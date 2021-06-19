Evita Muzic wins French women's road race title
By Cyclingnews
FDJ rider beats Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Gladys Verhulst
Road race - Women: Epinal - Epinal
Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the road race national title at the French Road Championships in Epinal. Muzic outsprinted a small group to take the win ahead of Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and Gladys Verhulst (Arkea Pro Cycling Team).
The elite women's field raced 112km in Épinal. A strong field included defending champion Cordon-Ragot, who won the time trial title two days earlier, along with mountain bike world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Absalute-Absalon-BMC), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope team of Muzic, Marie Le Net, Victorie Guilman and former champion Jade Wiel.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:18:49
|2
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|5
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:31
|8
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:44
|9
|Morgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|10
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
