Trending

Norbert Riberolle beats Mani for French cyclo-cross title

Perrine Clauzel is third

Elite Women: Flamanville -

NEXT STAGE
Norbert Riberolle
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza pro Cx 0:44:32
2Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:00:10
3Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam 0:00:37
4Marlène Petit (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc 0:01:00
5Camille Devi (Fra) 0:01:12
6Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) 0:01:23
7Léa Curinier (Fra) 0:01:25
8Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc
9Laura Porhel (Fra) 0:02:11
10Audrey Menut (Fra) 0:02:24
11Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Team Chazal - Canyon - 3g Immo 0:03:07
12Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:03:14
13Coralie Houdin (Fra) 0:03:37
14Viviane Rognant (Fra) 0:03:42
15Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
16Amelie Laquebe (Fra) 0:04:05
17Cyriane Muller (Fra) 0:04:56
18Audrey Weingarten (Fra) 0:05:22
19Maurane Garbellotto (Fra)
20camille Pottier (Fra) 0:05:46
21Emilie Jamme (Fra) 0:06:00
22Séverine Corret (Fra) 0:06:12
23Pauline Melaye (Fra) 0:06:24
24Emma Roger (Fra) 0:06:31
25Julie Rollee (Fra) 0:08:59
26Ophelie David (Fra) 0:10:33
27Justine Le Bras (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews