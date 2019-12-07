Marianne Vos wins Ethias Cross
Dutchwoman beats Vas and Kay in Essen
Elite women: Essen - Essen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC) started her cyclo-cross season with victory at the Ethias Cross in Essen. The Dutchwoman beat Blanka Kata Vas (Doltcini-NM Transport) into second place, while Anna Kay (Experza) took third.
More to follow...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC
|2
|Blanka Kata Vas (Hun)
|3
|Anna Kay (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Marianne Vos wins Ethias CrossDutchwoman beats Vas and Kay in Essen
-
Glaetzer takes Track World Cup bronze a month after cancer diagnosisAustralian third in keirin in Cambridge
-
Edmondston and Stewart continue New Zealand success at Cambridge Track World CupGlaetzer takes keirin bronze barely a month after thyroid cancer surgery
-
Lars Bak takes sports director role at NTT Pro CyclingDane moves into team car after ending racing career in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy