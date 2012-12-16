Trending

Cant wins in Leuven

Dombroski, Van Loy on podium in C1

Image 1 of 7

Sanne Cant wins

Sanne Cant wins
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 7

Sanne Cant soloed to the victory in Leuven

Sanne Cant soloed to the victory in Leuven
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 7

The podium in Leuven

The podium in Leuven
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 7

The podium in Leuven

The podium in Leuven
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 7

Sanne Cant, the Belgian champion, wins in Leuven

Sanne Cant, the Belgian champion, wins in Leuven
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 7

Amy Dombroski rides to her first European podium finish, second in Leuven

Amy Dombroski rides to her first European podium finish, second in Leuven
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 7

Sanne Cant (BKCP) wins in Leuven

Sanne Cant (BKCP) wins in Leuven
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

1Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:37:16
2Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:58
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:01:36
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:53
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:02:57
6Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:03:29
7Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange0:03:55
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:12
9Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:04:42
10Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:05:11
11Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:05:16
12Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)0:05:32
13Ilona Meter (Ned) RCP Stevens0:05:55
14Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team0:06:21
15Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers Ladies Team0:07:46
16Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH - Gentse VS0:09:47
17Caren Commissaris (Bel) WAC Team Hobokoen VZW0:10:32
18 (-2 laps)Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews