Trending

Taaramae wins Estonian time trial

Treier adds to national championship tally

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)0:49:00
2Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana)0:00:34
3Rene Mandri (Endura Racing)0:01:53
4Gert Joeaar0:02:16
5Raido Saar0:07:39
6Kert Martma0:08:19
7Margus Mikk0:09:05

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grete Treier (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)0:35:57
2Liisi Rist0:02:52
3Viktoria Randalainen0:03:09
4Liisa Ehrberg0:04:49
5Kristel Koort0:05:15
6Inge Kool0:05:26
7Janelle Uikoband0:06:14
8Daisi Rist0:07:09
9Maris Nurm0:08:01
10Ivika Lainevee0:08:42
11Maarja Kuuskvere0:10:47
12Pille Preegel0:11:04

Latest on Cyclingnews