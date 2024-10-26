Exact Cross Heerderstrand: Eli Iserbyt wins on return from stamping ban
Belgian champion beats Pim Ronhaar and Laurens Sweeck
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won the Exact Cross Heerderstrand in the Netherlands on his return to racing after his three-race ban for stamping, putting his anger and frustration into the pedals rather than any of his rivals.
The Belgian national champion was disqualified from his first race of the season, the Exact Cross in Beringen, and then banned for three other races by the UCI for having intentionally stomping on rival Ryan Kamp's bike. He apologised and Kamp played down the spat but the three-race ban sparked huge controversy in Belgium.
Iserbyt started fast on the lake-side course, was chased down by Laurens Sweeck but then blew his rivals away on the fast corners of the course.
Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Trek Lions) came from behind to catch and pass Sweeck on the final lap to take second place. He was emotional at the finish after a recent family bereavement.
Spain's Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing team) crashed at speed in the dive to the first tight corner, sparking a scrum, but he got up, chased back and finished fifth.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Exact Cross Heerderstrand: Eli Iserbyt wins on return from stamping banBelgian champion beats Pim Ronhaar and Laurens Sweeck
-
Exact Cross Heerderstrand: Alvarado dominates again in the sandFenix-Deceuninck beats van der Heijden and Verdonschot to confirm form for European Championships
-
Peter Sagan, MyWhoosh ambassador, has no interest in racing esportsThree-time world champion is enjoying retirement, has 'already raced enough' and 'doesn't want to be compared' anymore
-
Larry Warbasse 'didn't hesitate' in move to continue career with Tudor Pro Cycling for 2025US rider switches to Swiss ProTeam to support new leaders Alaphilippe and Hirschi