Van Paassen wins 'cross in Neerpelt
Van den Brand gives Netherlands top two finish ahead of Britain's Harris
Elite Women: Neerpelt -
Full Results
|1
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|0:40:50
|2
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:00:15
|3
|Nicki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|0:00:59
|5
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|7
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|0:02:21
|8
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|9
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|0:03:31
|11
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|12
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|13
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|14
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:06:23
|15
|Carmen Small (USA)
|0:06:40
|16
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|0:06:58
|17
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|18
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|19
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|20
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
