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSBen Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSNeil Robinson (MTBA)
DNSDavid Woolsey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
DNSPatrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
DNSKane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)

Men Mountain 1 - Lap 1 M6 Clearing HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)5pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)2

Men Mountain 2 - Lap 1 M19 Concealed Entrance HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Hayden Brooks (V Australia)3
3Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM)2

Men Mountain 3 - Lap 1 M40 East Street HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2
3Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)1

Men Mountain 4 - Lap 1 M53 Black Arrow HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Cameron Bayly (V Australia)2

Men Mountain 5 - Lap 2 M6 Clearing HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2

Men Mountain 6 - Lap 2 M19 Concealed entrance HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)3
3Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)2

Men Mountain 7 - Lap 2 M40 East Street HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2
3Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)1

Men Mountain 8 - Lap 2 M53 Black Arrow HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)3
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2

Men Mountain 9 - Lap 3 M6 Clearing HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)5pts
2Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)3
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2

Men Mountain 10 - Lap 3 M19 Concealed Entrance HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)2

Men Mountain 11 - Lap 3 M40 East Street HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Christopher Winn (V Australia)1

Men Mountain 12 - Lap 3 M53 Black Arrow HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Christopher Winn (V Australia)3
3Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)2

Men Sprint 1 - Lap 1 M13 Stony Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2
3Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)1

Men Sprint 2 - Lap 1 M27 Meredith PS
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (V Australia)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2
3Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)1

Men Sprint 3 - Lap 1 M48 Peppercorn Place
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Scott Law (V Australia)2
3Cameron Bayly (V Australia)1

Men Sprint 4 - Lap 1 M59 Anakie PS
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Men Sprint 5 - Lap 2 M13 Stony Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)2
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Men Sprint 6 - Lap 2 M27 Meredith PS
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Men Sprint 7 - Lap 2 m48 Peppercorn Place
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1

Men Sprint 8 - Lap 2 M59 Anakie PS
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Men Sprint 9 - Lap 3 M13 Stony Creek Men Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Men Sprint 10 - Lap 3 M27 Meredith PS
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)1

Men Sprint 11 - Lap 3 M48 Peppercorn Place
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Cameron Bayly (V Australia)2
3Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1

Men most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2pts

Men general Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8:24:00
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:13
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:18
4Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)0:01:46
5Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)0:02:01
6Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:02:03
7Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:18
8Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:24
9Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
10Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:02:33
11Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:51
12Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)0:02:52
13Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:03:01
14Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:19
15Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)0:03:47
16Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:03:57
17Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:01
18James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:04:12
19Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
20Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:31
21Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)0:04:35
22Luke Fetch (search2retain)0:04:51
23Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM)0:04:52
24Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:58
25Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.COM)0:05:03
26Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:05:48
27Cameron Bayly (V Australia)0:05:50
28Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:56
29Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:06:01
30Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)0:06:13
31Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.COM)0:06:21
32Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:06:23
33William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:06:25
34Jay Bourke (search2retain)0:06:33
35Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)0:06:46
36Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:48
37Brodie Talbot (search2retain)0:07:09
38Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:07:13
39Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:07:28
40Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:09:08
41James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)0:10:45
42Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)0:14:11
43Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)0:14:56
44Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:15:16
45Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)0:16:20
46Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)0:17:01
47David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)0:17:06
48Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:17:46
49Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)0:18:37
50Scott Law (V Australia)0:21:10
51Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM)0:23:30
52Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)0:25:57
53Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)0:28:00
54Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:28:35
55James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)0:28:45
56Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:30:27
57Lachlan Ambrose (VicRoads)0:33:28
58Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:33:34
59Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)0:35:48
60Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.COM)0:37:51
61Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)0:43:03
62Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)0:44:21
63Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:45:19
64Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)0:54:51
65Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
66Josh Aldridge (VicRoads)1:06:31
67Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)1:10:42

Men Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)42pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)37
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)29
4Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)22
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
6Scott Law (V Australia)8
7Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)7
8Cameron Bayly (V Australia)6
9Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
10Michael England (Budget Forklifts)4
11Hayden Brooks (V Australia)4
12Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)3
13Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)3
14Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)2
15Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
16Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)1
17Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
18Samuel Davis (Plan B)1
19Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)1
20Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.COM)1
Men criterium championship classificationCriterium Championship After Stage 5
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)19pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
3Scott Law (V Australia)13
4Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)6
5Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
6Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)4
7Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)4
8James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)3
9Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)1
10Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)1

Men Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)30pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)20
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
4Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)16
5Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)7
6Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)6
7Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
8Hayden Brooks (V Australia)5
9Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)5
10Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
11Christopher Winn (V Australia)4
12Cameron Bayly (V Australia)2
13Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.COM)2
14Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)1

Men Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)4pts
2Nathan Elliott (search2retain)2
3Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2

Men Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers25:15:58
2Jayco 2Xu0:01:50
3Pure Black Racing0:03:49
4Suzuki/Trek0:06:23
5Budget Forklifts0:09:33
6V Australia0:11:30
7Bikebug.Com0:11:46
8Search2Retain0:12:19
9Team Sasi Cycling0:13:11
10Plan B0:15:08
11Team Jayco - Ais0:30:18
12The Carrington Hotel1:05:39
13Quinlan Cranes1:11:02

Men Scody Cup classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)108pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)74
3Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.COM)66
4Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)54
5Rico Rogers (VicRoads)53
6Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)47
7Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)46
8Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)44
9Bradley Linfield43
10Nicholas Schultz39

 

Latest on Cyclingnews