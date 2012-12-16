Trending

Albert on top in Leuven

Pauwels bests Nys for runner-up

Image 1 of 50

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) wins in Leuven

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) wins in Leuven
Image 2 of 50

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea)

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea)
Image 3 of 50

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) in Leuven

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) in Leuven
Image 4 of 50

Sven Vanthourenhout

Sven Vanthourenhout
Image 5 of 50

Image 6 of 50

Alexander Revell

Alexander Revell
Image 7 of 50

Image 8 of 50

Sven Nys eventually made his way to third

Sven Nys eventually made his way to third
Image 9 of 50

Niels Albert makes his charge up the hill

Niels Albert makes his charge up the hill
Image 10 of 50

Image 11 of 50

Image 12 of 50

Image 13 of 50

Niels Albert on his way to the win in Leuven

Niels Albert on his way to the win in Leuven
Image 14 of 50

Image 15 of 50

Image 16 of 50

Image 17 of 50

Lars van der Haar (Rabo) runs the barriers

Lars van der Haar (Rabo) runs the barriers
Image 18 of 50

Niels Albert on the run-up.

Niels Albert on the run-up.
Image 19 of 50

Image 20 of 50

Image 21 of 50

Image 22 of 50

Image 23 of 50

Image 24 of 50

Aurelien Duval

Aurelien Duval
Image 25 of 50

Image 26 of 50

Image 27 of 50

Image 28 of 50

Image 29 of 50

Sven Nys bunny hops the barriers in Leuven

Sven Nys bunny hops the barriers in Leuven
Image 30 of 50

Kevin Pauwels runs his way to second place

Kevin Pauwels runs his way to second place
Image 31 of 50

Niels Albert hops the planks in Leuven

Niels Albert hops the planks in Leuven
Image 32 of 50

Image 33 of 50

Image 34 of 50

Image 35 of 50

Image 36 of 50

Image 37 of 50

World champion Niels Albert wins in Leuven

World champion Niels Albert wins in Leuven
Image 38 of 50

Niels Albert held a large advantage by the finish line

Niels Albert held a large advantage by the finish line
Image 39 of 50

The Soudal 'cross podium: Kevin Pauwels, Niels Albert and Sven Nys

The Soudal 'cross podium: Kevin Pauwels, Niels Albert and Sven Nys
Image 40 of 50

Image 41 of 50

Image 42 of 50

Image 43 of 50

Kevin Pauwels

Kevin Pauwels
Image 44 of 50

Image 45 of 50

Niels Albert

Niels Albert
Image 46 of 50

Image 47 of 50

Image 48 of 50

Image 49 of 50

Niels Albert steps onto the podium in Leuven

Niels Albert steps onto the podium in Leuven
Image 50 of 50

World Champion Niels Albert showed his stripes with a dominant performance in the C1 'cross in Leuven. The BKCP-Powerplus rider stormed away from the field in the second lap and soloed to the win by almost a minute over Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet).

As Albert put on his one-man show, Pauwels emerged alone from the chasing group about halfway through the race, but never threatened the lead of Albert.

Nys, who suffered a slow start, eventually put the rest behind him in pursuit of the podium, beating out the Telenet-Fidea riders Rob Peeters and Tom Meeusen.

The only bit of drama in the race was a frightening face-plant by Bart Wellens on the barriers. The former world champion stood dazed for a moment, but despite having pain in his head and neck he continued, finishing in 10th place.

Full Results

1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:59:15
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:30
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:52
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:54
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:58
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
8Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
9Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:06
10Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:12
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:19
12Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:37
13Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:01:41
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:54
15Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:11
16Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube0:02:25
17Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:45
18Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:53
19Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:58
20Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:10
21Jonathan Page (USA)
22Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:03:15
23Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
24Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:37
25Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
26Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:04:40
27Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:04:58
28Toon Aerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:05:15
29Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
30Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
31Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:06:25
32 (-1 lap)Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
33Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
34Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
35Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
36 (-2 laps)Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
37Davy Commeyne (Bel)
38 (-3 laps)Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel)
39Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)
40Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
41Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
42 (-4 laps)Niels Koyen (Bel)
43Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
44Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles

