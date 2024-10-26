Exact Cross Heerderstrand: Alvarado dominates again in the sand

Fenix-Deceuninck beats van der Heijden and Verdonschot to confirm form for European Championships

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) in action
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) in action (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) again dominated the women's race at the Exact Cross Heerderstrand in the Netherlands. 

The former world champion has now won three of the four races she has started this season and is the natural favourite for next weekend's European Championships.

