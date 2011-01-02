Trending

Kupfernagel takes the win in Tervuren

Cant second after Vos has mishap

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:35:38
2Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:06
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:26
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)0:01:37
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:01:39
6Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)0:02:12
7Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:15
8Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER0:02:28
9Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:02:51
10Linda Van Rijen (Ned)0:03:14
11Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:03:46
12Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:04:22
13Nancy Bober (Bel)0:04:54
14Gertie Willems (Bel)0:05:01
15Anja Geldhof (Bel)0:05:16
16Anne Arnouts (Bel)0:05:40
17Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)0:05:57
18Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:06:08
19Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:06:14
20Iris Ockeloen (Ned)0:06:40
21Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)0:06:46
22Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:06:48
23Katrien Thijs (Bel)0:06:50
24Kristien Nelen (Bel)
25Katrien Aerts (Bel)
26Suzie Godart (Lux)0:08:02
27Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:08:34
28Lana Verberne (Ned)
29 (-1 lap)Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
30Monique van de Ree (Ned)
31Lisa Bogaert (Bel)
32Laure Werner (Bel)

