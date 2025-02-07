'Unacceptable' - Chaos and protest at Etoile de Bessèges as teams quit after cars get on the course

Soudal Quick Step, EF Education-EasyPost and Lidl-Trek among teams to retire as stage restarts after neutralisation

The peloton negotiating with the UCI commissaires about the resumption of the race
The peloton negotiating with the UCI commissaires about the resumption of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Etoile de Bessèges descended into chaos and protest early on stage 3, with several leading teams deciding to abandon the race due to dangerous conditions and cars driving on the course.

Soudal-QuickStep, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, EF Education-EasyPost and Uno-X Mobility all refused to race on but other teams raced on.

