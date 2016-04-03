Prinner wins Fort McClellan Road Race
Mundy finishes second, Gilgen in third
Pro Women: Anniston, Alabama - Anniston, Alabama
Rally Cycling's Jessica Prinner soloed to victory Sunday at the Fort McClellan Road Race, the second event of the 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
|3:26:05
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:52
|3
|Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA)
|0:01:15
|4
|Janelle Cole (Twenty16 Ridebiker)
|0:02:42
|5
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Cycling Pb Smartchoice MRI)
|0:02:46
|6
|Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cyclespapa Johns)
|0:02:52
|7
|Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA)
|0:02:58
|8
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|0:03:00
|9
|Starla Teddergreen (Kindhuman Pro Cycling Project)
|0:03:02
|10
|Payten Maness (Iscorp Cycling Pb Smartchoice MRI)
|0:03:14
|11
|Samantha Fox (Qcw Cycling P.B. Breakawaybikes)
|0:03:44
|12
|Elle Anderson (Rally Cycling)
|0:08:36
|13
|Arden Stelly (Orthocarolina Winston Womens Cy)
|0:16:40
|14
|Flory Deleon (Dallas Racing)
|0:16:47
|15
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA)
|0:16:48
|16
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
|0:16:54
|17
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Pb Haute Wheels)
|0:16:56
|18
|Flora Yan (Dallas Racing)
|0:17:34
|19
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pb The Happy Tooth)
|0:17:45
|20
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cyclespapa Johns)
|0:19:42
|21
|Katherine Shields (Orthocarolina Winston)
|0:20:47
|22
|Christie Tracy (Atc Racing)
|0:21:33
|23
|Jennifer Wagner (Pepper Palace Cycling)
|0:35:18
|24
|Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:38:31
|25
|Hannah Swan (Stradalli Cyclespapa Johns)
|0:40:07
|26
|Megan Heath (Frazier Cycling)
|0:41:06
|27
|Emily Shields (Orthocarolina Winston)
|0:42:08
|28
|Zoe Mullins (Orthocarolina Winston)
|0:43:56
|29
|Bethany Sodergren (Iscorp Cycling Pb Smartchoice MRI)
|0:44:28
|DNF
|Cynthia Frazier (NCVCUnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
|DNF
|Chelsea Smith (ATC Racing)
|DNF
|Cinthia Lehner
|DNF
|Amy Floyd (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|DNF
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
|DNS
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|DNS
|Emily Bell
|DNS
|Kristen Lasasso (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
