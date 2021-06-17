Trending

Benjamin Thomas wins French men's time trial title

Armirail and Brunel complete Groupama-FDJ podium sweep

Time trial - Men: Epinal - Epinal

Tirreno Adriatico 2021 - 79th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 10,1 km - 16/03/2021 - Benjamin Thomas (FRA - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
PosRider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:55:15
2Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:30
3Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:54
4Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:09
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
6Davy Clement (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:00
7Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
8Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:05
9Stephane Rosetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:02:23
10Thibaut Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic0:02:42

