Cant wins in Leuven
Dombroski, Van Loy on podium in C1
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:37:16
|2
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:01:36
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:53
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:02:57
|6
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:03:29
|7
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:03:55
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:04:12
|9
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:04:42
|10
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|11
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:05:16
|12
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)
|0:05:32
|13
|Ilona Meter (Ned) RCP Stevens
|0:05:55
|14
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|0:06:21
|15
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers Ladies Team
|0:07:46
|16
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH - Gentse VS
|0:09:47
|17
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) WAC Team Hobokoen VZW
|0:10:32
|18 (-2 laps)
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
