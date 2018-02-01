Etoile de Besseges: Laporte wins stage 2 sprint in Generac
Cofidis rider moves into overall lead
Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) denied Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept Club) with a last dash sprint on stage 2 of Etoile de Besseges. Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) held onto the pair on the slightly uphill and curving finale to claim the third place.
After a furiously fast lead-out from his team, Coquard took up the sprint first and looked destined to take the win. Coquard thought that he had it in the back and had even begun celebrating when he saw Laporte’s wheel slip up his left-hand side to steal the win. Laporte had chased down Coquard’s sprint, helped by the gradual curve to the left, lunging to the line with millimetre-perfect accuracy. It took a photo finish to split the two but it was Laporte who took the spoils.
The scene was somewhat similar to the 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen when Coquard was sure that he’d won and threw his arms up in celebration only to see Lotto-Soudal’s Jens Debusschere lunge past him and win.
The victory was enough to put Laporte into the lead of the overall classification, with Coquard and the previous leader Marc Sarreau (FDJ) in second and third respectively on the same time as the Cofidis rider.
Sarreau began the day in Nimes as the race leader after winning the bunch sprint on the opening day of action. The defence of his race lead would involve a 151-kilometre ride from the picturesque city of Nimes to the south to Générac. The peloton would get several opportunities to scout out the finish line with five 10km laps of the finishing circuit. Gilets plus leg and arm warmers were the order of the day with the temperatures dipping to a nippy eight degrees and the cloudy sky continuing into the second day.
There was plenty of action from the start but it wasn’t until the first of two classified ascents that something tangible began to form. Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Michael Van Staeyen (Cofidis) and Jérémy Cabot (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) disappeared up the road after almost 10 kilometres of racing. Amore & Vita-Prodir’s Iltjan Nika tried to follow but he was quickly brought back to the peloton. Cabot and Staeyen were soon too enjoying the comforts of the bunch, leaving Combaud on his own.
Combaud was briefly reeled in but found three more companions to have a go with following the first climb of the day. This time he brought with him Jimmy Turgis (Cofdis), Pierre Idjouadiene (Roubaix-Lille Metropole) and Davide Gabburo (Amore & Vita-Prodir). Dries van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Kevin Le Cunff (St-Michel-Auber 93) later jumped across the gap, although the latter had to struggle over several kilometres to make the juncture.
Once he was there, the six riders eked out a maximum advantage of 4:40 before the peloton took a handle on the situation. It was understandably FDJ who did much of the work on the front with Direct Energie lending the occasional hand to their compatriots. As the riders hit the circuits in Générac, the gap had been cut to 2:30. Gabburo and Idjouadiene were the first to lose touch with the leaders and with just one lap to go the remaining four had just 14 seconds on the baying pack.
Sensing the surge from behind, the quartet pushed its lead out to 20 seconds and held firm up to the final kilometre. Perhaps feeling that the move might stick, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sean de Bie (Veranda’s Willems Crelen) tried to jump across the gap. Their move proved a carrot to the peloton which brought all six riders back with a kilometre still to run.
It was only then that Vital Concept Club made a serious appearance on the front, looking to deliver Coquard to the line. Their lead-out was near-perfect and Coquard charged to the line but the curving road gave the advantage to Laporte and perhaps the premature celebration lost Coquard the vital millimetres he needed for victory.
You can listen to the podcast below but don't forget to subscribe via our iTunes page or on our Podbean platform.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:22:05
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|9
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|16
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|20
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|25
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|27
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|32
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|35
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|37
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|38
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|39
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|41
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|43
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|44
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|51
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|52
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|56
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|60
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|62
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|63
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|65
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|66
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|67
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|68
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|70
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|74
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|75
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|78
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|79
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|80
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|82
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|84
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|86
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|87
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|88
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|89
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|95
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|96
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|97
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:21
|100
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:39
|101
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|102
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:42
|105
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:47
|106
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:20
|107
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|108
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:23
|109
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|110
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:15
|111
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|112
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:04:19
|113
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:13
|114
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:05:39
|115
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:56
|116
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|117
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:08:48
|118
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:00
|119
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|120
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|121
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:11:37
|122
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNS
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|20
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|5
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|6
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|9
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|8
|9
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|10
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|3
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|10:06:15
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Direct Energie
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|9
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|11
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|St Michel - Auber 93
|13
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Cibel - Cebon
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:09:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7:08:05
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:04
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|6
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|7
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|9
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|10
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:09
|11
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:10
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|16
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|25
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|28
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|32
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|33
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|35
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|40
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|41
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|43
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|45
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|49
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|50
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|52
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|55
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|59
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|62
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|64
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|65
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|67
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|68
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|70
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|71
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|77
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|78
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|81
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|83
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|84
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|89
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|93
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:31
|95
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|96
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:52
|98
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:27
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:29
|100
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:02:16
|101
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|102
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:52
|103
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:07
|104
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|105
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|106
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:26
|107
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:03:28
|108
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:40
|109
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:07
|110
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:38
|111
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:23
|112
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:05:28
|113
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:05:49
|114
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:07:47
|115
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:10
|116
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:37
|117
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:11:08
|118
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:11:21
|119
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:11:47
|120
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:16:13
|121
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:17:23
|122
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:19:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|36
|3
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|35
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|9
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|10
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|11
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|12
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|13
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|14
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|15
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|16
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|17
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|18
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|20
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|21
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|22
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|23
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|24
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|25
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|3
|26
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|27
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|28
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|29
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|pts
|2
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|8
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|4
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|5
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|3
|6
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|7
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7:08:12
|2
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:03
|4
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|15
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:00
|16
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:31
|18
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:11:14
|19
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:16:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|21:24:45
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Direct Energie
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|St Michel - Auber 93
|15
|Cibel - Cebon
|16
|FDJ
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|18
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:09:58
