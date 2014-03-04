G.P. Camaiore past winners
Champions from 1987 to 2013
|2013
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2012
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|2011
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2010
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2009
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas
|2008
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Liquigas
|2007
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Ceramica Panaria-Navigare
|2006
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Liquigas
|2005
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Domina Vacanze-De Nardi
|2004
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Marco Serpellini (Ita) Lampre
|2002
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2001
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|2000
|Wladimir Belli (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|1999
|Massimo Donati (Ita) Vini Caldirola
|1998
|Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Alexander Gontchenkov (Ukr) Roslotto-ZG Mobili
|1996
|Alberto Elli (Ita) MG Maglificio-Technogym
|1995
|Luca Scinto (Ita) MG Maglificio-Technogym
|1994
|Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Mapei-CLAS
|1993
|Massimo Podenzana (Ita) Navigare-Blue Storm
|1992
|Davide Cassani (Ita) Ariostea
|1991
|Gianni Faresin (Ita) ZG Mobili
|1990
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Diana-Colnago
|1989
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) Malvor-Sidi
|1988
|Rolf Sørensen (Den) Ariostea
|1987
|Gianni Bugno (Ita) Atala-Ofmega
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy