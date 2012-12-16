Albert on top in Leuven
Pauwels bests Nys for runner-up
World Champion Niels Albert showed his stripes with a dominant performance in the C1 'cross in Leuven. The BKCP-Powerplus rider stormed away from the field in the second lap and soloed to the win by almost a minute over Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet).
As Albert put on his one-man show, Pauwels emerged alone from the chasing group about halfway through the race, but never threatened the lead of Albert.
Nys, who suffered a slow start, eventually put the rest behind him in pursuit of the podium, beating out the Telenet-Fidea riders Rob Peeters and Tom Meeusen.
The only bit of drama in the race was a frightening face-plant by Bart Wellens on the barriers. The former world champion stood dazed for a moment, but despite having pain in his head and neck he continued, finishing in 10th place.
Full Results
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:59:15
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:30
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:52
|4
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:54
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:58
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|7
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|8
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:06
|10
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:12
|11
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:19
|12
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:37
|13
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|0:01:41
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:54
|15
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:11
|16
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube
|0:02:25
|17
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:45
|18
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:53
|19
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:58
|20
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:10
|21
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|22
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:03:15
|23
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|24
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:37
|25
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|26
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:04:40
|27
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|0:04:58
|28
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:05:15
|29
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|30
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|31
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|0:06:25
|32 (-1 lap)
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|33
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|34
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|35
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|36 (-2 laps)
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|37
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|38 (-3 laps)
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel)
|39
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)
|40
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
|41
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|42 (-4 laps)
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|43
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
|44
|Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles
