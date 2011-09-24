Trending

Van Paassen wins 'cross in Neerpelt

Van den Brand gives Netherlands top two finish ahead of Britain's Harris

Sanne Van Paassen wins in Neerpelt

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nicolle De Bie _ Leijten in action

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nikki Harris finishes up

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant and Sophie de Boer duel to the line

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Pavla Havlikova of Czech

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sophie de Boer after the race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgian national champion Sanne Cant after the finish

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Van Paassen on the podium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nikki Harris on the podium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Van Paassen waves to the crowd

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Elite women's podium: Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) / Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) / Nikki Harris (GBr)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgium's Sanne Cant

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Christine Vardaros (USA) on a run_up

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nikki Harris of Great Britain

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgian Sanne Cant

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sophie de Boer of the Netherlands

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Dutch woman Daphny Van Den Brand

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sophie de Boer of the Netherlands

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Pavla Havlikova in action

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Van Paassen of the Netherlands

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nikki Harris races to a podium finish

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Elite women's podium: Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) / Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) / Nikki Harris (GBr)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results

1Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash0:40:50
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl0:00:15
3Nicki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:26
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie0:00:59
5Sophie de Boer (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:33
7Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:02:21
8Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:40
9Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:26
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:03:31
11Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team0:04:38
12Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:04:59
13Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:05:05
14Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:06:23
15Carmen Small (USA)0:06:40
16Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R0:06:58
17Anja Geldhof (Bel)
18Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
19Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
20Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant

