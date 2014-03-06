Trending

Ulissi wins GP Camaiore

Lampre-Merida rider on top in Tuscany

Image 1 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the GP Camaiore

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the GP Camaiore

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

The peloton enjoyed pleasant weather for the GP Camaiore

The peloton enjoyed pleasant weather for the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

The GP Camaiore

The GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Silvio Giorni (Aero Zero Pro Team)

Silvio Giorni (Aero Zero Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Silvio Giorni (Aero Zero Pro Team) in the breakaway at the GP Camaiore

Silvio Giorni (Aero Zero Pro Team) in the breakaway at the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Team Sky controls the pace

Team Sky controls the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) out-paced Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale). Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) was fourth.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) out-paced Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale). Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) was fourth.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

The Tuscan hills of the GP Camaiore

The Tuscan hills of the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

The GP Camaiore breakaway:Silvio Giorni (Area Zero Pro Team), Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo), Riccardo Donato (MG Kvis - Trevigiani) and Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)

The GP Camaiore breakaway:Silvio Giorni (Area Zero Pro Team), Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo), Riccardo Donato (MG Kvis - Trevigiani) and Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) nets win number two of 2014 in the GP Camaiore

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) nets win number two of 2014 in the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) out-sprints Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) and Julian Arredondo (Trek)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) out-sprints Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) and Julian Arredondo (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the sprint

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

The GP Camaiore podium: Matteo Montaguti, Diego Ulissi and Julian Arredondo

The GP Camaiore podium: Matteo Montaguti, Diego Ulissi and Julian Arredondo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

Daniele Colli (Yellow Fluo)

Daniele Colli (Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

The breakaway: Silvio Giorni (Area Zero Pro Team), Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo), Riccardo Donato (MG Kvis - Trevigiani) and Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)

The breakaway: Silvio Giorni (Area Zero Pro Team), Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo), Riccardo Donato (MG Kvis - Trevigiani) and Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) with the second place trophy

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) with the second place trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

The GP Camaiore gets underway

The GP Camaiore gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) powers to the win in the GP Camaiore

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) powers to the win in the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) with the GP Camaiore trophy

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) with the GP Camaiore trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 43

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 43

The GP Camaiore podium: Matteo Montaguti, Diego Ulissi and Julian Arredondo

The GP Camaiore podium: Matteo Montaguti, Diego Ulissi and Julian Arredondo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 43

The peloton in the GP Camaiore

The peloton in the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 43

The GP Camaiore podium: Matteo Montaguti, Diego Ulissi and Julian Arredondo

The GP Camaiore podium: Matteo Montaguti, Diego Ulissi and Julian Arredondo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his victory in the GP Camaiore

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his victory in the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 43

Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack

Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 43

Sky's Bernhard Eisel in the lead

Sky's Bernhard Eisel in the lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the GP Camaiore

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 43

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 43

The sprint for fifth place

The sprint for fifth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 43

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani) takes the sprint for fifth

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani) takes the sprint for fifth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 43

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the GP Camaiore

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 43

MG KVis Trevigiani at GP Camaiore

MG KVis Trevigiani at GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 43

MTN-Qhubeka lines up ahead of the GP Camaiore

MTN-Qhubeka lines up ahead of the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 43

IAM Cycling gets ready to race in the GP Camaiore

IAM Cycling gets ready to race in the GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 43

The Cannondale team at GP Camaiore

The Cannondale team at GP Camaiore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali and his younger brother Antonio before the start of the GP di Camaiore.

Vincenzo Nibali and his younger brother Antonio before the start of the GP di Camaiore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) confirmed his status as one of Italy's best one-day racers and put his name firmly amongst the favourites for Saturday's Strade Bianche race with a victory the GP di Camaiore.

The 24-year-old Italian beat Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) after the four broke away on the final climb of the race in the hills overlooking the Tuscan coast.

They managed to hold off the peloton, lead by local team Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo on the fast descent to the finish, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani–CSF) winning the bunch sprint just two seconds behind Ulissi.

