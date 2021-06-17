Trending

Audrey Cordon-Ragot wins women's French time trial title

Juliette Labous second and Cedrine Kerbao third

Time trial - Women: Epinal - Epinal

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)
Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) won the time trial title at the French Road Championships. Cordon-Ragot covered the 26.3 kilometres between Thaon-les-Vosges and Épinal in winning time of 38:11 beating runner-up Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and third placed Cedrine Kerbaol (Arkea Pro Cycling Team).

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:11
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:29
3Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17
4Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:01:50
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Absolute–Absalon–BMC 0:02:16
6Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:20
7Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:32
8Marion Borras (Fra) 0:02:42
9Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57
10Emilie Jamme (Fra) 0:03:06

