Viviani wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg
European champion tops Ewan
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his third straight EuroEyes Cyclassics victory in Hamburg on Sunday, taking out the bunch sprint ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data).
The European champion timed his surge to perfection, waiting patiently as teammate Michael Morkov set a blistering pace into the final 200m then surged with such force that no one could come around.
A hot and sunny late summer day welcomed the peloton to the 216km with a start and finish in Hamburg. In the relatively flat lands of northern Germany, decent climbs are hard to find, but this race always includes four times up the Waseberg - a 700m climb but with a gradient up to 9.7 per cent gradient. All four climbs come in roughly the last third of the race, with the final one only 8 km before finish. However, the race traditionally ends in a bunch sprint, as it did again today.
Four riders got away early and after 50km had a lead of over ten minutes with Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC), Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin), Alex Frame (Trek-Segafredo) and Igor Boev (Gazprom-RusVelo) part of the group.
Frame couldn't keep up with his companions and was the first to fall back. The remaining trio fought hard but had no chance against the sprinters' teams. The gap fell dramatically, down to 2:30 with 40km still to go.
Their time was over on Waseberg as various riders, including Bora-hansgrohe's Peter Sagan, attempted to get away, but no one was allowed to stay away.
With five kilometers left, Deceuninck-Quick Step and Lotto Soudal took over command of the field. Although once again teams including Groupama and Ineos moved to the front near the end, they had no chance against Viviani, who won with a clear advantage over Ewan.
Provisional Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:47:27
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:01
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|15
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:02
|17
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|18
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|21
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:03
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|23
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|26
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|29
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:00:05
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|34
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:11
|37
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|38
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:24
|39
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:39
|41
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:49
|42
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:58
|44
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:21
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|47
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:43
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|49
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:35
|51
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|52
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Caicedo Cepeda Jonathan Klever
|0:04:36
|56
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|57
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|58
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:37
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:38
|62
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:04:45
|63
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|64
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:03
|68
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:08
|69
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:03
|70
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|72
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|75
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:11:04
|76
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|77
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:05
|84
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|88
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|93
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:06
|95
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|98
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|100
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:07
|105
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:11:08
|109
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|110
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:09
|113
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:10
|114
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|116
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|117
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|118
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:11:11
|119
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|120
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:12:16
|121
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:12:48
|122
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:04
