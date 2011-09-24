Trending

Nys wins in Neerpelt

Pauwels, Albert round out top three

Sven Nys wins in Neerpelt

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Neerpelt elite men's podium: Kevin Pauwels (Bel), Sven Nys (Bel), Niels Albert (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert leads Kevin Pauwels

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys flies through a soft section of the course

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Klaas Vantornout leads Niels Albert

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
A racer in action

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Vinnie Braet

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Klaas Vantornout

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kenneth Van Compernolle

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert racing in Neerpelt

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys rounds the bend

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys sets the pace

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert runs his bike

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys on the run_up

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Junior rider Ben Boets of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Quentin Jauregui of France wins the junior race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Wout Van Aert of Belgium in the junior race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Daan Soete of Belgium after the junior men's race.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Quinten Hermans of Belgium races among the junior men

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Junior men's podium: Daan Soete (Bel), Quentin Jauregui (Fra), Wout Van Aert (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Junior men's podium: Daan Soete (Bel), Quentin Jauregui (Fra), Wout Van Aert (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys speeds along

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys races to a win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin PAUWELS

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Pauwels chases Sven Nys

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert in action

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys celebrates victory

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert after the race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Neerpelt elite men's podium: Kevin Pauwels (Bel), Sven Nys (Bel), Niels Albert (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Junior rider Quinten Hermans of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results

Elite men
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:56:10
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:04
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:07
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:37
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant0:00:39
6Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:54
7Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:00
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:05
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:11
10Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:50
11Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team0:02:00
12Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:08
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:02:11
14Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:02:20
15Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant0:02:27
16Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:04
17Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:03:39
18Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea0:04:12
19Dries Pauwels (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team0:04:42
20Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team DW Bikes0:05:03
21Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:05:43
22Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
23Yannick Mayer (Ger)
24Bart Verschueren (Bel) KDL-Landbouwkrediet
25Jack Clarkson (GBr)
26Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
2Daan Soete (Bel)
3Wout Van Aert (Bel)
4Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
5Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
6Quinten Hermans (Bel)
7Yorben Van Tiche (Bel)
8Onno Verheyen (Bel)
9Tijs Huygen (Bel)
10Gertjan Bervoets (Bel)
11Gillian Veestraeten (Bel)
12Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
13Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)
14Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)
15Robbie van Bakel (Ned)
16Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
17Ben Boets (Bel)
18Bavo Haemels (Bel)
19Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel)
20Hugo Robinson (GBr)
21Jorne Kockaerts (Bel)
22Seppe Gorrens (Bel)
23Joran Mertens (Bel)
24Tjendo De Baere (Bel)
25Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
26Vincent Oger (Bel)
27Nick Wels (Bel)

Beginners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yannick Peeters (Mol)
2Stijn Caluwe (Bel)
3Thomas Joseph (Bel)
4Gianni Van Donink (Bel)
5Kobe Goossens (Bel)
6Siebe Lievens (Bel)
7Jorn Verbraeken (Bel)
8Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel)
9Dieter Jans (Bel)
10Cedric Beullens (Bel)
11Loic Hennaux (Bel)
12Dries Vastmans (Bel)
13Florian Van Snick (Bel)
14Lawrence Tibackx (Bel)
15Tommy Bone (Ned)
16Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
17Laurens De Jonghe (Bel)
18Dieter Braet (Bel)
19Yves Hereijgers (Bel)
20Femke Van den Driessche (Bel)
21Dylan Bouwmans (Ned)
22Fabien Demarque (Fra)
23Dorian De Maeght (Bel)
24Gianni Vermeiren (Bel)
25Simon Tullen (Bel)

