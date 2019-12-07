Hermans back on top in Essen
Stybar 12th in season debut
Quinten Hermans powered to his second victory of the cyclo-cross season, taking out a muddy race in Essen over Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). Former world champion Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished outside the top 10 in his season debut.
It was Herman's second win after a C2 victory in Beringen, Germany in October.
With the dominant world champion Mathieu van der Poel and World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt on a training holiday in Spain, the field was wide open for the rest to fight for victory.
Thijs Aerts led the first charge on the opening lap before the race settled in for the next few laps. Hermans attacked on the third lap and Sweeck, who started on the second row, was too far back to respond.
Sweeck distanced the rest in pursuit, with Tom Pidcock coming in for the final podium spot.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|3
|Tom Pidcock (GBr)
|4
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|5
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Hermans back on top in EssenStybar 12th in season debut
-
Marianne Vos wins Ethias CrossDutchwoman beats Vas and Kay in Essen
-
Glaetzer takes Track World Cup bronze a month after cancer diagnosisAustralian third in keirin in Cambridge
-
Edmondston and Stewart continue New Zealand success at Cambridge Track World CupGlaetzer takes keirin bronze barely a month after thyroid cancer surgery
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy