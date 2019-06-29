Trending

Wiel wins French women's road race

Guilman second, Biannic third

Road Race - Women: -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE

Jade Wiel finishes the junior women's road race at the 2018 world championships

Jade Wiel finishes the junior women's road race at the 2018 world championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the age of 19 and mentored by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), cyclo-cross specialist Jade Wiel became the road race French champion in scorching conditions in La Haye-Fouassière near Nantes.

Wiel had the help of the FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope team that had a grip on the race from start to finish to score a one-two with Victorie Guilman, while defending champion Aude Biannic of Movistar Women Team rounded out the podium.

"It’s crazy," Wiel said. "During the race, I just thought it was impossible for me to become the French champion. When I came across I burned some energy, but Marie’s enormous work was gold for me. It’s been very tactical at the end. We all know that it’s not always the strongest who wins in cycling. We had to play it smart and that’s what we did."

Another 19-year-old from FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope, Marie Le Net, the silver medallist at last year’s junior world championship while Wiel was fifth, took the initiative as far as 100km before the end, showing no fear under the heat. Lena Gérault, a mountain bike specialist of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes who got bronze at the 2017 world championships in Cairns, Australia, for mixed relay, accompanied her in a long breakaway that forced Aubervilliers 93-St-Michel and Charente-Maritime teams to chase.

Halfway into the race their advantage was only 1:30, but the peloton was under control. As veteran Edwige Pitel of Cogeas-Mettler-Look attacked with 52km to go, their teammate Coralie Demay reacted. Former world champion of all disciplines Pauline Ferrand-Prévot from Canyon-SRAM showed up at the head of the peloton, although she hadn’t competed on the road since since La Course by Le Tour de France, almost one year ago, as she underwent an iliac artery surgery.

On her own, Wiel surprised the favourites from the foreign WorldTour teams to come across to the two leaders in the climb of Château-Thébaud with 43km remaining. Gérault couldn’t hold the pace anymore. Wiel and Le Net formed a FDJ duo with 34km to go. Biannic rode away from the peloton 25km from the finish, as did Trek-Segafredo’s Audrey Cordon-Ragot with 15km left.

Victorie Guilman, also from FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope, had caught Biannic’s wheel, making it three versus one when junction was operated at the 4km to go mark, while Cordon-Ragot came close but remained alone behind for a second disappointment in three days after losing her time trial title to Séverine Eraud of Dolticini.

Wiel and Guilman were attentive enough to Biannic in the last kilometre and passed her to finish in that order. Hailing from Besançon in the Franche-Comté region, Wiel is mentored by Pinot since they took part together in the “Étoiles du Sport” gathering in the French Alps last winter. She probably learned that attacking is an FDJ trademark at the French national championships.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:22:11
2Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
4Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:17
5Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:23
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:57
7Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
8Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
9Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
10Marion Bessone (Fra)0:01:10
11Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
12Clara Copponi (Fra)
13Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
14Lucie Jounier (Fra)
15Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
16Camille Robert (Fra)
17Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
18Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
20Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM0:01:14
21Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:01:22
22Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:02:20
23Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:03:02
24Melodie Lesueur (Fra)0:04:38
25Barbara Fonseca (Fra)
26India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:07:04
27Océane Tessier (Fra)
28Audrey Weingarten (Fra)
29Lyse Girault (Fra)
30Sophie Almeida (Fra)
31Marine Quiniou (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
32Coralie Houdin (Fra)
33Pascaline Duchesne (Fra)
34Lena Gerault (Fra)0:07:07
35Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:17
36Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
37Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Celia le Mouel (Fra)0:08:03
39Marie Gielen (Fra)
40Chloé Charpentier (Fra)
41Fanny Zambon (Fra)
42Cyriane Muller (Fra)
43Manon Souyris (Fra)
44Maina Galand (Fra)
45Juliette Landon (Fra)
46Aline Guglielmi (Fra)
47Oriane Chaumet (Fra)
48Laura da Cruz (Fra)
49Audrey Menut (Fra)
50Emeline Eustache (Fra)
51Camille Devi (Fra)
52Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
53Ophelie Fenart (Fra)
54Zoé Delachaux (Fra)
55Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
56Marjolaine Bazin (Fra)0:08:07
57Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)0:10:34
58Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:14:06
59Valentine Fortin (Fra)0:43:49
60Sandrine Polizzi (Fra)
61Loriane Ceyssat (Fra)
62Audrey Gascon (Fra)
63Sarah Pope (Fra)1:13:49
64Marine Thiebault (Fra)
65Lisa Fabien (Fra)
66Claire Floret (Fra)
67Camille Cochet (Fra)1:43:49
68Jeanne Louise Barbier (Fra)2:13:49
69Alison Avoine (Fra)
70Marine Louboutin (Fra)
71Sylvie Riedle (Fra)
72Sonia Marsollier (Fra)
73Mathilde Terrasson (Fra)
74Hélène Mulot (Fra)
75Caroline Deguy (Fra)
76Christelle Charvin (Fra)
77Justine Gegu (Fra)
78Solène le Douairon Lahaye (Fra)
79Florine Leplat (Fra)
80Alexia Buzzi (Fra)
81Jade Leroueil (Fra)
82Anaelle Menet (Fra)
83Noëline Polycarpe (Fra)
84Maryanne Hinault (Fra)
85Laura Semon (Fra)
86Coralie Nourry (Fra)2:43:49
87Alizee Collas (Fra)
88Laura Ripplinger (Fra)
89Valérie Jeudy (Fra)
DNFAlice Coutinho (Fra)
DNFMélanie Guedon (Fra)
DNFMargot Pompanon (Fra)
DNFTyphaine Laurance (Fra)
DNFMargot Grosjean (Fra)
DNFCharlotte Guillard (Fra)
DNFElsa Hugot (Fra)
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra)
DNFIris Sachet (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
DNFGwenaelle Houot (Fra)
DNFMarion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
DNFLisa Guerin (Fra)
DNFMarion Borras (Fra)
DNFNoemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
DNFMarine Cloarec (Fra)
DNFMélanie Labeyrie (Fra)
DNFNoémie Dumas (Fra)
DNFGabrielle Rimasson (Fra)
DNFElodie Belz (Fra)
DNFOcéane Grimaud (Fra)
DNFElise Lafitte (Fra)
DNFClara Levarlet (Fra)
DNFClaire Lise Comparat (Fra)
DNFMarie Geslin (Fra)
DNFClemence Eraud (Fra)
DNFBalladyne Tritsch (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
DNFLaura Silande (Fra)
DNFOriane Cervesato (Fra)
DNFEstelle Robert (Fra)
DNFMaëva Paret Peintre (Fra)
DNFMargaux Cadol (Fra)
DNFNolwenn Houot (Fra)
DNFJulie Rollee (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews