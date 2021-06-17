Audrey Cordon-Ragot wins women's French time trial title
By Jeff Quénet
Juliette Labous second and Cedrine Kerbao third
Time trial - Women: Epinal - Epinal
Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) won the time trial title at the French Road Championships. Cordon-Ragot covered the 26.3 kilometres between Thaon-les-Vosges and Épinal in winning time of 38:11 beating runner-up Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and third placed Cedrine Kerbaol (Arkea Pro Cycling Team).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:11
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|0:00:29
|3
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:01:50
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Absolute–Absalon–BMC
|0:02:16
|6
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:20
|7
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:32
|8
|Marion Borras (Fra)
|0:02:42
|9
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|10
|Emilie Jamme (Fra)
|0:03:06
