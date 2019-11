Oscar Clark (Image credit: Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)

Oscar Clark and Andrei Krasilnikau led a Holowesko-Citadel podium sweep Sunday at the Fort McClellan Road Race by breaking away halfway through the race and holding their advantage to the line, where Clark slipped way for the win in the closing kilometres. Their teammate Andzs Flaksis attacked the chasing group and soloed across the line to finish the sweep.

