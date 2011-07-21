Trending

Pascal wins French downhill title

Nicole speeds to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Pascal0:04:26.71
2Damien Spagnolo0:00:00.57
3Rémi Thirion0:00:09.55
4Fabien Barel0:00:09.76
5Loic Bruni0:00:10.97
6Florent Payet0:00:14.93
7Clément Benoit0:00:18.23
8Pierre Charles Georges0:00:19.53
9Charly Di Pasquale0:00:20.11
10Arthur Racaud0:00:20.23

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole0:05:20.74
2Emmeline Ragot0:00:10.72
3Sabrina Jonnier0:00:11.39
4Floriane Pugin0:00:21.55
5Morgane Charre0:00:33.40
6Fanny Lombard0:00:49.44
7Lea Fourton0:00:58.22
8Mélanie Pugin0:01:23.06
9Agnes Delest0:01:27.49
10Caroline Sax0:01:42.43

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Canal1:38:51.00
2Julien Trarieux0:00:25.00
3Jordan Sarrou0:01:03.00
4Hugo Drechou0:02:50.00
5Gilles Sarrazin0:03:07.00

