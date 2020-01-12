Norbert Riberolle beats Mani for French cyclo-cross title
Perrine Clauzel is third
Elite Women: Flamanville -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza pro Cx
|0:44:32
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:10
|3
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam
|0:00:37
|4
|Marlène Petit (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc
|0:01:00
|5
|Camille Devi (Fra)
|0:01:12
|6
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|0:01:23
|7
|Léa Curinier (Fra)
|0:01:25
|8
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc
|9
|Laura Porhel (Fra)
|0:02:11
|10
|Audrey Menut (Fra)
|0:02:24
|11
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Team Chazal - Canyon - 3g Immo
|0:03:07
|12
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:03:14
|13
|Coralie Houdin (Fra)
|0:03:37
|14
|Viviane Rognant (Fra)
|0:03:42
|15
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
|16
|Amelie Laquebe (Fra)
|0:04:05
|17
|Cyriane Muller (Fra)
|0:04:56
|18
|Audrey Weingarten (Fra)
|0:05:22
|19
|Maurane Garbellotto (Fra)
|20
|camille Pottier (Fra)
|0:05:46
|21
|Emilie Jamme (Fra)
|0:06:00
|22
|Séverine Corret (Fra)
|0:06:12
|23
|Pauline Melaye (Fra)
|0:06:24
|24
|Emma Roger (Fra)
|0:06:31
|25
|Julie Rollee (Fra)
|0:08:59
|26
|Ophelie David (Fra)
|0:10:33
|27
|Justine Le Bras (Fra)