The Lampre-Merida rider hails from Cecina, just an hour south of Camaiore, and celebrated his second win of the season after taking a stage at the Santos Tour Down Under. He was also second in the GP di Lugano last weekend and seems to have found the consistency to match the talent he showed as a double Junior world road race champion.

Hoogerland in the breakaway

The GP di Camaiore has recently switched from a summer date to an early season slot and attracted 9 WorldTour teams before they headed inland to the Chianti hills for Strade Bianche on Saturday and then Tirreno-Adriatico further down the Tuscan coast.

The 168 riders from 22 different teams seemed happy to line up in the sun, with spring-like temperatures of 16C warming their legs.

After several attacks on the flat loops along the coast, the break of the day formed on the first of six climbs of Monte Pitoro (2.87km at 7%). Silvio Giorni (Area Zero Pro Team), Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo), Riccardo Donato (MG Kvis - Trevigiani) were quickly joined by Dutch national champion Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli).

The peloton quickly let them gain seven minutes but then Team Sky and Astana leading the chase. The British team was hoping to set up Ben Swift for a possible sprint finish, while Francesco Gavazzi was the designated Astana team leader alongside Vincenzo Nibali.

The peloton pulled back a minute on each lap of the 23.9km hilly Monte Pitoro circuit. With two laps and two climbs to go, the gap was down to 2:30, with the sky blue Astana jerseys lining out the peloton.

Colli tried a solo attack on the penultimate climb and lead over the top with Hoogerland, as Donato and Giorni were dropped, but the gap was down to only 30 seconds. It opened again on the descent and flat valley road towards the coast as the peloton caught its breath but never reached a minute. As usual, the GP di Camaiore would be decided on the final assault of Monte Pitoro.

Nibali goes on the attack

Lampre-Merida took over at the head of the race before the final climb to protect Ulissi and quickly swept up Hoogerland and Colli.

Vincenzo Nibali had revealed to Cyclingnews before the start that he had endured several sleepless nights since becoming a father last week but he wanted to leave his mark on the race as he competed with his younger brother for the first time. Nibali attacked mid-way up Monte Pitoro, forcing the first selection. Nibali did not last long but his two surges sparked other attacks with Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) also aggressive.

The Colombian was joined by Ulissi with a kilometre to the summit and Montaguti and then Clarke also got across. They reached the summit with a lead of ten seconds and dived down the descent, with Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo in hot pursuit.

A tailwind helped the quartet as did a lack of conviction and power in the peloton behind. The gap touched 20 seconds with four kilometres to go and they were within sight at the final kilometre. However the gap was enough to avoid being caught and then Ulissi had the skill, speed and nerve to win the sprint and give the Lampre-Merida team its seventh success of 2014. He could easily add to that title in Saturday's Strade Bianche and Sunday's Roma Maxima.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:18:37
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
3Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:03
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
13Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
14Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
21Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
22Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
24Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
25Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
27Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
29Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
30Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
31Andrey Amador Bakkaza (CRc) Movistar Team
32Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
33Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
36Omar Fraile Matarran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
37Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
38Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
43Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
44Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
48Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
52Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
53Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:34
54Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
55Fabricio Ferrari Barcell (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
56Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
57Francesco Manu Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:01
58Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
59Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
60Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
61Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
62Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
65Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustaman (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
66Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
67Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
68Simone Petilli (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
69Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
70Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
73Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
74Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas. (Col) Movistar Team
75Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
76Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
77Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
78Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
79Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
86Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
87Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
88Fredrik Carl Wilh Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
89Benat Intxausti Elloria (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
90Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:58
91Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
92Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
93Enea Cambianica (Swi) Marchiol Emisfero
94Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
96Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
97Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
98Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunar (Col) Cannondale
99Edward Alcibiade Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
100Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
101Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
102Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
103Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Davide Vigano' (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
105Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
106Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
107Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero0:02:54
108Jerome Gilbert. (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Charly Petelin (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team0:04:23
110Silvio Giorni (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
111Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
113Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
114Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
115Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
116Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
117Mathias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
118DJonathan Felipe Paredes Hernan (Col) Colombia
119Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
120Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
121Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
122Antonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
123Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
124Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
125Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
127Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
128Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
129Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
130Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

