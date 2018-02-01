Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Laporte wins stage 2 sprint in Generac

Cofidis rider moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 3

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) snatches the victory from Coquard

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) snatches the victory from Coquard
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) thinks he has it but it's too soon

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) thinks he has it but it's too soon
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) go head to head

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) go head to head
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) denied Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept Club) with a last dash sprint on stage 2 of Etoile de Besseges. Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) held onto the pair on the slightly uphill and curving finale to claim the third place.

After a furiously fast lead-out from his team, Coquard took up the sprint first and looked destined to take the win. Coquard thought that he had it in the back and had even begun celebrating when he saw Laporte’s wheel slip up his left-hand side to steal the win. Laporte had chased down Coquard’s sprint, helped by the gradual curve to the left, lunging to the line with millimetre-perfect accuracy. It took a photo finish to split the two but it was Laporte who took the spoils.

The scene was somewhat similar to the 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen when Coquard was sure that he’d won and threw his arms up in celebration only to see Lotto-Soudal’s Jens Debusschere lunge past him and win.

The victory was enough to put Laporte into the lead of the overall classification, with Coquard and the previous leader Marc Sarreau (FDJ) in second and third respectively on the same time as the Cofidis rider.

Sarreau began the day in Nimes as the race leader after winning the bunch sprint on the opening day of action. The defence of his race lead would involve a 151-kilometre ride from the picturesque city of Nimes to the south to Générac. The peloton would get several opportunities to scout out the finish line with five 10km laps of the finishing circuit. Gilets plus leg and arm warmers were the order of the day with the temperatures dipping to a nippy eight degrees and the cloudy sky continuing into the second day.

There was plenty of action from the start but it wasn’t until the first of two classified ascents that something tangible began to form. Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Michael Van Staeyen (Cofidis) and Jérémy Cabot (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) disappeared up the road after almost 10 kilometres of racing. Amore & Vita-Prodir’s Iltjan Nika tried to follow but he was quickly brought back to the peloton. Cabot and Staeyen were soon too enjoying the comforts of the bunch, leaving Combaud on his own.

Combaud was briefly reeled in but found three more companions to have a go with following the first climb of the day. This time he brought with him Jimmy Turgis (Cofdis), Pierre Idjouadiene (Roubaix-Lille Metropole) and Davide Gabburo (Amore & Vita-Prodir). Dries van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Kevin Le Cunff (St-Michel-Auber 93) later jumped across the gap, although the latter had to struggle over several kilometres to make the juncture.

Once he was there, the six riders eked out a maximum advantage of 4:40 before the peloton took a handle on the situation. It was understandably FDJ who did much of the work on the front with Direct Energie lending the occasional hand to their compatriots. As the riders hit the circuits in Générac, the gap had been cut to 2:30. Gabburo and Idjouadiene were the first to lose touch with the leaders and with just one lap to go the remaining four had just 14 seconds on the baying pack.

Sensing the surge from behind, the quartet pushed its lead out to 20 seconds and held firm up to the final kilometre. Perhaps feeling that the move might stick, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sean de Bie (Veranda’s Willems Crelen) tried to jump across the gap. Their move proved a carrot to the peloton which brought all six riders back with a kilometre still to run.

It was only then that Vital Concept Club made a serious appearance on the front, looking to deliver Coquard to the line. Their lead-out was near-perfect and Coquard charged to the line but the curving road gave the advantage to Laporte and perhaps the premature celebration lost Coquard the vital millimetres he needed for victory.

You can listen to the podcast below but don't forget to subscribe via our iTunes page or on our Podbean platform.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:22:05
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
7Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
8Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
9Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
10Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
15Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
16Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
20Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
23Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
25Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
27Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
32Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
33Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
35Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
37Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
38Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
39Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
41Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
43Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
44Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
51Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
52Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
60Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
62Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
65Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
66Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
67Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
68Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
70Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
73Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
74Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
75Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
78Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
79Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
80Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
81Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
82Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
84Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
86Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
87Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
88Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
89Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
91Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
95Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
96Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
97Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
98Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
99Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:00:21
100Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:39
101Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
102Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
103Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:42
105Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:47
106Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:20
107Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
108Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:23
109Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
110Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:15
111Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
112Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:04:19
113Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:05:13
114Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:05:39
115Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:05:56
116Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
117Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:08:48
118Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:00
119Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
120Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:11:37
122Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNSZico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan

Sprint 1, km 104.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6pts
2Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club20
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert16
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
5Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole12
6Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ10
7Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club9
8Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 938
9Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
10Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro3
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vital Concept Cycling Club10:06:15
2Bardiani CSF
3Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Direct Energie
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
9Roubaix Lille Metropole
10WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
11Veranda's Willems Crelan
12St Michel - Auber 93
13Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Euskadi Basque Country
15FDJ
16Cibel - Cebon
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Amore & Vita - Prodir0:09:58

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7:08:05
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
3Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
4Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:04
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:06
6Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
7Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
9Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
10Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:09
11Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:10
13Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
14Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
15Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
16Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
19Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
24Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
25Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
28Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
32Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
33Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
35Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
40Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
41Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
43Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
45Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
49Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
50Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
52Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
55Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
59Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
62Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
64Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
65Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
67Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
68Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
70Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
71Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
74Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
75Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
77Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
78Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
79Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
80Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
81Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
83Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
84Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
87Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
88Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
89Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
91Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
93Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:00:31
95Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
96Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
97Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:52
98Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:27
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:29
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:02:16
101Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:25
102Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:02:52
103Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:03:07
104Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
105Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
106Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:26
107Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:03:28
108Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:40
109Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:07
110Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:38
111Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:05:23
112Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:05:28
113Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:05:49
114Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:07:47
115Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:10
116Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:37
117Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:11:08
118Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:11:21
119Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:11:47
120Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:16:13
121Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:17:23
122Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:19:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits39pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club36
3Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ35
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise24
5Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie22
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert16
7Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 9314
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan12
9Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole12
10Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club11
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
12Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
13Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
14Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
15Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
16Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
17Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
18Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
20Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
21Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon4
22Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
23Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
24Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
25Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro3
26Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
27Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
28Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
29Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12pts
2Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon8
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
4Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
5Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir3
6Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
7Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
8Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7:08:12
2Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:03
4Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
6Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
10Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
11Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
15Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:03:00
16Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
17Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:31
18Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:11:14
19Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:16:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vital Concept Cycling Club21:24:45
2Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Direct Energie
4Bardiani CSF
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Veranda's Willems Crelan
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
10Roubaix Lille Metropole
11WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14St Michel - Auber 93
15Cibel - Cebon
16FDJ
17Euskadi Basque Country
18Amore & Vita - Prodir0:09:58

 

Latest on Cyclingnews