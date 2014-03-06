Ulissi wins GP Camaiore
Lampre-Merida rider on top in Tuscany
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) confirmed his status as one of Italy's best one-day racers and put his name firmly amongst the favourites for Saturday's Strade Bianche race with a victory the GP di Camaiore.
Related Articles
The 24-year-old Italian beat Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) after the four broke away on the final climb of the race in the hills overlooking the Tuscan coast.
They managed to hold off the peloton, lead by local team Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo on the fast descent to the finish, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani–CSF) winning the bunch sprint just two seconds behind Ulissi.
The Lampre-Merida rider hails from Cecina, just an hour south of Camaiore, and celebrated his second win of the season after taking a stage at the Santos Tour Down Under. He was also second in the GP di Lugano last weekend and seems to have found the consistency to match the talent he showed as a double Junior world road race champion.
Hoogerland in the breakaway
The GP di Camaiore has recently switched from a summer date to an early season slot and attracted 9 WorldTour teams before they headed inland to the Chianti hills for Strade Bianche on Saturday and then Tirreno-Adriatico further down the Tuscan coast.
The 168 riders from 22 different teams seemed happy to line up in the sun, with spring-like temperatures of 16C warming their legs.
After several attacks on the flat loops along the coast, the break of the day formed on the first of six climbs of Monte Pitoro (2.87km at 7%). Silvio Giorni (Area Zero Pro Team), Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo), Riccardo Donato (MG Kvis - Trevigiani) were quickly joined by Dutch national champion Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli).
The peloton quickly let them gain seven minutes but then Team Sky and Astana leading the chase. The British team was hoping to set up Ben Swift for a possible sprint finish, while Francesco Gavazzi was the designated Astana team leader alongside Vincenzo Nibali.
The peloton pulled back a minute on each lap of the 23.9km hilly Monte Pitoro circuit. With two laps and two climbs to go, the gap was down to 2:30, with the sky blue Astana jerseys lining out the peloton.
Colli tried a solo attack on the penultimate climb and lead over the top with Hoogerland, as Donato and Giorni were dropped, but the gap was down to only 30 seconds. It opened again on the descent and flat valley road towards the coast as the peloton caught its breath but never reached a minute. As usual, the GP di Camaiore would be decided on the final assault of Monte Pitoro.
Nibali goes on the attack
Lampre-Merida took over at the head of the race before the final climb to protect Ulissi and quickly swept up Hoogerland and Colli.
Vincenzo Nibali had revealed to Cyclingnews before the start that he had endured several sleepless nights since becoming a father last week but he wanted to leave his mark on the race as he competed with his younger brother for the first time. Nibali attacked mid-way up Monte Pitoro, forcing the first selection. Nibali did not last long but his two surges sparked other attacks with Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) also aggressive.
The Colombian was joined by Ulissi with a kilometre to the summit and Montaguti and then Clarke also got across. They reached the summit with a lead of ten seconds and dived down the descent, with Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo in hot pursuit.
A tailwind helped the quartet as did a lack of conviction and power in the peloton behind. The gap touched 20 seconds with four kilometres to go and they were within sight at the final kilometre. However the gap was enough to avoid being caught and then Ulissi had the skill, speed and nerve to win the sprint and give the Lampre-Merida team its seventh success of 2014. He could easily add to that title in Saturday's Strade Bianche and Sunday's Roma Maxima.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:18:37
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:03
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|24
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|25
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|27
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
|28
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|31
|Andrey Amador Bakkaza (CRc) Movistar Team
|32
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|36
|Omar Fraile Matarran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|38
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|44
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|48
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|53
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:34
|54
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|55
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcell (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|57
|Francesco Manu Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:01
|58
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|60
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|61
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|62
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|65
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustaman (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|66
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|67
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
|69
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|73
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|74
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas. (Col) Movistar Team
|75
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|76
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|77
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|78
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|82
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|86
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|88
|Fredrik Carl Wilh Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Benat Intxausti Elloria (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|90
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|91
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|93
|Enea Cambianica (Swi) Marchiol Emisfero
|94
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|96
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|98
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunar (Col) Cannondale
|99
|Edward Alcibiade Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|100
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|103
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|105
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|106
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|0:02:54
|108
|Jerome Gilbert. (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Charly Petelin (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
|0:04:23
|110
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
|111
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|113
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|114
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|116
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|117
|Mathias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|118
|DJonathan Felipe Paredes Hernan (Col) Colombia
|119
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|120
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|121
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|122
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|123
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|124
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Aero Zero Pro Team
|125
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|127
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|128
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|130
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy