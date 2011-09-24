Nys wins in Neerpelt
Pauwels, Albert round out top three
Elite Men: Neerpelt -
Full Results
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:56:10
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:04
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:07
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:37
|5
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant
|0:00:39
|6
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:54
|7
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:00
|8
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:05
|9
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:11
|10
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:50
|11
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|0:02:00
|12
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:08
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:02:11
|14
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:02:20
|15
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant
|0:02:27
|16
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:04
|17
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|18
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea
|0:04:12
|19
|Dries Pauwels (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|20
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team DW Bikes
|0:05:03
|21
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|22
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|23
|Yannick Mayer (Ger)
|24
|Bart Verschueren (Bel) KDL-Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|26
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|5
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|7
|Yorben Van Tiche (Bel)
|8
|Onno Verheyen (Bel)
|9
|Tijs Huygen (Bel)
|10
|Gertjan Bervoets (Bel)
|11
|Gillian Veestraeten (Bel)
|12
|Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
|13
|Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)
|14
|Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)
|15
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned)
|16
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|17
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|18
|Bavo Haemels (Bel)
|19
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel)
|20
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|21
|Jorne Kockaerts (Bel)
|22
|Seppe Gorrens (Bel)
|23
|Joran Mertens (Bel)
|24
|Tjendo De Baere (Bel)
|25
|Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
|26
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|27
|Nick Wels (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Mol)
|2
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel)
|3
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|4
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel)
|5
|Kobe Goossens (Bel)
|6
|Siebe Lievens (Bel)
|7
|Jorn Verbraeken (Bel)
|8
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel)
|9
|Dieter Jans (Bel)
|10
|Cedric Beullens (Bel)
|11
|Loic Hennaux (Bel)
|12
|Dries Vastmans (Bel)
|13
|Florian Van Snick (Bel)
|14
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel)
|15
|Tommy Bone (Ned)
|16
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|17
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel)
|18
|Dieter Braet (Bel)
|19
|Yves Hereijgers (Bel)
|20
|Femke Van den Driessche (Bel)
|21
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned)
|22
|Fabien Demarque (Fra)
|23
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel)
|24
|Gianni Vermeiren (Bel)
|25
|Simon Tullen (Bel)
