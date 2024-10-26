Exact Cross Heerderstrand: Eli Iserbyt wins on return from stamping ban

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won the Exact Cross Heerderstrand in the Netherlands on his return to racing after his three-race ban for stamping, putting his anger and frustration into the pedals rather than any of his rivals.

The Belgian national champion was disqualified from his first race of the season, the Exact Cross in Beringen, and then banned for three other races by the UCI for having intentionally stomping on rival Ryan Kamp's bike. He apologised and Kamp played down the spat but the three-race ban sparked huge controversy in Belgium.

Iserbyt started fast on the lake-side course, was chased down by Laurens Sweeck but then blew his rivals away on the fast corners of the course.

Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Trek Lions) came from behind to catch and pass Sweeck on the final lap to take second place. He was emotional at the finish after a recent family bereavement.

Spain's Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing team) crashed at speed in the dive to the first tight corner, sparking a scrum, but he got up, chased back and finished fifth.

Results

