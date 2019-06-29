Wiel wins French women's road race
Guilman second, Biannic third
Road Race - Women: -
At the age of 19 and mentored by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), cyclo-cross specialist Jade Wiel became the road race French champion in scorching conditions in La Haye-Fouassière near Nantes.
Wiel had the help of the FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope team that had a grip on the race from start to finish to score a one-two with Victorie Guilman, while defending champion Aude Biannic of Movistar Women Team rounded out the podium.
"It’s crazy," Wiel said. "During the race, I just thought it was impossible for me to become the French champion. When I came across I burned some energy, but Marie’s enormous work was gold for me. It’s been very tactical at the end. We all know that it’s not always the strongest who wins in cycling. We had to play it smart and that’s what we did."
Another 19-year-old from FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope, Marie Le Net, the silver medallist at last year’s junior world championship while Wiel was fifth, took the initiative as far as 100km before the end, showing no fear under the heat. Lena Gérault, a mountain bike specialist of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes who got bronze at the 2017 world championships in Cairns, Australia, for mixed relay, accompanied her in a long breakaway that forced Aubervilliers 93-St-Michel and Charente-Maritime teams to chase.
Halfway into the race their advantage was only 1:30, but the peloton was under control. As veteran Edwige Pitel of Cogeas-Mettler-Look attacked with 52km to go, their teammate Coralie Demay reacted. Former world champion of all disciplines Pauline Ferrand-Prévot from Canyon-SRAM showed up at the head of the peloton, although she hadn’t competed on the road since since La Course by Le Tour de France, almost one year ago, as she underwent an iliac artery surgery.
On her own, Wiel surprised the favourites from the foreign WorldTour teams to come across to the two leaders in the climb of Château-Thébaud with 43km remaining. Gérault couldn’t hold the pace anymore. Wiel and Le Net formed a FDJ duo with 34km to go. Biannic rode away from the peloton 25km from the finish, as did Trek-Segafredo’s Audrey Cordon-Ragot with 15km left.
Victorie Guilman, also from FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope, had caught Biannic’s wheel, making it three versus one when junction was operated at the 4km to go mark, while Cordon-Ragot came close but remained alone behind for a second disappointment in three days after losing her time trial title to Séverine Eraud of Dolticini.
Wiel and Guilman were attentive enough to Biannic in the last kilometre and passed her to finish in that order. Hailing from Besançon in the Franche-Comté region, Wiel is mentored by Pinot since they took part together in the “Étoiles du Sport” gathering in the French Alps last winter. She probably learned that attacking is an FDJ trademark at the French national championships.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:22:11
|2
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|4
|Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:17
|5
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:23
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:57
|7
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|8
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|10
|Marion Bessone (Fra)
|0:01:10
|11
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Clara Copponi (Fra)
|13
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
|14
|Lucie Jounier (Fra)
|15
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16
|Camille Robert (Fra)
|17
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
|20
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:14
|21
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:01:22
|22
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:02:20
|23
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:03:02
|24
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra)
|0:04:38
|25
|Barbara Fonseca (Fra)
|26
|India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:07:04
|27
|Océane Tessier (Fra)
|28
|Audrey Weingarten (Fra)
|29
|Lyse Girault (Fra)
|30
|Sophie Almeida (Fra)
|31
|Marine Quiniou (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|32
|Coralie Houdin (Fra)
|33
|Pascaline Duchesne (Fra)
|34
|Lena Gerault (Fra)
|0:07:07
|35
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:17
|36
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|37
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Celia le Mouel (Fra)
|0:08:03
|39
|Marie Gielen (Fra)
|40
|Chloé Charpentier (Fra)
|41
|Fanny Zambon (Fra)
|42
|Cyriane Muller (Fra)
|43
|Manon Souyris (Fra)
|44
|Maina Galand (Fra)
|45
|Juliette Landon (Fra)
|46
|Aline Guglielmi (Fra)
|47
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra)
|48
|Laura da Cruz (Fra)
|49
|Audrey Menut (Fra)
|50
|Emeline Eustache (Fra)
|51
|Camille Devi (Fra)
|52
|Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|53
|Ophelie Fenart (Fra)
|54
|Zoé Delachaux (Fra)
|55
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|56
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra)
|0:08:07
|57
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)
|0:10:34
|58
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:14:06
|59
|Valentine Fortin (Fra)
|0:43:49
|60
|Sandrine Polizzi (Fra)
|61
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra)
|62
|Audrey Gascon (Fra)
|63
|Sarah Pope (Fra)
|1:13:49
|64
|Marine Thiebault (Fra)
|65
|Lisa Fabien (Fra)
|66
|Claire Floret (Fra)
|67
|Camille Cochet (Fra)
|1:43:49
|68
|Jeanne Louise Barbier (Fra)
|2:13:49
|69
|Alison Avoine (Fra)
|70
|Marine Louboutin (Fra)
|71
|Sylvie Riedle (Fra)
|72
|Sonia Marsollier (Fra)
|73
|Mathilde Terrasson (Fra)
|74
|Hélène Mulot (Fra)
|75
|Caroline Deguy (Fra)
|76
|Christelle Charvin (Fra)
|77
|Justine Gegu (Fra)
|78
|Solène le Douairon Lahaye (Fra)
|79
|Florine Leplat (Fra)
|80
|Alexia Buzzi (Fra)
|81
|Jade Leroueil (Fra)
|82
|Anaelle Menet (Fra)
|83
|Noëline Polycarpe (Fra)
|84
|Maryanne Hinault (Fra)
|85
|Laura Semon (Fra)
|86
|Coralie Nourry (Fra)
|2:43:49
|87
|Alizee Collas (Fra)
|88
|Laura Ripplinger (Fra)
|89
|Valérie Jeudy (Fra)
|DNF
|Alice Coutinho (Fra)
|DNF
|Mélanie Guedon (Fra)
|DNF
|Margot Pompanon (Fra)
|DNF
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
|DNF
|Margot Grosjean (Fra)
|DNF
|Charlotte Guillard (Fra)
|DNF
|Elsa Hugot (Fra)
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|DNF
|Iris Sachet (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|DNF
|Gwenaelle Houot (Fra)
|DNF
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|DNF
|Lisa Guerin (Fra)
|DNF
|Marion Borras (Fra)
|DNF
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|DNF
|Marine Cloarec (Fra)
|DNF
|Mélanie Labeyrie (Fra)
|DNF
|Noémie Dumas (Fra)
|DNF
|Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra)
|DNF
|Elodie Belz (Fra)
|DNF
|Océane Grimaud (Fra)
|DNF
|Elise Lafitte (Fra)
|DNF
|Clara Levarlet (Fra)
|DNF
|Claire Lise Comparat (Fra)
|DNF
|Marie Geslin (Fra)
|DNF
|Clemence Eraud (Fra)
|DNF
|Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|DNF
|Laura Silande (Fra)
|DNF
|Oriane Cervesato (Fra)
|DNF
|Estelle Robert (Fra)
|DNF
|Maëva Paret Peintre (Fra)
|DNF
|Margaux Cadol (Fra)
|DNF
|Nolwenn Houot (Fra)
|DNF
|Julie Rollee (Fra)
