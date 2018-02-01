Image 1 of 3 Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) snatches the victory from Coquard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) thinks he has it but it's too soon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) go head to head (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) denied Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept Club) with a last dash sprint on stage 2 of Etoile de Besseges. Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) held onto the pair on the slightly uphill and curving finale to claim the third place.

After a furiously fast lead-out from his team, Coquard took up the sprint first and looked destined to take the win. Coquard thought that he had it in the back and had even begun celebrating when he saw Laporte’s wheel slip up his left-hand side to steal the win. Laporte had chased down Coquard’s sprint, helped by the gradual curve to the left, lunging to the line with millimetre-perfect accuracy. It took a photo finish to split the two but it was Laporte who took the spoils.

The scene was somewhat similar to the 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen when Coquard was sure that he’d won and threw his arms up in celebration only to see Lotto-Soudal’s Jens Debusschere lunge past him and win.

The victory was enough to put Laporte into the lead of the overall classification, with Coquard and the previous leader Marc Sarreau (FDJ) in second and third respectively on the same time as the Cofidis rider.

Sarreau began the day in Nimes as the race leader after winning the bunch sprint on the opening day of action. The defence of his race lead would involve a 151-kilometre ride from the picturesque city of Nimes to the south to Générac. The peloton would get several opportunities to scout out the finish line with five 10km laps of the finishing circuit. Gilets plus leg and arm warmers were the order of the day with the temperatures dipping to a nippy eight degrees and the cloudy sky continuing into the second day.

There was plenty of action from the start but it wasn’t until the first of two classified ascents that something tangible began to form. Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Michael Van Staeyen (Cofidis) and Jérémy Cabot (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) disappeared up the road after almost 10 kilometres of racing. Amore & Vita-Prodir’s Iltjan Nika tried to follow but he was quickly brought back to the peloton. Cabot and Staeyen were soon too enjoying the comforts of the bunch, leaving Combaud on his own.

Combaud was briefly reeled in but found three more companions to have a go with following the first climb of the day. This time he brought with him Jimmy Turgis (Cofdis), Pierre Idjouadiene (Roubaix-Lille Metropole) and Davide Gabburo (Amore & Vita-Prodir). Dries van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Kevin Le Cunff (St-Michel-Auber 93) later jumped across the gap, although the latter had to struggle over several kilometres to make the juncture.

Once he was there, the six riders eked out a maximum advantage of 4:40 before the peloton took a handle on the situation. It was understandably FDJ who did much of the work on the front with Direct Energie lending the occasional hand to their compatriots. As the riders hit the circuits in Générac, the gap had been cut to 2:30. Gabburo and Idjouadiene were the first to lose touch with the leaders and with just one lap to go the remaining four had just 14 seconds on the baying pack.

Sensing the surge from behind, the quartet pushed its lead out to 20 seconds and held firm up to the final kilometre. Perhaps feeling that the move might stick, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sean de Bie (Veranda’s Willems Crelen) tried to jump across the gap. Their move proved a carrot to the peloton which brought all six riders back with a kilometre still to run.

It was only then that Vital Concept Club made a serious appearance on the front, looking to deliver Coquard to the line. Their lead-out was near-perfect and Coquard charged to the line but the curving road gave the advantage to Laporte and perhaps the premature celebration lost Coquard the vital millimetres he needed for victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:22:05 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 7 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 9 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 10 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 16 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 20 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 25 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 27 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 32 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 33 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 35 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 37 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 38 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 39 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 41 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 42 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 43 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 44 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 51 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 52 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 56 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 60 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 62 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 63 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 65 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 66 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 67 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 68 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 69 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 70 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 74 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 75 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 76 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 78 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 79 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 80 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 81 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 82 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 84 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 86 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 87 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 88 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 91 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 95 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 96 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 97 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 98 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:00:21 100 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:39 101 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 102 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 103 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:42 105 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:47 106 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:20 107 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 108 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:23 109 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 110 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:15 111 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 112 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:04:19 113 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:05:13 114 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:05:39 115 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:05:56 116 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 117 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:08:48 118 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:00 119 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 120 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:11:37 122 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir DNS Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan

Sprint 1, km 104.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 pts 2 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 20 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 4 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 5 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 6 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 9 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 8 9 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 10 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 11 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 3 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vital Concept Cycling Club 10:06:15 2 Bardiani CSF 3 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Direct Energie 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 9 Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 11 Veranda's Willems Crelan 12 St Michel - Auber 93 13 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Euskadi Basque Country 15 FDJ 16 Cibel - Cebon 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Amore & Vita - Prodir 0:09:58

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7:08:05 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 3 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 4 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:04 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:06 6 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 7 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:08 9 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 10 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:09 11 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:10 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 14 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 16 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 25 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 28 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 31 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 32 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 33 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 35 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 40 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 41 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 43 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 45 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 46 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 49 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 50 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 51 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 52 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 55 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 56 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 59 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 62 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 64 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 65 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 67 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 68 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 69 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 70 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 71 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 74 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 75 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 76 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 77 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 78 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 81 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 83 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 84 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 87 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 89 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 91 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 93 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 94 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:00:31 95 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:49 96 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 97 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:52 98 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:27 99 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:29 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:02:16 101 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:25 102 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:52 103 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:07 104 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 105 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 106 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:26 107 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:03:28 108 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:03:40 109 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:07 110 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:38 111 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:05:23 112 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:05:28 113 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:05:49 114 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:07:47 115 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:10 116 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:37 117 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:11:08 118 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:11:21 119 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:11:47 120 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:16:13 121 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:17:23 122 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:19:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 36 3 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 35 4 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 22 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 14 8 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 12 9 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 10 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 11 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 12 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 13 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 14 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 15 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 16 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 17 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 18 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 20 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 21 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 4 22 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 23 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 24 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 25 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 3 26 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 27 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 28 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 29 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 pts 2 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 8 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 4 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 5 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 3 6 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 7 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 8 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7:08:12 2 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:03 4 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 10 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 11 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 15 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:00 16 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:31 18 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:11:14 19 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:16:06