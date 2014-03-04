Trending

Champions from 1987 to 2013

2013Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
2012Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
2011Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
2010Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
2009Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas
2008Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Liquigas
2007Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Ceramica Panaria-Navigare
2006Luca Paolini (Ita) Liquigas
2005Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Domina Vacanze-De Nardi
2004Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
2003Marco Serpellini (Ita) Lampre
2002Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2001Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
2000Wladimir Belli (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
1999Massimo Donati (Ita) Vini Caldirola
1998Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Alexander Gontchenkov (Ukr) Roslotto-ZG Mobili
1996Alberto Elli (Ita) MG Maglificio-Technogym
1995Luca Scinto (Ita) MG Maglificio-Technogym
1994Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Mapei-CLAS
1993Massimo Podenzana (Ita) Navigare-Blue Storm
1992Davide Cassani (Ita) Ariostea
1991Gianni Faresin (Ita) ZG Mobili
1990Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Diana-Colnago
1989Franco Ballerini (Ita) Malvor-Sidi
1988Rolf Sørensen (Den) Ariostea
1987Gianni Bugno (Ita) Atala-Ofmega

