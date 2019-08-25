Trending

Viviani wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

European champion tops Ewan

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins his third straight EuroEyes Cyclassics

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo on the podium in Hamburg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo on the podium in Hamburg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his third straight EuroEyes Cyclassics victory in Hamburg on Sunday, taking out the bunch sprint ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data).

The European champion timed his surge to perfection, waiting patiently as teammate Michael Morkov set a blistering pace into the final 200m then surged with such force that no one could come around.

A hot and sunny late summer day welcomed the peloton to the 216km with a start and finish in Hamburg. In the relatively flat lands of northern Germany, decent climbs are hard to find, but this race always includes four times up the Waseberg - a 700m climb but with a gradient up to 9.7 per cent gradient. All four climbs come in roughly the last third of the race, with the final one only 8 km before finish. However, the race traditionally ends in a bunch sprint, as it did again today.

Four riders got away early and after 50km had a lead of over ten minutes with Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC), Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin), Alex Frame (Trek-Segafredo) and Igor Boev (Gazprom-RusVelo) part of the group.

Frame couldn't keep up with his companions and was the first to fall back. The remaining trio fought hard but had no chance against the sprinters' teams. The gap fell dramatically, down to 2:30 with 40km still to go.

Their time was over on Waseberg as various riders, including Bora-hansgrohe's Peter Sagan, attempted to get away, but no one was allowed to stay away.

With five kilometers left, Deceuninck-Quick Step and Lotto Soudal took over command of the field. Although once again teams including Groupama and Ineos moved to the front near the end, they had no chance against Viviani, who won with a clear advantage over Ewan.

Provisional Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:47:27
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:01
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
13Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:02
17Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
18Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
21Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:03
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
25Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
26Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
28Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
29Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:04
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:00:05
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
32Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:06
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:07
34Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:00:09
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:11
37Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
38Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:24
39Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
41Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:49
42Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
43Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:58
44Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:21
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
47Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:43
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
49Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
50Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:35
51Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
52Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
53Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
54Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Caicedo Cepeda Jonathan Klever0:04:36
56Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
57Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
58Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:37
59Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:38
62Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:04:45
63Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
64Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
66José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
67Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:03
68Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:08
69Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:03
70Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
71Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
72Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
74Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
75Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:11:04
76Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
77Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
78Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
80Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
81Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:05
84Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
85Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
86Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
88Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
89Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
90Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
92Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
93Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
94Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:11:06
95Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
96Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
97Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
98Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
100Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
102Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
103Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
104Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
105Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:11:07
105Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
108Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:11:08
109Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
110Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:09
113Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:10
114Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
116Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
117Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
118Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:11:11
119Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
120Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:12:16
121Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:12:48
122Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:04

 

