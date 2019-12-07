Trending

Marianne Vos wins Ethias Cross

Dutchwoman beats Vas and Kay in Essen

Elite women: Essen - Essen

The Netherlands' Marianne Vos races to a third-place finish at the 2019 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bogense, Denmark
Marianne Vos (CCC) started her cyclo-cross season with victory at the Ethias Cross in Essen. The Dutchwoman beat Blanka Kata Vas (Doltcini-NM Transport) into second place, while Anna Kay (Experza) took third.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC
2Blanka Kata Vas (Hun)
3Anna Kay (GBr)

