World Champion Niels Albert showed his stripes with a dominant performance in the C1 'cross in Leuven. The BKCP-Powerplus rider stormed away from the field in the second lap and soloed to the win by almost a minute over Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet).

As Albert put on his one-man show, Pauwels emerged alone from the chasing group about halfway through the race, but never threatened the lead of Albert.

Nys, who suffered a slow start, eventually put the rest behind him in pursuit of the podium, beating out the Telenet-Fidea riders Rob Peeters and Tom Meeusen.

The only bit of drama in the race was a frightening face-plant by Bart Wellens on the barriers. The former world champion stood dazed for a moment, but despite having pain in his head and neck he continued, finishing in 10th place.

