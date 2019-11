Image 1 of 2 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Roman Bardet wins Classic l'Ardeche (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale)

Roman Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) won the Faun Environnement - Classic de l'Ardeche Rhone Crussol on Saturday in France. He made a final attacked to force other teams to work but then soloed to the victory 47 seconds ahead of Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) and 56 seconds ahead of Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie).

"I had a lot of fun, just racing without a second thought, being able to take a risk. After my injury, I did not know where my condition would be," said Bardet, who injured his arm in a domestic accident. He required stitches and a splint to treat a cut and a small muscle injury to his left forearm. He took two weeks off to recover.

Bardet noted that this is his first official start to the season, although he did place 8th behind his winning teammate Alexandre Geniez at the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise in January.

"This is my real start to the season. I didn’t plan anything. I simply worked hard this week to make up for not having been at the Ruta del Sol," Bardet said.

"But in any case, it is always good to take a win. I love this type of attacking racing, without scripts. And the team has a great attacking attitude. We were already a strong group last year, and we had a lot of fun. All this creates an enjoyable and a positive climate. Victories follow victories."



