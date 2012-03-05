Trending

Valeriano wins in Costa Rica

Rojas bests women's field

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Valeriano (Bra)1:48:41
2Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:01:49
3Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)0:06:51
4Edivando Cruz De Souza (Bra)0:19:12
5Eddie Ramirez (CRc)0:24:48
6Jose Alfredo Montoya (CRc)0:28:41
7Rom Akerson (CRc)
8Enrique Artavia (CRc)
9Deiber Esquivel (CRc)
10Moises Hernandez (CRc)
11Henrique Avancini (Bra)
12Filippo Barbieri (Bra)
13Felix Araya (CRc)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (CRc)1:37:59
2Katherine Herrera (CRc)0:12:53
3Edith Guillen (CRc)0:34:57
4Gabriela Arias (CRc)
5Susan Quiros (CRc)

Latest on Cyclingnews