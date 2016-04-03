Trending

Prinner wins Fort McClellan Road Race

Mundy finishes second, Gilgen in third

The women of Rally Cycling debut their new kit and sponsor in Oxnard, California.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)

Rally Cycling's Jessica Prinner soloed to victory Sunday at the Fort McClellan Road Race, the second event of the 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)3:26:05
2Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:52
3Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA)0:01:15
4Janelle Cole (Twenty16 Ridebiker)0:02:42
5Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Cycling Pb Smartchoice MRI)0:02:46
6Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cyclespapa Johns)0:02:52
7Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA)0:02:58
8Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)0:03:00
9Starla Teddergreen (Kindhuman Pro Cycling Project)0:03:02
10Payten Maness (Iscorp Cycling Pb Smartchoice MRI)0:03:14
11Samantha Fox (Qcw Cycling P.B. Breakawaybikes)0:03:44
12Elle Anderson (Rally Cycling)0:08:36
13Arden Stelly (Orthocarolina Winston Womens Cy)0:16:40
14Flory Deleon (Dallas Racing)0:16:47
15Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA)0:16:48
16Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)0:16:54
17Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Pb Haute Wheels)0:16:56
18Flora Yan (Dallas Racing)0:17:34
19Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pb The Happy Tooth)0:17:45
20Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cyclespapa Johns)0:19:42
21Katherine Shields (Orthocarolina Winston)0:20:47
22Christie Tracy (Atc Racing)0:21:33
23Jennifer Wagner (Pepper Palace Cycling)0:35:18
24Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:38:31
25Hannah Swan (Stradalli Cyclespapa Johns)0:40:07
26Megan Heath (Frazier Cycling)0:41:06
27Emily Shields (Orthocarolina Winston)0:42:08
28Zoe Mullins (Orthocarolina Winston)0:43:56
29Bethany Sodergren (Iscorp Cycling Pb Smartchoice MRI)0:44:28
DNFCynthia Frazier (NCVCUnitedHealthcare)
DNFStephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
DNFChelsea Smith (ATC Racing)
DNFCinthia Lehner
DNFAmy Floyd (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
DNFJosie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
DNFSkylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
DNSLaura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
DNSEmily Bell
DNSKristen Lasasso (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)

