Pascal wins French downhill title
Nicole speeds to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Pascal
|0:04:26.71
|2
|Damien Spagnolo
|0:00:00.57
|3
|Rémi Thirion
|0:00:09.55
|4
|Fabien Barel
|0:00:09.76
|5
|Loic Bruni
|0:00:10.97
|6
|Florent Payet
|0:00:14.93
|7
|Clément Benoit
|0:00:18.23
|8
|Pierre Charles Georges
|0:00:19.53
|9
|Charly Di Pasquale
|0:00:20.11
|10
|Arthur Racaud
|0:00:20.23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myriam Nicole
|0:05:20.74
|2
|Emmeline Ragot
|0:00:10.72
|3
|Sabrina Jonnier
|0:00:11.39
|4
|Floriane Pugin
|0:00:21.55
|5
|Morgane Charre
|0:00:33.40
|6
|Fanny Lombard
|0:00:49.44
|7
|Lea Fourton
|0:00:58.22
|8
|Mélanie Pugin
|0:01:23.06
|9
|Agnes Delest
|0:01:27.49
|10
|Caroline Sax
|0:01:42.43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Canal
|1:38:51.00
|2
|Julien Trarieux
|0:00:25.00
|3
|Jordan Sarrou
|0:01:03.00
|4
|Hugo Drechou
|0:02:50.00
|5
|Gilles Sarrazin
|0:03:07.00
