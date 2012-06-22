Taaramae wins Estonian time trial
Treier adds to national championship tally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
|0:49:00
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana)
|0:00:34
|3
|Rene Mandri (Endura Racing)
|0:01:53
|4
|Gert Joeaar
|0:02:16
|5
|Raido Saar
|0:07:39
|6
|Kert Martma
|0:08:19
|7
|Margus Mikk
|0:09:05
|1
|Grete Treier (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)
|0:35:57
|2
|Liisi Rist
|0:02:52
|3
|Viktoria Randalainen
|0:03:09
|4
|Liisa Ehrberg
|0:04:49
|5
|Kristel Koort
|0:05:15
|6
|Inge Kool
|0:05:26
|7
|Janelle Uikoband
|0:06:14
|8
|Daisi Rist
|0:07:09
|9
|Maris Nurm
|0:08:01
|10
|Ivika Lainevee
|0:08:42
|11
|Maarja Kuuskvere
|0:10:47
|12
|Pille Preegel
|0:11:04
