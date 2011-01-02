Kupfernagel takes the win in Tervuren
Cant second after Vos has mishap
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:35:38
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:06
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:26
|4
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|0:01:37
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:01:39
|6
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)
|0:02:12
|7
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:15
|8
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER
|0:02:28
|9
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:02:51
|10
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|0:03:14
|11
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:03:46
|12
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:04:22
|13
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|0:04:54
|14
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|0:05:01
|15
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|0:05:16
|16
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|0:05:40
|17
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
|0:05:57
|18
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|0:06:08
|19
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|0:06:14
|20
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|0:06:40
|21
|Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
|0:06:46
|22
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|0:06:48
|23
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|0:06:50
|24
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|25
|Katrien Aerts (Bel)
|26
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|0:08:02
|27
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|0:08:34
|28
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|29 (-1 lap)
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|30
|Monique van de Ree (Ned)
|31
|Lisa Bogaert (Bel)
|32
|Laure Werner (Bel)
