Evita Muzic wins French women's road race title

Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the road race national title at the French Road Championships in Epinal. Muzic outsprinted a small group to take the win ahead of Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and Gladys Verhulst (Arkea Pro Cycling Team).

The elite women's field raced 112km in Épinal. A strong field included defending champion Cordon-Ragot, who won the time trial title two days earlier, along with mountain bike world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Absalute-Absalon-BMC), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope team of Muzic, Marie Le Net, Victorie Guilman and former champion Jade Wiel.