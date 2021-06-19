Trending

Evita Muzic wins French women's road race title

By

FDJ rider beats Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Gladys Verhulst

Evita Muzic
Evita Muzic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the road race national title at the French Road Championships in Epinal. Muzic outsprinted a small group to take the win ahead of Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and Gladys Verhulst (Arkea Pro Cycling Team).

The elite women's field raced 112km in Épinal. A strong field included defending champion Cordon-Ragot, who won the time trial title two days earlier, along with mountain bike world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Absalute-Absalon-BMC), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope team of Muzic, Marie Le Net, Victorie Guilman and former champion Jade Wiel.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3:18:49
2Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
3Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
4Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
5Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07
7Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:31
8Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:44
9Morgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
10Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews