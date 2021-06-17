Benjamin Thomas wins French men's time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Armirail and Brunel complete Groupama-FDJ podium sweep
Time trial - Men: Epinal - Epinal
|Pos
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:55:15
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:30
|3
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:54
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:09
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|6
|Davy Clement (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:00
|7
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|8
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:05
|9
|Stephane Rosetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:23
|10
|Thibaut Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:42
